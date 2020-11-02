As the risk-free rate falls NAV has become inflated, the current premium is also at historically high levels implying the stock is overvalued.

Investment Thesis

I am currently "neutral" on The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock and very bullish on the business. With 30 years of future growth at 90% plus operating margins, there has never been a better time to be in green energy generation.

Company Summary

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG.L)(OTC:RWFRF) is a closed-ended investment company that operates from Guernsey. It invests in renewable energy operations/projects across Northern Europe. They hold both onshore and offshore wind assets, Photovoltaic assets and one battery storage asset.

Figure 1 - The Renewables Infrastructure Group group structure from the company website

This may seem a little complicated. Essentially the shareholders own the investment company, which then owns holding companies and Special Purpose Vehicles to control the assets. InfraRed and RES are the Investment and Operations Managers. There are independent directions which oversee the company ensuring stakeholder interests are being served. Other businesses are contracted out such as financial services, legal and PR.

Figure 2 - Investment & Operation responsibilities - H1 2020 Report

InfraRed has over 25 years of experience and manages over $12bn in equity under management. RES is the largest independent renewable energy company in the world with 6GW is operational assets and have constructed/developed 18GW of projects.

When the company finds investment opportunities, they issue equity. This happens to different levels each year. In 2019 £530m was raised with £508m in investments and in H1 2020 £102m was raised with £281m of investment.

Figure 3 - Shareholder returns - H1 2020 Report

Between the IPO and 2019, the shareholder returns per year (NAV increase + dividends) have been about 9.3% per year.

Qualitative

Strengths

The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a diverse portfolio, by asset generation method and jurisdiction with the largest asset is only 10% of the total NAV.

Figure 4 - Portfolio Diversity - H1 2020 Report

Looking at figure 4 the two largest jurisdictions are England&Wales and Scotland, this makes up 52% of the total portfolio. This is a decrease from 68% in 2018. This is due to efforts to establish more assets in Europe with the largest growth being in Germany. Germany now accounts for 17% of the asset base.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group's largest exposure is in Onshore wind; however, its offshore wind segment is growing rapidly. This mainly due to the two offshore wind farms in Germany: Merkur and Gode.

The UK Energy Roadmap claims:

The nations of the United Kingdom are endowed with vast and varied renewable energy resources. We have the best wind, wave and tidal resources in Europe.

Therefore, having 50% exposure to the UK when the predominant amount of assets in The Renewables Infrastructure Group's portfolio are wind generators is a wise move. Europe also has a strong potential power generation and is the first Continent to set a target for being carbon neutral. Therefore, couple this incentive with some of the richest nations on the plant and growth is to be expected.

Having diversity across geographies and technologies lowers the likelihood that abnormal weather will impact group revenues.

Having a high proportion of fixed market revenues provides visibility into future cash flows in comparison to being solely dependent upon market pricing. This especially true now with suppressed power prices across Europe due to Oil and Gas gluts.

Figure 5 - Contracts for revenue for NTM - H1 2020 Report

FiTs, CFDs and Indexed Fixed PPAs are (mainly) fixed prices for which the generated power will be bought, ROC's are partially fixed, and the others are unsubsidized. This means that nearly 62.5% of revenue is fixed for the NTM (next twelve months).

The average asset lifetime for the portfolio currently stands at 29 years for the wind portfolio and 30 years for the solar portfolio. These projects will operate at a very high margin once in place.

Weaknesses

Figure 6 - Power Price breakdown - H1 2020 Report

Figures 6 depicts how energy prices average around the gas-fired power generation. Renewables are one of the cheapest forms of generation once they have been developed. Considering that gas prices have been forced very low due to a glut in the market, fear over it being replaced imminently and COVID-19 causing demand to drop then the realized price for the energy generated by renewables is also lower.

Figure 7 – 10-yr UK gas prices - OFGEM

Personally, I see natural gas holding place in the energy generation for quite some time and that it will renter its normal trading range within the next twelve months. However, the energy prices depend upon the availability of different commodities, the lower gas price lowers the return on The Renewables Infrastructure Group's investments. This may continue because of decreased demand due to COVID-19.

Initially, this was expected to cause a decrease of NAV per share of 5p however it only diminished NAV by 2/3p due to a decrease in the discount ratio used to value the assets.

Opportunities

The Renewables Infrastructure Group sits on the right side of policy decisions. It operates in the UK and Europe who both have set the target of reaching net-zero by 2050. The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to ensure that the COVID-19 economic recovery is green and has already pledged £350m. The EU has pledged €1 trillion over the next decade to encourage carbon neutrality. The Renewables Infrastructure Group will benefit from both green stimulus measures. I have written articles (click on the name to view) on companies such as RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY), E.ON(OTCPK:EONGY) and EDF(OTCPK:ECIFF) all of which are massive European Energy companies. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has recently signed a contract with EDF to provide them from The Renewables Infrastructure Group's Haut Vannier SAS construction project. From the announcement:

The Project will benefit from an attractive 20-year subsidy in the form of an inflation-linked Contract-for-Difference with the utility company EDF, which fixes the price to be received for the power

As The Renewables Infrastructure Group owns the pre-existing infrastructure they will benefit indirectly as demand by these energy conglomerates will also increase. This will cause the fixed prices that it can negotiate to increase, creating a visible strong growth pathway.

