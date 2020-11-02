But, the company's healthy financial position not only isolated it from the threat of destruction, it fueled its innovation. Product launches in the quarter exceeded the company's typical performance.

NVE Corporation reported fiscal 2021 second-quarter results on October 21st. As anticipated, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact.

Despite the wrath, disruption and destruction of 2020's COVID-19 pandemic, spintronics innovator NVE Corporation (NVEC) will enter calendar year 2021 better positioned to meet key market demands.

The pandemic has created a year of peculiarity. Some companies have been pushed to the brink of destruction. Others found the peculiarity the primary reason for stifled business. Still others have adjusted and trudged along.

Secured by a healthy cash balance and without debt, NVE needn't fear shutdown, temporary or permanent. Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2021 (ending September 30, 2020) was stifled. But, its solid balance sheet meant R&D activity not only trudged along but flourished.

Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results

In the fiscal 2021 first quarter, NVE warned the remainder of 2020 would be impacted.

"We currently expect 2 more quarters with significant revenue decreases."

The company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Based on the sales decline in the fiscal 2021 first quarter, fiscal 2021 second-quarter revenue would not top $5 million. It seemed quite likely fiscal 2021 would generate the company's lowest revenue total in a decade.

Source: Author-created from company data

Second-quarter product sales totaled $4.16 million and contracted R&D added $221.6 thousand for total revenue of $4.38 million. The company did maintain an enviable gross margin of 78.5%.

On the expense line, NVE cut nearly 10% year-over-year compared to the fiscal 2020 second quarter. As a result, its operating margin was 51.7%.

Interest income in the quarter from its robust bunker of marketable securities did decline 12%. Still, NVE's net profit margin of 50.7% resulted in net income of $2.22 million or earnings of $0.46 per diluted share.

The company even chose to expend $91 thousand to repurchase outstanding shares in the quarter. By the end of the quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $67.9 million.

Just as it warned in the fiscal 2021 first quarter, the company validated its expectation of continued impact in the fiscal 2021 third quarter.

"We continue to expect the pandemic to continue to have a significant negative impact on our business this quarter, the quarter ending December 31st."

The company posted revenue of $6.46 million and net income of $3.73 million in the fiscal 2020 third quarter.

R&D Production

Because spintronics utilizes electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store or transmit data, new product lines from NVE often deliver similar advantages when compared to traditional options. A typical launch touts products as smaller, faster, more accurate, more reliable and consuming less power.

Source

NVE's total expense reduction in the fiscal 2021 second quarter was rooted in a 12% decline in internal R&D expense. However, fortunately, the company's innovative nature was hardly stifled. In mid-September, NVE introduced a new series of encoding sensors utilizing its TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) technology.

"The new AET-Series motion sensors were developed in response to customer requests and can be used for rotary or linear motion." (emphasis added)

Because the motivation for developing the product was rooted in customer requests, a potential for future sales is more assured. The company long ago tied R&D efforts to future return.

"...when we justify an R&D project, whether it’s internally funded, whether we have the resources or don’t have the resources, we have to demonstrate a payback or we’re not going to do it... if we invest our shareholders' money in R&D, we need to be able to demonstrate a return."

NVE's expertise lies in sensor and coupler innovation. Encoding sensors are a new line for the company. Encoders are utilized when a machine or system relies on moving parts – think airplane flaps, elevators, robotics, factory conveyor systems, laboratories and cars.

"The core function of an encoder is to provide feedback to a controller on the position of moving parts."

Encoders may be magnetic, optical or capacitive. Magnetic encoders are rugged and reliable, even in extreme environments. Because optical encoders offer greater resolution and accuracy, they tend to be more commonly used.

"An optical encoder is a type of rotary encoder that uses a sensor to identify position change as light passes through a patterned encoder wheel or disk."

Yet, there remains limitations and issues with optical encoders.

"Optical position sensors need protection from dirt, dust and moisture, along with careful alignment."

Optical encoders are produced using glass, plastic and metal. Each material bears risk.

"The super-reinforced glass encoder disk... can fail under the heavy shock and vibration of drilling or other tough applications. Plastic encoder disks flex under vibration, causing potential errors in velocity or position measurement. The metal encoder disks can also flex, and the tiny encoder disk holes can become clogged with dust or debris."

Capacitive encoders rely on modulation signals.

"These encoders detect changes in capacitance and relate that change to position."

But, the maximum speeds in capacitive encoders trail the capabilities of optical encoders.

Dust, debris, contamination and humidity present critical problems for optical encoders.

"They can block the light just like a line on a rotary encoder disk, fooling the encoder sensor system. This creates velocity errors for incremental encoders, and position errors for absolute encoders."

The new line of AET sensors are considered practical alternatives to optical encoders. Beyond NVE's typical benefits of size, speed, accuracy, reliability and longevity, these encoding sensors eliminate the key threats in optical encoding applications.

"The new sensor is non-contact, has wide mechanical tolerances and is not susceptible to dust or contamination." (emphasis added)

The Potential in Calendar Year 2021

NVE anticipates a rebound in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

"Important customers, especially medical device customers, have delayed and decreased orders due to the impact of COVID-19. However, based on input from these customers, we currently expect product sales to begin to recover in early 2021."

Exposure for products launched in 2020 should also fuel a rebound. Visually demonstrating product capabilities is a key marketing factor for NVE. Yet, the pandemic has shut down the majority of in-person trade shows. The largest trade show dedicated to sensors, connectivity, and IoT in North America, Sensors Expo, was scheduled for November 2020 in San Jose, California. However, like many others, it has been converted to a virtual event. The next in-person Sensors Expo is now slated for June 2021. In the meantime, NVE will rely on YouTube video demonstrations to feature and market its latest products.

"These sensors are targeted at motor control for factory automation and, longer term, for automotive applications."

Industrial and factory automation are being fueled by adoption of the Internet of Things and 5G wireless technology.

"The global industrial automation market size was valued at $168.81 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $326.14 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period."

Exhibited in the chart below, sensors and servos comprise the greatest share of the hardware segment.

"Servo motors and drives are the essential components of the machinery that requires intricate position control."

Source

The demand for automation is projected to be heaviest in the automotive, electronics and heavy manufacturing industries.

Key Takeaways

Like many businesses, NVE Corporation has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it is weathering the crisis well. Its balance sheet is healthy, so healthy the company felt confident enough to take advantage of its deflated stock price by repurchasing shares. Furthermore, the innovator continued to innovate. Its new product line of encoding sensors not only aligns with market demand but solves the existing problems of traditional products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.