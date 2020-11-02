Tyson Foods To Lead Dividend Announcements In First Half Of November

Tyson Foods will lead the pack in the first half of November – I’m expecting a boost of between 10 and 14% from the food company.

Although they didn’t cut the dividend, the decision of investment manager Eaton Vance to skip its annual increase was the biggest disappointment.

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of September, I provided predictions for 12 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in October. Here, at the beginning of November, I provide my predictions for another 9 companies that historically have increased their dividends in the first half of the month.

In addition to the companies for which I provided predictions, there were several others that announced annual dividend increases:

AbbVie (ABBV), which usually makes its annual announcement in February, pulled it forward to late October. The pharmaceutical company will pay an annual dividend of $5.20 beginning next year, an increase of 10%. The company has grown its dividend each year since its spinoff from Abbott Labs and now has a forward yield of 6.11%.

Cummings (CMI) announced its 15th year of dividend growth with a 3% increase to $5.40; the company's forward yield is 2.46%.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) also announced its 15th year of dividend growth with a 10% increase to $2.12; the retailer has a forward yield of 2.32%.

Visa's (V) 13th year of dividend growth came with a 7% boost and a new forward yield of 0.70%.

Apparel manufacturer V. F. Corporation (VFC) has a forward yield of 2.92% after announcing a 2% increase for its 48th year of dividend growth.

Before I offer the predictions for November's stocks, here are how my predictions from October came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, October 30th.)

Results for the Predictions of Dividend Increases In October

A. O. Smith (AOS)

Prediction: 0 - 2.1% increase to $0.96 - $0.98

Actual: 8.3% increase to $1.04

Forward yield: 2.01%

Despite a heavy dependence on the Chinese market, A. O. Smith's 28th year of dividend growth was a good one for investors.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

Prediction: 5.9 - 8.8% increase to $0.36 - $0.37

Actual: 8.8% increase to $0.37

Forward yield: 0.85%

The insurer's 26th year of dividend increases was right at the company's long-term growth rate.

Cintas (CTAS)

Prediction: 11.8 - 17.6% increase to $2.85 - $3.00

Actual: 10.2% increase to $2.81

Forward yield: 0.89%

It was another year of double-digit dividend growth for Cintas. This is the business services company's 38th year of dividend increases.

DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Prediction: 2.9 - 6.9% increase to $4.17 - $4.33

Actual: 7.2% increase to $4.34

Forward yield: 3.52%

My prediction for the Detroit-based utility was too low by just a penny. This is DTE's 26th year of dividend growth.

Eaton Vance (EV)

Prediction: 5.3 - 8.0% increase to $1.58 - $1.62

Actual: 0% increase to $1.50

Forward yield: 2.51%

The 40% drop in EPS by Eaton Vance forced the investment manager to hold its payout steady.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Prediction: 1.0 - 3.1% increase to $1.98 - $2.02

Actual: 4.1% increase to $2.04

Forward yield: 2.00%

The industrial supplier's 26th year of dividend growth was similar to last year's and below its long-term average.

McDonald's (MCD)

Prediction: 0 - 2.0% increase to $5.00 - $5.10

Actual: 3.2% increase to $5.16

Forward yield: 2.42%

The iconic restaurant chain rewarded investors with its 43rd year of dividend growth.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Prediction: 1.4 - 4.3% increase to $1.04 - $1.07

Actual: 6.3% increase to $1.09

Forward yield: 1.70%

The New Jersey-based utility rewarded investors with another good increase. This is Middlesex Water's 48th year of growth.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Prediction: 9.8 - 13.3% increase to $2.02 - $2.08

Actual: 6.5% increase to $1.96

Forward yield: 3.56 %

Despite EPS growth over the first half of the year of 18%, the Texas-based bank's boost was half of its long-term growth rate.

RPM International (RPM)

Prediction: 4.2 - 6.9% increase to $1.50 - $1.54

Actual: 5.6% increase to $1.52

Forward yield: 1.80%

The specialty chemical company's 45th year of dividend growth was right in line with its long-term growth rate.

Stepan Company (SCL)

Prediction: 5.5 - 9.1% increase to $1.16 - $1.20

Actual: 10.9% increase to $1.22

Forward yield: 1.05%

Stepan's 53rd year of dividend increases was above its average growth rate for the last decade, despite a 5% drop in EPS.

UMB Financial (UMBF)

Prediction: 3.2 - 4.8% increase to $1.28 - $1.30

Actual: 3.2% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 2.10%

UMB's 27th year of dividend growth was below its decade-long growth average of 5.5%.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in the First Half of November

Here are my predictions for the 9 dividend increases I expect in the first half of November:

Aaron's (AAN)

Aaron's provides furniture, home appliances and other items to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company has grown dividends for 16 years and compounded them over the last decade at more than 12%, all driven by fast EPS growth. However, the company's growth has hit a bump. Back in June, Aaron's announced that it was going to split its company into two public companies and the associated fees have hit the company's bottom line. After EPS fell 80% in fiscal 2019, the company is guiding to a rebound in EPS to $1.25. Although this is less than half of the company's EPS from two years ago, a low debt load and a payout ratio of 13% means investors can still expect another year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 6.3 - 12.5% increase to $0.17 - $0.18

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.33 - 0.34%

ADP (ADP)

Business services company ADP has been a solid investment for people looking for income. The 45 years of dividend growth and a compounded growth rate of 10% over the last decade has been powered by solid earnings growth. That growth continued in FY20, with adjusted EPS up 9% to $5.92. Unfortunately, the pandemic-induced recession seems likely to hit the company's bottom line, as ADP is guiding to a year-over-year drop of EPS by 3% - 7%. Despite the reduced EPS, ADP will still sport a payout yield of 65%, giving it room for its 46th year of dividend. I think we'll see a boost around the company's average growth rate.