All the above articles go into much more discussion about the opportunities that could be realized via these massive government-controlled incentives.

Approximately 10% of The Renewables Infrastructure Group's portfolio/NAV is currently in construction. As these come online it is easy to expect a surge in revenues and ROA.

Grid-connected energy demand is expected to spike in coming years with the mass adoption of Electric Vehicles and Heat Pumps expected to grow at CAGR of over 19% and about 8% respectively. Considering that people are making the transition to these technologies to be more environmentally friendly, it is unlikely that they would fossil fuels to supply that power.

The amount of ESG investment money is increasing with millennials reaching investment age, therefore The Renewables Infrastructure Group will benefit.

Threats

Power demand from a network is highly correlated to the GDP of an area. If the economic recovery from COVID-19 stalls or Brexit causes a GDP decline, then The Renewables Infrastructure Group will suffer.

Figure 8 - The Renewables Infrastructure Group's perspective on Brexit - H1 2020

I believe that as a renewable energy company they will always be preferable supply and so they are the most insulated from a drop in power demand. However, it is a risk.

As the LIBOR falls the discount rate that The Renewables Infrastructure Group use to value their assets also falls. This cause the NAV to become inflated each year.

Figure 8 - The Renewables Infrastructure Group's discount rate - H1 2020

This discount rate is ascribed to be both the risk premium for the asset class and the UK's risk-free rate. The lowering of both the risk-free rate and the mainstreaming of the asset class has caused the discount rate to fall which is inflating the NAV. I see this as a threat because as NAV increases the expected return of the asset is decreasing, which decreases my margin of safety.

A change in regulation could decrease the growth outlook for The Renewables Infrastructure Group. If the economic crisis worsens then it may be necessary for governments to remove renewable energy incentives (tax on fossil fuels) to stimulate growth. This may remove investment form the area and cause The Renewables Infrastructure Group's value to fall. Also, if supporting regulation is lifted too soon the market may price green power lower than growth can be sustained for, as the other fuel sources will be too cheap.

BP's (BP) move into green technology could be a pathway that many oil majors follow. This will increase competition for possible sites and their scale will provide The Renewables Infrastructure Group with fierce competition, compressing margins and decreasing returns.

Quantitative

First, let us have a look at the dividend.

Figure 9 - HL information edited by the author

As can be seen, dividend growth is not exactly spectacular. However, it is consistent and considering it is already at a high yield and in a growing industry it is also safe. The current NAV is at approximately 112p and assuming a flat dividend payment form 2019 then the dividend yield on the NAV is 6%. I see this as one of the safest dividends to own- at the right price. Currently, The Renewables Infrastructure Group trades at a premium to NAV producing a dividend yield of approximately 5%.

Figure 10 - HL information edited by author (Adjusted refers to EPS)

EPS have been growing at a strong rate, driven by strong revenue increases. Operating margin is incredibly high as most costs are in the initial set up of the infrastructure, and they are paid for via equity raises. With 5-yr revenue growth per share at 10.84%, 5-yr EPS at 13.06% (as fixed costs become minimized), 5-yr dividend growth at 2.15% and NAV grows at a similar speed.

Pay-out-ratio has been declining rapidly, from 71% in 2016 (2015 = anomaly) to 58% in 2019. As more assets become operational the EPS to increase much further. From there the company can purchase more assets through profits, thus decreasing the need for new equity to be issued or it can raise dividends. Either one of those options is good by me!

The company has no debt, which is very good for investors. However, as of H2, it is £50m into its acquisition facility, likely on the French site purchase.

Return on investment, assets and equity all above 9% as an average for the last 5 years. Management is obviously strong and making some good decisions. Renewable energy takes a great deal of upfront cost however once it is operational, with good management, it becomes a cash cow. Using the current methodology, the company has gross margins of about 99%, operational margins of about 97% and net margins of 88%.

Valuation

NAV is obviously the easiest way to value an infrastructure fund. However, due to the high dividend and the positive sentiment around green energy The Renewables Infrastructure Group has typically traded at a premium to NAV of 15%. Currently, the premium to NAV is at about 22% and therefore it is historically overvalued.

Figure 11 - NAV to stock price

It is obvious that buying at NAV has always been a profitable venture. There have been multiple opportunities to buy currently and for the more impatient among us many opportunities at 5% and 10% premiums to NAV.

NAV has been on a strong upward trend over the last few years due to more retained earnings and a decrease in the discount factor used to value the assets.

Conclusion

I am a big fan of this fun and plan to make it one of my largest positions given the opportunity. However, the current premium to NAV and the inflation of NAV due to falling risk-free rates means that I cannot take a position.

Until the discount rates begin to increase, I believe it is prudent to wait until within 5% of NAV before taking a position in The Renewables Infrastructure Group.

I would really appreciate it if you would take some time and post in the comments any suggestions that you have for improving this article so that I can improve in the future.

Stay safe - Tom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RWFRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.