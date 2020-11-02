It's been a rough couple of months for the junior gold sector (GDXJ) with the price of gold (GLD) correcting, but several names continue to sport triple-digit year-to-date returns even after the drop. One of these names is Tudor Gold (OTCPK:TDRRF), a gold junior that's busy exploring its Treaty Creek Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Over the past year, the company has released several 500-meter plus intercepts of low-grade gold and looks to be defining a significant gold system at its Goldstorm Zone. However, with Tudor's market cap now sitting above US$360 million pre-resource, the valuation has become an issue. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Tudor Gold has had an exciting drill season at its Treaty Creek Project in the Golden Triangle and has now outlined a mineralized area with a strike length of over 1 kilometer that's up to 600 meters wide at Goldstorm. Meanwhile, the Copper Belle Zone at Treaty Creek to the southwest of Goldstorm has been extended to a strike length of up to 650 meters, with the total strike length of the two deposits coming in at nearly 1.5 kilometers. Most recently, Tudor intersected 1,152 meters of 0.74 grams per tonne gold equivalent, which was the longest mineralized intercept drilled to date in GS-20-75, and this hole continues to show a pattern of 500-meter plus intercepts that are coming in at a grade of over 0.80 gram per tonne gold-equivalent on average. Typically, holes that can intersect even 300 meters of mineralization are quite rare, so the drilling is undoubtedly quite impressive. We can take a look at some of the results below:

As the above table shows, the lowest-grade hole of these highlight intercepts is 0.56 grams per tonne gold equivalent in GS-20-68, which lies closer to Copper Belle. Meanwhile, the highest-grade intercepts in the table above are GS-20-64, one of the most north-eastern holes drilled, which came in 0.983 grams per tonne gold-equivalent GS-20-65 (930 meters of 1.16 grams per tonne gold-equivalent) which lies just north of GS-20-68. Based on the current mineralized footprint and very back of napkin calculations, it looks like Tudor should have no problem proving up between 1.5 and 2.1 million ounces at these two zones within the next 15 months in their maiden resource estimate. Given the grades that we've seen to date, and assuming they continue at similar levels, I would assume the average grade would come in near 0.85 grams per tonne gold.

Some investors will argue that this is a very impressive resource, and it justifies a much higher share price than we see today at US$2.20. While there is nothing wrong with a 2 million ounce resource at 0.80 to 1.0 grams per tonne gold, I would argue the opposite in terms of valuation. In fact, the average enterprise value per ounce for Canadian explorers as of Monday's close is a mere $50.45/oz, despite the average explorer having a resource size of over 2.5 million ounces of gold. For this article's purposes, I will assume that Tudor Gold can conservatively prove up 1.8 million ounces by the end of FY2021 at an average grade of 0.85 grams per tonne gold, and the scatter plots below will be based on this resource. However, as noted earlier, Tudor is currently pre-resource as it drills tighter spacing to prepare for a maiden resource estimate at some point next year.

Based on Tudor's 169 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$2.18, Tudor Gold is currently valued at a market cap of $368 million, or an enterprise value of $364 million after subtracting its current cash balance of $4 million. If we divide this enterprise value by my conservative estimate of 1.8 million ounces proven up by the end of FY2021 at Goldstorm and Copper Belle, this leaves Tudor Gold with an enterprise value of $202.64/oz. This translates to a 300% premium to the average enterprise value of $50.45/oz for Canadian gold explorers. If we look at the chart below, we can see that this makes Tudor a massive outlier, with the stock trading at the highest enterprise value per ounce in the peer group, despite being the least advanced among its peers. This is because most peers in this group have resources and or preliminary economic studies in place, while Tudor Gold does not even have a resource yet.

If we move over to a scatter plot that measures resource grade and resource size of Canadian gold explorers, we can see that Tudor Gold sits in the bottom left corner of the chart. This area of the chart coincides with those companies with the fewest gold ounces in their resources. Some companies compensate for their low-grade with size like Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF) and O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF) with 12.60 and 5.92 million ounces of gold, respectively. While there is nothing wrong with low-grade projects and can be economic, it is quite clear from the below scatter plot that Tudor's current drilling has delineated an inferior resource to its peers from both a grade and size standpoint.

Finally, the last chart compares resource grade with enterprise value per ounce, and there is a clear positive correlation between resource grades and enterprise values per ounce. This is because high-grade projects at above 5.0 grams per tonne gold are quite rare, so they often fetch premium valuations. This is evidenced by the fact that Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) trades at over $110.00/oz and Battle North Gold (OTCQX:BNAUF) trades at close to $190.00/oz. Meanwhile, Auteco Minerals trades at a value of over $150.00/oz with an average grade of above 11.0 grams per tonne gold. However, Tudor Gold is the only low-grade explorer that trades at an enterprise value per ounce that dwarfs all of these miners, despite having the lowest grades in the group. This valuation discrepancy makes little sense unless this is a high-grade explorer disguised as a low-grade explorer (which it isn't, as evidenced by the drill results).

While the above comparisons do not mean that Tudor Gold needs to crash back down to reality from current levels, it does suggest that the company needs to prove up a much larger resource than the 1.8 million ounces I've given them credit for, or it won't be easy to justify the current valuation. Currently, I believe the sweet spot for explorers is those that are trading below $70.00/oz with a resource size of over 3 million ounces, like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), O3 Mining, and Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF). These names are trading at or near the average enterprise value per ounce but have project economics superior to their peers, suggesting that they have room to the upside long term if gold stays at these levels.

In summary, I believe that Tudor Gold's current valuation remains at frothy levels, and I see no margin of safety for investors buying at current levels. While there is no disputing that Tudor has released some exceptional drill results and could prove up a 3 million ounce resource long term here, this will take over two years, and the stock is currently priced in for this despite having no resource currently. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to focus on the more undervalued names in the group with economic studies in place and not overpay for low-grade explorers like Tudor at above $2.15 per share.

