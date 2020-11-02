Q3 Preview

It has been two years since my original report, and I was hoping to publish an update before Q3 results are out later today, but it now looks like it will have to wait until later this week. In the update I will discuss the company’s performance so far relative to my expectations in 2018, as well as the Hindenburg report released this summer.

That being said, I did want to share a couple of observations on the stock going into Q3.

Short interest is at record levels. Not surprisingly, we have seen short interest spike this summer ahead of the Hindenburg’s report, what has been surprising is that it has remained elevated after the report’s publication and today represents over 15 % of shares outstanding (and probably a higher percentage assuming the company bought back stock in the quarter). Clearly, many investors have a dim view of the company’s Q3 results.

Source: Bloomberg

It is entirely possible the shorts know something that I don’t, and that Q3 results do prove to be disappointing; to be clear my investment thesis is not predicated on J2 exceeding expectations in any one particular quarter, instead I expect them to outperform over a longer timeframe (3-5 years).

That being said, I am actually quite optimistic about company’s short-term prospects.

Current consensus estimates for Q3 contemplate Adjusted EBITDA of $137M[1] vs. $135M earned last year, representing 1.5% increase. These estimates appear to me to be somewhat conservative when we consider the following:

The company was able to grow its earning power by 6% in Q2 2020, a quarter with a far more challenging economic backdrop. When the company reinstated guidance, the embedded assumptions contemplated a far more challenging macro environment than the one that has actually transpired during the third quarter, thus one would expect that the company is well ahead relative to management’s own expectations in August. Cost saving initiatives that begun in Q2 will continue to bear fruit in Q3 and when combined with better top-line performance could translate into record EBITDA margins in the quarter.

Based on the above I would not be shocked if the company reports a record breaking Q3 that exceeds $150M. However, given the strong negative sentiment evidenced in the high short interest going into the quarter, even results that just meet expectations are likely to be perceived as a bullish sign by the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein reflects the views of the author as of the date of publication. These views are subject to change without notice at any time subsequent to the date of issue. The author has an economic interest in the price movement of the securities discussed and this economic interest is subject to change without notice. All information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personal investment advice. Users of these materials are advised to conduct their own analysis prior to making any investment decision. While the information is believed to be reliable, no representation or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of any data presented. There can be no guarantee that any projection, forecast or opinion will be realized. Nothing in these materials shall constitute legal or other professional advice or an opinion of any kind. Users of these materials are advised to seek specific legal advice regarding any specific legal issues.