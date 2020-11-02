In this article, I will elaborate on why I deem Dropbox's (DBX) stock to be a value trap: its mediocre revenue growth combined with generous stock-based compensation programmes imply it actually is a company with meagre growth on a per-share basis.

The New Dropbox

As most of you will know, Dropbox is a massive player in the cloud storage space. According to Datanyze, Dropbox is the second biggest file sharing service with a market share at approximately 20%, behind Google Drive, which has a 35% market share. Since Datanyze accumulates this data from the top 1 million Alexa websites, the data is skewed towards enterprises. Consumers might have different preferences.

Still, in general, Dropbox is one of the most prominent players in the file-sharing space amongst Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it seems like these competitors have grown faster than Dropbox over the last few years. That is logical since Google and Microsoft utilise their dominance in other market segments to expand Google Drive and One Drive, Dropbox cannot do this.

Yet, Dropbox is no longer just a file-sharing service; the company is planning to be more than only a cloud storage service. Dropbox has been investing in a Smart Workspace and released a massive overhaul of its platform called 'the New Dropbox' just last year. The New Dropbox is an ambitious approach from the company's management to transform Dropbox from a cloud storage provider into a versatile workplace environment: utilising technologies like HelloSign, Dropbox Transfer, Dropbox Passwords and Dropbox Vault.

The old Dropbox version was practically a simple folder accessible from anywhere with an internet connection. Now Dropbox is a versatile work environment; Dropbox wants to bring together cloud content and traditional files into one place - it wants to smoothen the workspace.

Dropbox: Huge dilution

The outstanding share price of Dropbox during the first weeks after the IPO was approximately $30. The company generated $1.1 billion of revenue in 2017, and the weighted average number of A and B shares outstanding at Q1 2018 was 218.8 million. This makes the revenue per share approximately $5. In Q2 2020, the number of outstanding A and B shares became 414.2 million, and the trailing twelve-month revenue at Q2 2020 was $1.661 billion. This makes the revenue per share approximately $4. Yes, you read that right, when accounting for shareholder dilution the revenue per share declined since Dropbox IPO'ed. Yet, this is not entirely accurate: in 2018, Dropbox's number of outstanding shares grew massively due to its IPO. So, it might be more appropriate to consider Dropbox's performance after its IPO. For example, Dropbox's annual revenue per share in 2019 grew 4% YoY, whilst Dropbox's revenue in absolute numbers grew by 19% YoY during the same period. This showcases how massive Dropbox's shareholder dilution is; a majority of the revenue growth in 2019 was lost due to dilution.

As of June 30, 2020, Dropbox's unamortised stock-based compensation accounted to $741.1 million. The weighted-average period over which these expenses will be recognised is three years; that means during the coming years, Dropbox's stock-based compensation expenses will be approximately $250 million. In the table below, I used the average analyst estimates from YCharts to showcase Dropbox will barely grow in the coming years on a per-share basis, the math is simple. If Dropbox grows its revenues by $207 million, and if its stock-based compensation expenses during that time account to $250 million, then the company's number of outstanding shares grows by 3% each year. This is a huge amount of dilution if a company's revenues are only estimated to grow by 10%-14% YoY.

in millions 2019 2020(Estimate) 2021(Estimate) 2022(Estimate) Revenue $1,661 $1,900 $2,107 $2,319 Revenue added - $239 $207 $212 Stock-based compensation expenses - $250 $250 $250

Value trap

Now that we know the sheer size of shareholder dilution, the lower stock price makes a lot more sense. A lot of authors on this website point to the vast sums of free cash flow Dropbox is generating, but is Dropbox as profitable as most think? First, let's calculate Dropbox's enterprise value to put the profitability metrics into perspective: Dropbox has $1,176 million in short-term investments and 'cash and cash equivalents', Dropbox's market cap at the time of writing is $7.93 billion, and Dropbox has no long-term debt. Consequently, Dropbox's enterprise value is $6.75 billion. Dropbox has generated $409.1 million in free cash flow during the last twelve months; that puts Dropbox's EV to free cash flow ratio at 16.5. At first glance, that figure makes Dropbox seem like the ultimate value stock.

I note that the stock-based compensation expenses are obviously not included in the cash flow figures, but it is a very real expense. When adjusting Dropbox's cash flow in relation to stock-based compensation expenses, Dropbox's adjusted free cash flow becomes $156.4 million. Consequently, Dropbox's EV to adjusted free cash flow ratio is 43.2. I deem this as relatively expensive for a company whose revenue per share is just barely growing 10% YoY, while it's struggling to remain relevant in a competitive market

The problem is that Dropbox's lacklustre stock performance is causing even more share dilution. If a public company's stock is selling at tremendous valuation multiples - like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - stock-based compensation is a great way to profit from the market's enthusiasm, since you are in a way raising capital at a high valuation. Dropbox is stuck in a vicious cycle where its stock price is low due to its lacklustre performance and so it needs to dilute its stock even more to properly award employees.

The New Dropbox

So, what's wrong at Dropbox? As I discussed at the beginning of this article, Dropbox's management has revised the company's strategy, declared as 'the New Dropbox'. Management decided it aspires to reinvent the software playbook. It has invested a huge amount of capital into transforming Dropbox into the first smart workspace, but these investments are currently not returning enough value for the company. For these investments to return value, Dropbox's revenue growth needs to accelerate, and it currently is not accelerating.

A lot of investors point to Dropbox's ease of use and open ecosystem as growth drivers. While it is true that Dropbox has built an amazing product, it has been unable utilise its wonderful workspace to drive meaningful growth, even in this COVID-19 era. There have been many companies with amazing products that have failed to become profitable. The digital office is a battlefield where dozens of huge companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) battle to be the preferred service provider. Don't get me wrong, all these services are somewhat supplementary to each other, but for Dropbox to become massively adopted, it needs a huge value proposition. And until now enterprises have not been impressed with Dropbox's value proposition.

Revenue growth

Obviously Dropbox's revenue growth is heavily correlated with paying user growth, so the company can perform a turnaround if it can accelerate its growth in paying users. In June, Dropbox grew its number of paying users by 10.3% YoY. While this is a pretty formidable growth number at first glance when we account for the COVID-19 environment, this growth is mediocre at best. The second quarter of 2020 was a period when many Western countries experienced severe lockdowns due to the COVID-19 crisis. During this time, digitalisation accelerated, a lot of companies looked for services to improve their digital work environment. For example, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) grew its number of daily active users by 3,000% in just 6 months. Additionally, I note that HelloSign's usage is up 25% since the COVID-19, so presumably Dropbox's core business is growing below 10% YoY. If Dropbox is just barely growing by double digits - including HelloSign's growth - during a period when the digitalisation of the office has accelerated massively, I can merely conclude its value proposition is not powerful enough. COVID-19 was Dropbox's opportunity to showcase its value, and it did not deliver.

Takeaway

Dropbox's stock-based compensation expenses are diluting shareholder value. It is a company whose growth on a per-share basis is mediocre; this is problematic. The company has been unable to reaccelerate revenue growth with its unified workspace during a time when the digitalization of the office massively accelerated. This is why I conclude that Dropbox is a value trap whose shares - that may at first glance seem cheap - are discounted by the market for rational reasons.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.