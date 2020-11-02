Looking at rounds played and business developments for Drive Shack informs why this significantly underestimates their expected business performance in Q3.

Consensus analyst estimates for Drive Shack Q3 are $59.8m in revenue and $(0.23) in EPS when they report November 3rd.

Background

Drive Shack (DS) is a story stock. Originally Newcastle Investment Corporation, a REIT associated with Fortress. Newcastle spun off certain assets (New Media - since merged with Gannett (GCI), New Residential (NRZ), and New Senior (SNR)). The remaining business, American Golf, rebranded to Drive Shack and now consists of two main focuses - golf course management and entertainment golf. Wes Edens, the Co-CEO at Fortress retains a ~10% stake in the business, lending some confidence to investors in the current ownership. He bought over $2m more worth of stock at current prices during the initial sell-off in March.

Golf Course Management

Per their latest 10-K, the management segment consists of the following:

American Golf, acquired by the Company in December 2013, is one of the largest operators of golf properties in the United States. As an owner, lessee, and manager of golf courses and country clubs for over 45 years, we believe American Golf is one of the most experienced operators in the traditional golf industry. As of December 31, 2019, we owned, leased or managed 59 properties across 9 states, and have more than 37,000 members. American Golf is focused on delivering lasting experiences for our guests who played over 2.8 million rounds at our properties during 2019.

They increased to 60 properties after Q2-20 (24 managed properties, 31 public operated properties, and 5 private operated properties). This business segment has not been particularly profitable, with the gains on sales of courses occasionally masking negative operating margins. That combined with the selling of courses to raise capital for new Drive Shack venues has led to shareholder equity destruction from $149m at YE15 to $4m at YE19.

Revenues were fairly steady (~$300m) in this segment historically, though they decreased in FY19 due to the following:

Revenues from golf operations decreased by $28.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily due to decreases of: (i) $66.6 million related to fewer Traditional Golf properties owned or operated in 2019, (II) $3.1 million of greens fees and cart rental fees for Traditional Golf properties operating in both periods, primarily related to unfavorable weather conditions in early 2019, and (III) $0.5 million driven by fewer events at our Traditional Golf properties, partially offset by an increase of (iv) $33.4 million in revenues from management contracts including $30.3 million of reimbursed expenses, (V) $1.6 million related to increases in The Players' Club memberships, (vi) $1.6 million related to increases in dues at private golf properties, and (NYSEMKT:VII) $5.6 million in our Entertainment Golf business due to three new venues that opened in 2019.

For FY19, the sale of the historically owned properties hid about a 10% increase in revenues from current management contracts, reducing the ugly impression made by the declining top line. This primarily reflects the transition from operating the properties themselves to management contracts.

Moving forward, Q2-20 revenues were down over 50% Y/Y ($57m to $30m for golf operations, $14m to $2m for food and beverage revenue). American Golf revenues were $22m net expense reimbursements, -62% Y/Y. This was primarily due to 3/60 courses being open at the beginning of April, 17 at the beginning of May, and all but 5 at the beginning of June. For a rough weighted average, that would look like (assuming reopenings at the middle of the month):

3 open 100% of the time

14 open 83%

38 open 50%

5 open 17%

This would imply courses were open ~57% of Q2.

(Source: National Golf Foundation)

The impact at Drive Shack looks worse than the dip in rounds for a couple reasons:

Drive Shack courses are concentrated in California (46/60 courses), where shutdowns were extended longer. April rounds were down 82% in California compared to 42% nationally, and May and June also lagged in California compared to the national averages.

Food and beverage sales were annihilated worse than management fees (-85%), which rounds played does not capture.

As you can see however, July and on in the Pacific region saw 20% Y/Y increases in rounds. In particular, the September report noted:

California, which has the most golfers and second-most courses, was -19% year-over-year entering June, but has since rebounded with increases of +25%, +16% and +16% the past three months and may be a key driver in the final months of the year.

About half of Drive Shack's FY19 American Golf revenue was from public courses, and roughly a quarter each from private and managed courses.

Revenue Estimate - Q3

So what should we expect for Q3? Q319 had revenues of $61m for golf operations ($1.4m related to Drive Shack venues) and $14m for food and beverage. They managed 62 courses at that time.

So my rough Q3 estimate is as follows:

American Golf Revenue: The 50% public courses should be experiencing the most significant revenue increases, given the increased benefit from higher rounds played is most felt on public courses. Private course revenue should be up to a lesser extent, and management revenue should be fairly steady Y/Y. Assuming Public revenues are up 25%, Private revenues are up 15%, and Management revenue is flat (conservative as these increased last year), I would expect $30*1.25 + $15*1.15 + $15 = ~ $70m for Q3.

for Q3. Drive Shack: ~$ 6m (extrapolating July results in the Q2 presentation)

(extrapolating July results in the Q2 presentation) Food and Beverage: ~$10m (-30% Y/Y conservatively continues to assume COVID impact on this segment). Food and beverage sales are also concentrated at public courses ($9m of $14m in Q3-19) so the increase in public demand may drive some further upside here.