Prediction: 7.7 - 9.9% increase to $3.92 - $4.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.48 - 2.53%

Assurant (AIZ)

Assurant is a specialty insurer that focuses on a variety of niche areas like travel, home appliance, and credit insurance. The company had a good first half of the fiscal year, boosting its EPS by more than 10%, despite losses on its investment portfolio. This will provide fuel for the company's 16th year of dividend growth. More fuel will come from the company's low debt burden of 40% of equity and the low payout ratio of below 50%. Although the company has grown its dividend in the mid-single digit percentages over the last three years, I'm expecting a larger increase in November.

Prediction: 5.6 - 7.1% increase to $2.66 - $2.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.14 - 2.17%

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

The Dallas-based natural gas utility began accelerating its dividend growth in 2015 with an 8% boost and since then hasn't had an increase of less than 5%. Last year's increase, for example, was 9.5%; this raised Atmos' 5-year compounded growth rate to more than 7%. Atmos held firm with its earnings guidance throughout the year and is looking at EPS growth of between 5% and 9%. This should mean another good year for investors, with an increase - the company's 33rd year of dividend growth - consistent with the 5-year growth average.

Prediction: 7.0 - 8.7% increase to $2.46 - $2.50

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.68 - 2.73%

Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Dividend growth has picked up over the last few years for the South Dakota-based utility. Although the company sports a compounded growth rate of less than 4% over the last decade, last year's boost was just shy of 6%. The company may return to lower payout growth going forward, as it's expecting full year adjusted EPS growth to come in flat for 2020. The company's heavy debt load of 140% of equity means that there is little leeway for Black Hills to boost its dividend beyond the long term earnings growth. I'm still expecting the company to announce its 49th year of dividend growth, but it'll be less than what investors have come to expect.

Prediction: 1.9 - 3.7% increase to $2.18 - $2.22

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.85 - 3.92%

Emerson (EMR)

At 63 years, the niche industrial manufacturer has one of the longest dividend growth streaks among publicly traded companies. Emerson has kept the streak going recently with miniscule boosts - over each of the last 5 years, the largest increase has been 2%. Investors can expect another small boost this year. The pandemic and associated economic downturn has taken its toll on Emerson's earnings. Although the company raised its 2020 full year guidance in the 3rd quarter, Emerson is still looking at a drop in sales of 10% and adjusted EPS dropping at least 9% from 2019. The company has suspended stock buybacks but explicitly stated that its dividend policy remains in effect. Emerson's dividend increase this year will be a small one.

Prediction: 1.0 - 2.0% increase to $2.02 - $2.04

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.12 - 3.15%

Evergy (EVRG)

After Atmos and Black Hills, Evergy is the third utility from which I'm expecting a dividend increase in the first two weeks of November. The company provides electric services to 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, and its dividend growth history lies somewhere between Atmos and Black Hills. It has 16 years of dividend increases under its belt, with a 10-year compounded growth average of around 5%. But at more than 100% of its equity, Evergy sports a heavy debt load. The company's payout ratio of 67% means that there's room for another increase and with Evergy guiding this year's EPS growth to a wide range of between 0% and 7%. I expect the company to use the midpoint of the range as a basis for its 17th payout boost. I expect to see an announcement of an increase in the low single digit percentages.

Prediction: 3.0 - 5.0% increase to $2.08 - $2.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.77 - 3.84%

Mercury General (MCY)

The vast majority of Mercury General's business comes from California. The auto and homeowner insurance business there has been good, as operating income is up more than 80% in the first half of the year. Unfortunately, those gains were more than offset by losses in the company's investment portfolio, and net income per share is down 60% over the same period. Mercury General's recent dividend growth has been only to keep the company's streak going and the 6 straight years of a penny per share annual growth is the best the company has been able to do. With the investment losses this year, the company won't be able to do any better as it extends the dividend increase streak to 30 years.

Prediction: 0.4% increase to $2.53

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.21%

Tyson Foods (TSN)

The owner of multiple food brands including Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farms, Ball Park, and its eponymous brand is a relative newcomer to the dividend growth field with only 7 years of increasing dividends under its belt. But income investors have been well-rewarded for their faith in Tyson Foods, as the company has boosted its payout by double-digits in each of the last 4 years, almost tripling its annual payment to $1.68 from $0.60. Although you might think a food company would be relatively stable, Tyson's response to the pandemic has resulted in higher operating costs, which has hit earnings. The company's EPS over the first 3 quarters of the year are down 10% from the same period in 2019. Despite this, a low payout ratio of 33% and the company's history of good increases bodes well for Tyson's dividend announcement in early November.

Prediction: 10.7 - 14.3% increase to $1.86 - $1.92

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.25 - 3.35 %

Summary

It was a mixed bag for October's dividend increases. Of the 12 predictions, I overestimated 3, underestimated 6, and got 3 correct. Probably the biggest disappointment was the lack of an increase from Eaton Vance. Like many companies, the investment manager can afford to skip a year because its boosts usually come in the middle of the year. This means that the company can still show a year-over-year increase even as the payout remains steady.

There were two pleasant surprises in October. First, Stepan Company's double-digit boost was slightly above my prediction and, second, A. O. Smith's 8% increase was well above what I was expecting. Despite a dependence on the Chinese market, the hot water heater and boiler manufacturer continues to reward investors.

The first half of November brings expectations of good increases from Aaron's, utility Atmos, and food manufacturer Tyson Foods, and mostly minimal increases from everyone else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LECO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.