While AngloGold Ashanti shares were up by about 9% at the time of writing, there's more room to run as the company remains very conservatively valued compared to peers.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) has just provided an update on its third-quarter performance and announced that it would double its dividend payout ratio, attracting the attention of traders and investors in the gold mining space. Without further ado, let's look at the company's performance.

In the third quarter, the company produced 837,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,044 per ounce. Out of 837,000 ounces, 96,000 ounces were produced by South African mines that were sold to Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) (I wrote about it here). In the third quarter, AngloGold Ashanti achieved an average realized price of $1,904 per ounce which had an immediate positive impact on its financial situation, boosting the operating cash flow to $551 million and increasing its free cash flow to $339 million. In turn, this growth in cash flow allowed the company to increase its dividend payout ratio to 20% of free cash flow before growth capital, providing a major boost to the company's shares:

Recently, shares of AngloGold Ashanti were trending down together with shares of many other gold miners as the price of gold corrected from August highs near $2,100 per ounce to $1,900 per ounce. However, as I wrote in my other articles on gold miners, investor interest is set to return to the whole sector as investors will see that higher gold price leads to higher earnings, lower debt, and better dividends. We have already seen how this emerging trend played out after Alamos Gold (AGI) reported its earnings, and now, we see the same reaction in AngloGold Ashanti shares.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti 3Q update

The company has recently reinstated its 2020 guidance, targeting production of 3.03-3.1 million ounces at AISC of $1,060-1,120 per ounce. Excluding the contribution from the South African assets which have recently been sold, AngloGold Ashanti would have produced 2.80-2.86 million ounces at AISC of $1,050-1,100 per ounce.

Source: AngloGold Ashanti presentation

As the company has no problems with liquidity or debt as highlighted by the slide above, the magnitude of the slide endured by AngloGold Ashanti shares before the dividend announcement was a bit puzzling.

AngloGold Ashanti remains very conservatively valued even after the recent jump of its stock price. Perhaps, this has something to do with the "South Africa" line that investors see in their screeners - despite the fact that AngloGold Ashanti has sold its remaining South African mines to Harmony Gold Mining.

The company's peers like Barrick Gold (GOLD) or Newmont (NEM) enjoy richer multiples - Barrick Gold is trading at 19 forward P/E for 2021, Newmont is trading at 14 forward P/E while AngloGold Ashanti is trading at just 6.5 P/E. While part of this difference can be explained by a better asset mix of AngloGold Ashanti's peers, it's still hard to explain why the difference should be so significant. In this light, I'd see a potential for multiple expansion for AngloGold Ashanti shares.

In short, AngloGold Ashanti delivered what the market wanted to see - increasing cash flow and rising dividend - so it's not surprising to see that its stock is enjoying a major upside move. However, the company's shares may still have more room to run given its modest valuation. I must note that I'm bullish on gold from current levels as I believe that central banks will be forced to keep printing money at unprecedented rates for years in order to buy back bonds and keep borrowing costs low for governments, providing significant support to gold prices. Thus, I think that the recent AngloGold's cash flow results are not a one-time achievement and will be repeated in the upcoming quarters (of course, taking into account the recent sale of South African assets). Put simply, I think that AngloGold shares have a good chance to gain more ground from current levels.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.