This has led to babies being thrown out with the bathwater, with blue-chip names like W.P. Carey tumbling in price.

We haven't seen this spillover effect impact premiums in the REIT space, as commercial real estate as a sector continues to struggle.

With interest rates hovering near record lows, it's clear that there's strong demand for fixed-income investments.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

When thinking about 2020, the word "uncertainty" comes to mind.

With interest rates hovering near record lows, it's clear that there’s strong demand for fixed-income investments. Yet the low yields have forced many income-oriented investors out of the bond markets and into the equity space.

Stocks that offer reliable cash flows and safe dividend yields now trade at large premiums to their historical averages.

Yet we haven't seen this spillover effect impact premiums in the real estate investment trust space. Commercial real estate clearly is struggling as a sector as shutdown-related rent collection concerns keep weighing on it.

Frankly, this has led to babies being thrown out with the bathwater. Blue-chip names like W.P. Carey (WPC), which have had little to no issues with cash flow, are selling off anyway.

That isn’t the kind of opportunity a REIT investor should ignore.

A Well-Diversified and Reliable Operation

W.P. Carey remains one of our favorite REITs. Its uniquely diversified holdings offer exposure to different industries and geographic locations that other examples just don’t.

About 63% of its portfolio is located in the U.S. and 35% or so in Europe. The company also has small exposures to Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

(Note: WPC has more than three decades of experience in Europe, so we’re highly confident of its risk-management practices.)

WPC's buildings span a wide variety of industries. As you can see below, its shareholders have access to:

Industrial properties

Retail properties

Warehouses

Self storage

Offices

Other property types

(Source: WPC IR website)

While that last designation does include a bit of lodging and entertainment assets, WPC has largely benefited from its broad industry diversification throughout this volatile year. It has made a habit of posting rent collection data in the high 90% range, including in the overall third quarter.

The company collected 98% during that segment, including 100% rent collection from its core property types – including retailers – in the U.S. and Europe. And each of its top 10 tenants has remained 100% up-to-date on their payments throughout the turmoil.

(Note: WPC has very modest retail exposure in the U.S.)

(Source: WPC Q3 ER Presentation, page 11)

During the Q3 conference call, management highlighted how this trend has continued into the fourth quarter too – with 99% rent collection for the month of October. CEO, Jason Fox attributed it to WPC’s “deep credit underwriting and mission-critical assets, as well as the expertise of our investments and asset management teams."

The company's same-store rent maintained its slow and steady trajectory too, with 1.6% average base rent growth last quarter.

(Source: WPC Q3 ER Presentation, page 14)

Pandemic? What Pandemic?

Here’s another chart to put W.P. Carey investors' minds at ease. Its occupancy ratio is 98.9%, putting it inline with pre-pandemic historical norms.

(Source: WPC Q3 ER Presentation, page 16)

Overall, it has generated $1.15 in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) – down roughly 11.5% year-over-year. That’s primarily due to lost rent from the fitness, theater, and restaurant segments.

Clearly then, WPC's investments have slowed. Yet it remains active in working hard to generate reliable growth for shareholders.

During Q3, the company executed on $112 million worth of investments:

A $44 million sale-leaseback of two state-of-the-art food and beverage manufacturing facilities in the Midwest that came complete with 25-year triple-net leases with fixed annual rent escalations. A $40 million sale-leaseback deal on a Weber Grills’ light-manufacturing facility with a 15-year triple-net lease deal that featured fixed annual rent escalations. An expansion and solar upgrade of an existing facility in Lisbon, Spain, that led to the current lease being doubled to 20 years overall.

Year to date, it’s completed $567 million in investments, with a 6.6% weighted average capitalization rate.

Its weighted average lease term is 10.6 years, with just 2.5% expiring by the end of 2021. And over half its lease expirations are scheduled beyond 2029, pointing to continued predictable short-term cash flows.

(Source: WPC Q3 ER Presentation, page 15)

WPC's debt maturity schedule also is attractive in the short term: Just 2.6% of total debt comes due by the end of next year. That provides one more reason to sigh in relief considering the continuing economic uncertainties.

There are relatively high interest rates on its short-term debt. But whether management ultimately pays it off or refinances under better terms, it should only open more doors for W.P. Carey.

Not that any of those positives show in its share price.

Valuation

W.P. Carey has sold off in recent weeks to trade at a nearly 33% discount to its 52-week highs. This seems extremely irrational to us from both a fundamental and forward-looking perspective.

Yes, its AFFO growth will likely be in the negative 5%-6% range this year. And we only expect low to mid-single-digit growth in 2021 and 2022 – barring any unforeseen economic complications – which would be a bit below its long-term average.

But none of that warrants such a steep discount.

Right now, it’s trading at 13.1x blended AFFO. This is above its long-term historical norm of 12.2x but below the 15-16x range we believe shares should trade in.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

How so?

WPC's long-term average p/AFFO ratio is relatively low, especially when compared to its blue-chip peers. That’s because, up until 2019, it wasn’t a pure-play triple-net player.

For years, this company managed a triple-net portfolio while receiving management fees from its privately managed portfolios of non-traded REITs. The market didn’t view the second part of that setup favorably, which led to a low multiple.

But, in late 2018, WPC acquired CPA-17 and became a no-exceptions net lease holder. The following year, its multiple expanded significantly from the 12x range to around 17.5x as the market rewarded it appropriately.

So the shutdowns selloff has essentially canceled out all this multiple expansion process, creating an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

In Closing…

The way we see it, investors can expect generous rewards while they wait for shares to rise.

At $62.61 per share, W.P. Carey yields a seemingly safe 6.67%. Its consensus AFFO estimate is $4.71 and forward dividend is $4.18, which points toward a forward AFFO dividend payout ratio of 88.7%.

This is a bit higher than some of WPC's triple-net peers. However, its consistent portfolio and profit metrics keep us comfortable with the cushion.

All told, our iREIT iQ gives it a 76 out of 100 quality score:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

It's also important to note the company’s 23-year dividend growth streak.

Management has admittedly been conservative in this regard, offering low single-digit increases in recent years. However, that’s still steady progress made that should make it a dividend aristocrat in two years.

All of that factors into our maintained "Buy" rating. Our fair value estimate is $73, which implies a 16.6% upside from current levels.

Factor in WPC’s 6.67% dividend yield, and it could generate 20%-plus returns in the short term.

That’s the benefit of buying an irrationally beaten down blue chip: You get to benefit from reversion, fundamental growth, and a strong dividend yield all at once.

