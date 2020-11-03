Election Warning To REIT Investors

Some REITs are riskier than others. Be selective.

We discuss how a Trump or Biden victory could affect your REITs.

How will the election impact REIT investments?

The answer is that it depends.

Depending on who wins, it could benefit or harm REITs (VNQ), or even have no impact at all.

In today's article, we dive into some potential policy changes and discuss their potential impact on various REITs. Please note that in writing about this topic, my intent is analysis rather than advocacy. The opinions I offer are not intended as political, though some readers may take some of them that way.

We first discuss the impact of the election on the broader REIT market and then dive deeper into specific sub-sectors and individual names that could be heavily impacted.

The Impact of Presidents on the REIT Markets

You probably remember when President Trump was elected in 2016. Some thought that the market would crash due to the increased uncertainty, while others were convinced that it was good for business.

It seemed like a big deal at the time, didn’t it?

Now take a look at Figure 2. If you look closely, you will see that the election rarely has a major impact on market performance.

You can more easily see some big trends in history — the stagflation of the 1970s, the dot com boom and bust, the Great Recession, and the recent bull market, the longest in history.

source

The various presidents all like to take credit for the good stuff and dodge the blame for the bad stuff. Realistically, they have little direct impact and most of their impact is felt after they leave office.

Yet many people imagine that who gets elected will have an important impact on the markets. From our long-term, landlord perspective, the small bumps and wiggles associated with elections are not important.

So that's our first warning to REIT investors:

Don't overreact if your preferred candidate isn't elected. Regardless of who wins the election, the impact on the broader REIT market probably won't be significant. REITs have done just fine under both, Democrats and Republicans:

source

Consider this list of issues that most impact REITs:

Tenant bankruptcies Financial crises (access to credit) Interest rates (price of credit) Tenant renewals (occupancy) Capex for new tenants Economic shutdowns (very rare)

In most cases, these issues are not immediately affected by elections. They evolve over time, impacted only slowly by political events. As landlords, we are rarely immediately concerned with election outcomes.

So to repeat ourselves: Don't overreact. We don't plan on selling or buying major portions of our portfolio because of the election.

A Trump or Biden victory does not make REITs "poor or fantastic" investments. The impact is much more nuanced and depends from one REIT to another. This is what we will discuss next.

The President Does Impact Regulation

Regulation is the area where a president can have substantial impact.

The Trump administration has been busy reversing a lot of regulations imposed under the Obama Administration. They have also gone beyond that.

Going forward, the next presidential administration, whether next year or in 2025, will take their own approach to regulation.

Below we discuss two property sectors that would likely be the most impacted:

Prison REITs

One federal arena that could be impacted by the president or Congress is prisons. This could impact the prison REITs: CoreCvic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO).

Biden is advocating against private prisons and has promised the phase out their use. From his website:

Biden will end the federal government’s use of private prisons, building off an Obama-Biden Administration’s policy rescinded by the Trump Administration. And, he will make clear that the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.

It's a topic well suited to melodrama and few people are motivated to engage the other side of the argument. However, doing something about private prisons is a lot harder. It requires real money and effort.

To our eyes, this is the kind of thing that seems prone to symbolic victories. Pass a law mandating a long-term phaseout, which can be reversed or delayed later when it proves to be impractical. Perhaps close down one prison for show. Express how diligently you are working to solve the problem.

There are some potential developments that could impact the need for prisons, which might adversely affect the prison REITs. Imagine if a new administration and Congress were to do all of these things:

Legalize all drugs and remand all non-violent drug sentences. Adopt open immigration and eliminate holding facilities for immigrants. Dramatically reverse the trend toward over-criminalization of American society and reduce or eliminate a lot of sentences.

As best we can tell, the far right in the US fears that a Democratic sweep will lead to all these things. To us, they seem too far from the mainstream to happen any time soon. But if they all did, prison populations in the US would go down a lot, and this would be adverse for the prison REITs.

According to our analysis (available at High Yield Landlord), even if private prisons were phased-out, this wouldn't be the end of these REITs.

Publicly-run properties are old and run down. They're at overcapacity. And building new facilities is impractical, very expensive, and time-consuming. Budgets are limited and the best locations are already taken by existing properties. Therefore, a much likelier option would be to buy out or lease the private facilities.

Since prison REITs trade at a small fraction of the replacement cost of their properties, such an outcome could turn out to be very positive for shareholders. CoreCovic (CXW) recently decided to suspend its dividend and convert into a C-corp in order to redirect its cash flow toward deleveraging and buybacks. We believe that it's a smart move as it will make it more resilient to political changes and maximize value for shareholders.

source

Apartment REITs

Housing is another hot topic with potential changes to regulations.

Nationwide, we have an affordability crisis, and different parties have different solutions to address this issue.

Biden wants to invest massively in affordable housing and also expand protections for renters (building on the Obama-Biden Administration’s Protecting Tenants at Foreclosure Act).

It would protect tenants from evictions, making it harder for landlords to evict delinquent renters. It also would limit landlord's freedom in deciding who they want to rent to. For example, the "Fair Housing Improvement Act" includes a law forbidding landlords from discriminating against renters receiving federal housing benefits.

Kamala Harris also has been in favor of stricter rent control. When Oregon passed its statewide rent control policy, she enthusiastically endorsed it in a tweet:

source

We are not here to argue whether this is right or wrong, but it is fair to note that rent control, harder eviction laws, and expanded protection for renters could make the business of Apartment REITs less appealing.

But before you panic, you should note that Oregon's new law caps rent increases at 7% + inflation annually. That's a large cap and it shouldn't be an issue for most property owners. Moreover, many European nations have had rent control laws for years and it has not prevented property owners from earning solid returns.

Finally, remember that rent increases are only part of the growth story for Apartment REITs. Development, redevelopment, and capital recycling are in sum more important.

We think that the Apartment REITs that invest in business-friendlier states will continue to outperform. As an example, we are very bullish on Independence Realty Trust (IRT) which invests heavily in the more affordable sun-belt markets.

source

Conclusion

The most important element in the discussion above is early in the article. As landlords, we care only about long-term trends that affect our tenants or our operations.

Any given election may cause the market to scurry under cover or leap to the roof. That does not concern us, as prices always return to trends that reflect much bigger, long-term developments than any given election.

Beyond all that, our approach at High Yield Landlord is to buy undervalued REITs. This approach is robust across short-term bumps and wiggles in the markets.

Our REIT investments are not immune from major market declines, as we have seen in spades this year. But the market always recovers, and well-chosen undervalued investments will pay off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW; IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.