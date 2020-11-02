On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The headlines surrounding the announcement were impressive, especially when we consider that Equinor increased its dividend, which makes it one of the only large energy companies to do so. This alone should make us fairly optimistic about these results as it seems unlikely that the company would raise its dividend if it did not have reason to be fully confident about its operations. There was some support for this optimism as the company managed to beat analysts' estimates in terms of top-line revenues. The company also managed to deliver somewhat on its growth story, which will likely come as a surprise to some investors. Overall, Equinor is one of the best large energy companies around and these results quite clearly show that.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's third quarter 2020 earnings results:

Equinor reported total revenues of $11.339 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 27.36% decrease over the $15.610 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a net operating loss of $2.019 billion in the most current quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $469 million net operating loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 1.994 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current period. This represents a 4.45% increase over the 1.909 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged last year.

The company increased its dividend by $0.02 per share on a quarterly basis.

Equinor reported a net loss of $2.124 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 91.87% decline over the $1.107 billion net loss that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It is certainly common knowledge by now that energy prices were substantially weaker in the most recent quarter than they were a year ago. This is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted governments around the world to shut down their economies and curtail unnecessary travel, which reduced the demand for oil. At the start of the year, Brent crude traded hands for $66.00 per barrel but has since fallen to $37.45 per barrel:

Source: Business Insider

This decline had a very noticeable impact on Equinor's results. In the third quarter of 2020, the company realized an average liquids price of $38.30 per barrel compared to $52.50 a year ago. This was the biggest reason why Equinor delivered a weaker financial performance than it did in the prior-year quarter. The reason for this should be fairly obvious. As Equinor received less money for each unit of product that it sold, it generated less revenue. All else being equal, this means that there was less money available to make its way down to the bottom line, resulting in lower profits and cash flow.

As is often the case, though, all else is rarely equal. As shown in the highlights, Equinor managed to boost its production by 4.45% compared to the prior-year quarter. This had the effect of partially offsetting the lower prices that the company received for its products. This also makes sense because the higher production meant that the company had more products available to sell and receive revenue for. As we can see though, the increased revenue from the incremental production was not nearly enough to fully offset the impact of the lower prices.

In various past articles on Equinor (such as this one), I discussed the company's potential to generate forward growth. We can certainly see that here:

Source: Equinor ASA

One thing that may be very surprising here is that the majority of Equinor's year-over-year production growth came from Norway. This would seem to run counter to the longstanding belief that Norway is a mature market that will see permanently declining production. As I pointed out earlier this year, though, that belief appears to no longer be correct. Equinor itself states that the majority of its production growth did indeed come from new fields starting up in Norway and the United Kingdom, although the ramp-up of fields like Johan Sverdrup that started over the past year certainly contributed.

Another thing that we notice is that Equinor's international production actually went down. This is unlikely to be a surprise. One of Equinor's largest producing fields outside of Norway is the Peregrino field in the Brazilian pre-salt. The Peregrino field is estimated to have approximately 400 million barrels of recoverable oil in place and produces around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. Unfortunately, Equinor was forced to shut down the field during the quarter to conduct repairs, which naturally reduced its production during the period. The company did not state whether or not it has completed these repairs, but we can assume that the company's international production will recover somewhat in the fourth quarter since it seems likely that the repairs will complete in time for most of the quarter to see the field running at full capacity.

Equinor also saw its production in the United States decline substantially. This is mostly because Equinor sold its ownership interests in about 69,000 acres in the Eagle Ford shale to Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) last year. The timing of this sale was almost perfect since Equinor conducted the $325 million sale before the pandemic devastated the value of United States shale assets. The sale did definitely have a negative impact on the firm's year-over-year production, though. This is because Equinor did own these assets during the third quarter of 2019 but did not during this quarter so could not receive the production from it. This might not be a bad thing, though, since as I discussed before, it is very difficult for shale companies to produce profitably with oil prices at current levels. It is better for a company to produce profitably than it is to simply maximize production, so it appears that Equinor made the right choice here.

In various past articles on Equinor, I have discussed the company's strong growth ambitions. Admittedly, these ambitions are not as strong as they were at the start of the year. This is because Equinor has reduced its capital expenditures and deferred some of its growth projects in order to preserve its financial strength in the current environment. The company does still retain some potential, though. Based on the projects that Equinor continues to work on, the company should be able to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period. This is admittedly somewhat front-weighted as many of the larger projects should be operational by 2022. As long as oil prices do not decline substantially over the next few years, this should result in growing revenue and cash flow over today's performance.

Equinor is not solely an oil and gas producer, even though the market seems to consider it one. In many previous articles, I have pointed out that Equinor has been making a very strong push into renewable energy, especially wind and solar power. In fact, Equinor is the largest builder of offshore wind farms in the world. This is something that differentiates Equinor from its American peers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) that have chosen to focus exclusively on traditional hydrocarbon production. The company's renewable energy unit proved to be a significant advantage in the quarter since it served to offset some of the weakness in the traditional oil and gas businesses. In the third quarter, the company's renewable power unit produced an adjusted after-tax income of $45 million compared to an adjusted after-tax loss of $13 million in the prior-year quarter. This makes the renewable energy unit the only one that delivered a year-over-year improvement:

Source: Equinor ASA

This is somewhat nice because the improved performance from this unit prevented Equinor's losses from being as bad as they could have been. With that said, though, we can still clearly see that the company's renewable energy operation is still much smaller than its traditional energy business, so clearly it cannot completely offset the impact from the low energy prices. It is still clearly better than nothing, though, especially when we consider that Equinor does boast significant growth potential in renewables over the long term.

It likely seems somewhat surprising that Equinor would choose to increase its dividend when it reported a net loss that was substantially worse than last year's. The biggest reason for this loss was asset impairments and similar charges that the company took to reflect its opinion that oil prices will stay low for an extended period. I personally agree with the company's viewpoint here. However, these impairments simply represent an accounting and do not represent money actually leaving the business. Thus, it can be a better idea to use the free cash flow to judge a company's ability to cover its dividend. The free cash flow is the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital investments. In the third quarter of 2020, Equinor had a free cash flow of $909 million. During the quarter, the company had a weighted average of 3.428 billion common shares outstanding. Thus, the newly raised dividend would cost the company approximately $377 million per quarter. Therefore, it appears that Equinor can very easily afford to cover its dividend. This could explain why management raised the dividend as Equinor is clearly weathering through the current environment quite well.

In conclusion, we can clearly see that Equinor has been impacted by the recent decline in energy prices just like every other company in the industry. The steps that the company took earlier this year, though, to preserve its financial strength appear to be working as it was able to generate a substantial amount of free cash flow and even hike its dividend, despite the probability that oil prices will not be returning to their pre-pandemic levels anytime soon. We can also see that Equinor has begun to see some success in the renewable energy space, which could give it another avenue for future growth. Overall, this is one of the best large companies in the energy space and it might be worth further research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.