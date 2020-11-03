Boeing (BA) recently provided its order and delivery numbers for September. We analyzed those numbers and observed that order inflow flatlined while deliveries showed an uptick. The publication of the September report also marks the end of the first nine months of 2020 for Boeing and it has been one that likely will be remembered, but not for the right reasons.

In this analysis, we widen the focus a bit to see how the first nine months of 2020 stacks against last year as it gives a good insight where the differences have been made this year and last year. We will do that for the order side of the equation, but also for deliveries and look a bit deeper into values and program specifics. This should give you a feel of the severity of the current crisis and how that is already impacting jet makers such as Boeing while the coming months will be extremely challenging as well.

Boeing orders down 440 units

Figure 1: Boeing 9M 2020 order and delivery overview (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

For this analysis, we used the newly-developed Boeing KPI Monitor which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum. It’s packed with information, so we will go through it and expand where needed. The year-over-year changes can be divided into an order component and a delivery component.

First we look at the order component, which does not just include order inflows but also cancellations. The gross orders column shows us that year-to-date Boeing saw order inflow of 67 units, an increase of eight units during the quarter. At the same time, we do see that out of nine months, Boeing was unable to log orders for four months and booked less than 10 orders in three other months. In February and March, we saw COVID-19 spreading faster, but we can’t say that it led to a huge decline in order activity. Just from sentiment, you’d think that order inflow was sharply lower due to COVID-19. However, in Q1 gross order inflow was down 46 units year-over-year and in Q2 this was just three units. The likely explanation for this is that the second part of Boeing’s 737 MAX crisis started in March 2019, which rendered the company unable to finalize sales last year. So, Q2 order inflow does not show a huge year-over-year swing. In 2019 orders already dried up and except for wide body sales there wasn’t a lot to source orders from for Boeing and even that has come under pressure now. In Q3, Boeing booked just eight gross orders and booked no orders during two out of three months. The year-over-year change for Q3 gross orders was 54 units. So, we are seeing a sequential deterioration in the order inflow and for the first nine months of the year gross order inflow is down by 106 units and that hardly comes as a surprise.

So, gross orders do show the pain of the pandemic, but in a damped fashion because Boeing already was dealing with a crisis last year rendering it unable to finalize sales. Where the pain truly becomes visible are the cancellations. For a long time, Boeing has been able to limit the outfall from the order book. However, we are now seeing that in February cancellations started to pick up quite a bit. January showed no cancellations, but in the other months Boeing processed cancellations each month and each month those cancellations were higher than in the same month least year. That negative trend was only broken in September, when Boeing processed three cancellations compared to 24 cancellations last year. Either way cancellations were 334 units higher compared to the first nine months last year.

There are a few things coming together here. 97% of the cancellations were for the Boeing 737 MAX. Obviously, the Boeing 737 MAX crisis plays a role here. By late March, delivery delays started exceeding 12 months and the MAX is not expected to return until very late 2020… way beyond what Boeing anticipated earlier and what it told its customers. Depending on how strong the position of an airline is, customers activated clauses that allowed them to walk away from their order. Besides that, Boeing admitted the need of additional simulator training for pilots which completely changes the value proposition of the product that airlines signed for, or put differently “the product that airlines and lessors signed for years ago is not the product as we know it today.” On top of that came the pandemic which worsened the outfall in the order book. For this year and possibly beyond that, demand for new aircraft simply doesn’t exist and that's where the Boeing 737 MAX becomes its own victim as the pandemic has made the Boeing 737 MAX an even weaker player on the market, allowing customers who already were doubting their orders to walk away from their orders completely or at least streamline the order book for a shifted growth profile in the marketplace.

Combining gross orders and cancellations, we see net orders at -381 units which is 440 units lower compared to last year. That's primarily driven by lower gross orders for 25% and for 75% by higher cancellations. Noteworthy is that the negative contribution of increased cancellations decreased from 85% to 75%. That's not necessarily a sign of strength as it caused by further divergence in gross order inflow.

Obviously the pressure of the crisis that Boeing is facing is reflected more in the cancellation numbers than in gross order inflow. Net order value stood at -$15B for the first nine months of 2020, marking a $30.8B swing in the negative direction.

On a program basis, the deterioration was driven by the Boeing 737 MAX for 82% and for 14% by the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777. That really shows the challenges Boeing is facing as these platforms form the core of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes product portfolio.

Boeing deliveries down 203 units

Where the pain really shows is on delivery level. Boeing saw declines in deliveries in each and every month of the year. In the first three months last year, Boeing still had a delivery flow going for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 737 Next Generation. With the grounding of the MAX, those deliveries remained absent this year while Boeing 737 Next Generation commercial aircraft backlog has depleted. The temporary closure of some wide body assembly lines also led to lower deliveries in the first quarter while Boeing 777 deliveries were already expected to come down. On top of that came delivery delays due to manufacturing issues on the Boeing 787.

In the second quarter the declines were more modest as last year the Boeing 737 MAX was absent of the delivery mix in the second quarter as well, but deliveries were still down. Boeing went from a 50 unit decline in Q1 to 20 units in Q2 to 28 units in Q3, so we can’t say we are seeing much improvement here. The 70 units declines is driven by the Boeing 737 (50%), Boeing 787 (31.5%). Boeing 777 (9%), Boeing 767 (6%) and Boeing 747 (4.5%).

For the first nine months of 2020, deliveries were down 203 units or 67%, primarily driven by the Boeing 737 and Boeing 787. If we look at the year-to-date numbers we conclude that the $13.7B delivery value shows a $20.1B decline in deliveries.

Conclusion

Combining the orders and delivery values what we can conclude is that year over year orders were down $30.8B while deliveries were down $20.1B, meaning that the combined value shows a year-over-year decrease of 50.8B (rounding difference). Admittedly, some remarks need to be made here to make the numbers more meaningful and those remarks are that some military sales derived from commercial airplanes were absent this year and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis which affected Boeing’s delivery flow for three months last year and for the full nine months so far this year, while the pandemic led to declines in wide body deliveries as well. On order level, the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the pandemic pushed customers to start canceling Boeing 737 MAX orders as for the new normal in the air travel market customers had over-ordered while the Boeing 737 MAX value proposition has changed, making it a primary platform for order cancellations.

So, whereas Airbus saw higher gross orders and lower cancellations, Boeing saw lower gross orders and higher cancellations in the first nine months of the year. Where Boeing and Airbus figures are more comparable are the deliveries, where Boeing is down 203 units and Airbus is down 130 units. So, it suffices to say that the pandemic is better reflected in the delivery figures due to plant closures as well as inability of customers to absorb new aircraft. The cancellations obviously also reflect the pandemic, but with the side note that the new demand profile made the Boeing 737 MAX more prone to cancellation than any other platform.