So I expect ~$86m of Q3 revenues, over 40% higher than the current street estimates. I don't understand how the street is so far off on this number, given the publicly available information regarding golf demand during Q3.

EPS Estimate - Q3

The street estimate is $(0.23) for EPS. Given potential writedowns of intangibles ($16m remaining at the end of Q2-20), the GAAP result could vary widely.

Operating expense is mostly fixed for open courses regardless of rounds played. I'll increase Q3-19's $63m for inflation to get $ 65m of operating expense for Q3-20.

of operating expense for Q3-20. Margin on food and beverage is around 70%, so we'll include $ 3m for those costs of sales.

for those costs of sales. Management guided to G&A slightly higher than Q2, so we'll plug $ 7m for Q3 compared to $6.4m for Q2.

for Q3 compared to $6.4m for Q2. $ 6m for D&A

for D&A Assuming $0 for pre-opening costs due to construction pause during Q3 and all courses being open for Q3.

Lastly, $ 2.5m is included for interest expense.

is included for interest expense. Total Operating Expense - $83.5m.

The resulting net earnings to shareholders would be $2.5m, or $0.04 per share. I think this could end up being conservative, as less large events (weddings, etc.) at courses and cuts made during Q2 could lower operating expense more than prior years. Costs would have to come in almost $20m higher (or combined with lower revenues) for the EPS to mirror street estimates.

Top Golf Valuation

Top Golf, the only good comp for valuing Drive Shack just merged with Callaway (ELY) giving us another method to use to value the business.

Callaway paid about $35m per Top Golf location, which would imply a value of ~$140m for the 4 open Drive Shacks, and ~$210m once New Orleans and Manhattan are open. We will drop the present value of these to ~$ 150m , assuming some execution risk and allow for a slightly less valuable business model. (Though in markets where they compete, Drive Shack can edge out Top Golf in average google reviews (4.6 to 4.4 in Richmond, 4.4 West Palm vs 4.3 Miami)).

, assuming some execution risk and allow for a slightly less valuable business model. (Though in markets where they compete, Drive Shack can edge out Top Golf in average google reviews (4.6 to 4.4 in Richmond, 4.4 West Palm vs 4.3 Miami)). The course management segment has not historically been very profitable. The Apollo takeout of competitor Club Corp valued the business at about 2x EV/revenue. Since Club Corp owns their courses this isn't the best comparison, so we'll cut that multiple in half. Assuming 1x for conservatism would put that segment at ~$ 250m . A more aggressive approach would note the course management contracts are mostly newer and could be valued around 2-3x FY19 revenues ($58m).

. A more aggressive approach would note the course management contracts are mostly newer and could be valued around 2-3x FY19 revenues ($58m). Investors could also choose to ascribe value to the 7 puttery locations expected to be open in the next year, which management estimates will contribute about $20m to EBITDA. We will leave these as a $0 for now, but note they have significant upside if the ~30% return on invested capital estimate is realized.

Tying it all together:

$150m for Drive Shacks

$250m for course management

$0 for Puttery

$35m from course sale this month (and ignoring value of remaining owned course)

$(50m) net debt at the end of Q2

$(65m) overhang from preferred shares and unpaid preferred dividends

Total EV: $320m compared to current $100m market cap.

Risks

The execution risk looms large, as navigating opening more Drive Shacks and Puttery locations in the next year will require all their current capital. A return to a national lockdown could push them into Chapter 11 if they overextend too soon. I don't think there will be significant restrictions placed on golf in future lockdowns, however.

Puttery locations may not meet management forecasts ($7-11m investment driving 2-3m in annual EBITDA). Drive Shack locations have all proven to be profitable right after reopening, but the Puttery remains unproven.

Efforts to raise capital might include further issuance of preferred shares, common stock, or debt that could dilute current holders or increase interest expense. Management guidance on liquidity will be key on their earnings call.

Conclusion

Drive Shack presents compelling upside, both as a short-term trade and a longer-term bet on Management's execution. I expect a beat on both revenues and earnings when Drive Shack announces on 11/3, possibly a very significant beat. Additionally the Callaway purchase of Top Golf is a present reminder that Drive Shack could be worth 2-3x its current market cap as-is. The $35m course sale has bought management time to execute, and success on their part will result in a multi-bagger for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.