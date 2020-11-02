I examine the key factors driving Xiaomi's recent share price out-performance, and I find that there are too many unknowns to be certain about the company's future prospects.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACY) [1810:HK].

Xiaomi Corporation's share price performance in the past few months has been way better than the benchmark Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index. the company's share price increased +46% in the past three months, while the Hang Seng Index has been flattish over the same period. In the last six months, Xiaomi's share price has more than doubled. In contrast, the Hang Seng Index is down -2% during this period.

I examine some of the key factors driving Xiaomi Corporation's recent share price out-performance, and I find that there are too many unknowns to be certain about the company's future prospects. Xiaomi trades at 37.8 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 27.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on sell-side analysts' normalized earnings forecasts. Taking into consideration the various factors that could possibly impact the company's future performance and its current valuations, I see a Neutral rating for Xiaomi as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Xiaomi Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker XIACY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1810:HK. For Xiaomi Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Xiaomi shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there's sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $500 million, and market capitalization is above $68 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Xiaomi Corporation shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, State Street Global Advisors, Wells Capital Management, and Baron Capital Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

All Eyes On Huawei's Smartphone Business

Based on data from IDC, Xiaomi was the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world in the third quarter of 2020. Xiaomi ranked behind Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) and Huawei, but was ahead of Apple (AAPL). One of the key reasons for Xiaomi overtaking Apple to become the third largest smartphone manufacturer globally was the company's market share gains, especially in overseas markets, at the expense of its key competitor Huawei.

Due to restrictions placed by the US on Huawei in terms of its collaborations with US companies, Huawei has been prevented from purchasing chips from US companies, and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android system and apps will no longer be available on Huawei's new phones going forward. This means that consumers, especially those in overseas markets used to working with Google's Android system and apps, have been switching to phones sold by other manufacturers including Xiaomi.

Nevertheless, the situation with Huawei is fluid. Any significant developments could potentially change the competitive landscape and impact Xiaomi's future smartphone sales.

On Oct. 29, 2020, Financial Times published an article that claimed that "the US is allowing a growing number of chip companies to supply Huawei with components as long as these are not used for its 5G business." In the same article, a sell-side research note from Jefferies also was highlighted, which stated that Samsung Electronics being awarded with a new US license to sell OLED displays for phones to Huawei "is a strong indication the US intends to allow Huawei to stay in the handset business." Assuming this is true, Huawei could have a chance of gaining market share back from Xiaomi in the smartphone market in time to come.

Prior to this, Reuters reported earlier on Oct. 14, 2020, that Huawei is planning to sell its lower-end smartphone sub-brand Honor (as compared with the high-end Huawei brand). In the Reuters, Xiaomi Corporation, Digital China Holdings (OTCPK:DCHIF) (OTCPK:DCHIY) and TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCLHF) were named as potential buyers of the Honor smartphone brand and business. It's believed that Honor will likely be free of US restrictions if it's owned by another company.

There are concerns that if Honor is sold to another company, Xiaomi could possibly face increased competition and market share loss in the lower-end smartphone segment. On the flip side, there are two key mitigating factors for Xiaomi Corporation if that really happens. Firstly, the Honor brand's overseas sales are mostly concentrated in Europe, and Honor does have a strong market position in Asia ex-China or India (one of Xiaomi Corporation's key overseas markets). Secondly, a lot depends on who the new owner of Honor will be. Without Huawei's backing, Honor on a standalone basis might have less bargaining power with suppliers and a narrower distribution network.

In a nutshell, any significant developments pertaining to Huawei's smartphone business has a big impact on the global smartphone market and Xiaomi's future smartphone sales.

Divergent Views On China's 5G Development Progress

Apart from market share gains at the expense of Huawei, Xiaomi Corporation's strong recent share price performance also can be attributed to optimism over China's 5G development and the take-up rate of 5G phones by Chinese consumers. In December 2019, Xiaomi announced the planned launch of its new 5G phone, Redmi K30 5G, in January 2020, which was the cheapest 5G phone (at RMB1,999 for the entry model) at that point in time. This shows how determined Xiaomi Corporation is in terms of its efforts to benefit from the new 5G smartphone upgrade cycle.

However, there are divergent views on the China's 5G development progress.

Technology market research firm Canalys noted in a September 2020 article that "5G penetration in China will reach 83% in the next 12 months" driven by the launch of 5G smartphone in the low to mid-end segment of the market. Also, as of Sept. 30, 2020, the first and second largest mobile operator in China have seen 5G users account for 12.0% and 18.5% of their total mobile subscribers, respectively.

Moving beyond financial numbers, there are others who are more skeptical on the pace of 5G development in China. Korean media Chosun Ilbo published an article titled "Chinese 5G Not Living up to Its Hype" on Oct. 12, 2020, which noted that China, "the biggest 5G market is now facing widespread complaints about network speed and skyrocketing costs of deployments." In the same article, a 5G consumer survey conducted by local company iiMedia, which found that "73.3% of non-5G smartphone users (in China) think that it is not necessary for the public to buy 5G smartphone at this stage", also was referenced.

If network speeds for 5G turn out to be slower than expected and users don't find value in 5G services, the 5G penetration rate and sales of 5G smartphones in China could potentially be below expectations going forward.

Not Just Any Other Smartphone Manufacturer

Another factor contributing to Xiaomi Corporation's share price out-performance and rather rich valuation at 27.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E is that the market is beginning to appreciate that Xiaomi is not just any other smartphone manufacturer.

While most smartphone manufacturers have to be content with low profit margin and driving earnings growth by increasing sales volume, Xiaomi Corporation has complementary businesses in IoT (Internet Of Things) and Lifestyle Products (e.g. home appliances, wearables and speakers etc.) and Internet Services (e.g. advertising services, e-commerce and fintech etc). In other words, Xiaomi can effectively use its smartphones as loss-leaders to cross-sell higher-margin products and services from its other businesses.

In 2Q 2020, the performance of Xiaomi Corporation's core smartphone business was decent with segment revenue up +4.3% QoQ, and declining marginally by -1.2% YoY to RMB31.6 billion. In contrast, segment revenue for the IoT & Lifestyle Products grew by +17.5% QoQ to RMB15.3 billion, while the Internet Services business saw segment revenue rise by +29.0% YoY to RMB5.9 billion. More importantly, the gross profit margins of Xiaomi Corporation's Internet Services business and IoT & Lifestyle products were 60.3% and 11.4%, respectively in the second quarter of this year. In comparison, the 2Q 2020 gross profit margin for Xiaomi Corporation was 7.4%, and this is already pretty good by industry standards.

However, the key issue is that Xiaomi Corporation is not the only Chinese company that has a target of becoming the dominant ecosystem for Chinese consumers. The bigger tech giants like Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) [3690:HK) have all diversified beyond their respectively legacy businesses to have a wide range of inter-connected products and services that have become deeply entrenched in the daily lives of Chinese consumers.

While I do not know whether there will be a winner takes all super app that dominates the Chinese market in future, Xiaomi Corporation's products and services on a standalone basis do not have significant switching costs as compared to let say Tencent's social messaging platform WeChat or Alibaba's payment platform Alipay.

Valuation

Xiaomi trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples (based on normalized earnings as forecasted by sell-side analysts) of 37.8 times and 27.3 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$22.00 as of Oct. 30, 2020. The stock has traded in the 15-43 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E range since its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in mid-2018.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Xiaomi Corporation are Huawei making a strong comeback in the smartphone business, a lower-than-expected rate of 5G penetration in China, and the company losing out in the battle to become the dominant ecosystem for Chinese consumers.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Xiaomi listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.