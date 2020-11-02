Also, after the initial frenzy, cloud adoption is showing less interest than going into the pandemic and there is competition in the Intelligent cloud segment.

However, projects involving migration of IT workloads to the cloud carried out too quickly as part of digital transformation projects do fail.

The pandemic has proved to be a boon for Microsoft (MSFT) as confinement and travel restrictions measures in several countries put in place at the start of the year are forcing people to change the very way they work, communicate and play.

The big tech being present in all these fields of activities including remote work, web conferencing and video games has seen its turnover climb by 12% at $37.2 billion for the latest quarter (Q1-2021). More importantly, its profits have experienced a spectacular increase of 30% when compared to the same time last year.

However, things are likely to change going forward as from the fourth quarter of this year or Q2-2021 as per Microsoft's reporting taking into consideration the quarter-on-quarter trend of Azure cloud sales going into the pandemic.

Figure 1: Sales revenues from the Intelligent and Commercial clouds segments.

Source: Chart built with data obtained from Microsoft.com

In this case, the primary source of revenue being the cloud and related services, I analyze the potential threats to revenues going forward and this, in a deteriorating health environment with economists increasingly talking about downturns in many parts of the world.

Now, cloud adoption is driven by digital transformation which is the implementation of IT systems enabling a high degree of computerization and more efficient communications.

There is currently a lot of talk about digital transformation with Microsoft carrying out market studies to assess corporate behavior as to new strategies of work involving cloud adoption.

Digital transformation projects can fail

According to key findings from a recent survey released by Microsoft Canada aimed at exploring confidence levels among Canadian businesses into the COVID-19 pandemic concerning the impact technology has had on their operations and workforce, most (56%) mentioned that the pandemic has provided the catalyst their company needed to adopt new technology and new ways of working.

According to Kevin Peesker, President of Microsoft Canada:

The pace of digital transformation has accelerated all over the world, and it is clear, those organizations that are using data, AI and the cloud are better equipped and more likely to not just survive, but to thrive."

Figure 2: Surface Pro 7

Source: Microsoft.com

This survey also mentions that 45% of respondents highlighted the fact that their digital transformation was overdue with 71% feeling that COVID-19 had triggered transformation initiatives and adoption of new ways of working.

Moreover, 20% have prioritized migrating to the cloud within the next year.

Also, while there was a lot of talk about companies shifting to hybrid work and continuing to move their services online together with security as an important concern, there was not much emphasis laid on the data itself apart from a brief mention in Microsoft Canada's President statement.

In fact, looking in the rear mirror during the peak of the health crisis, COVID-19 has already prompted many companies to migrate some workload to the cloud to benefit from the flexibility of working-from-anywhere and low upfront costs made possible by the SaaS payment model which is a feature of Microsoft's Azure cloud.

However, by mentioning "data" together with AI and cloud, Microsoft makes it appear trivial whereas it is the most predominant item.

The reason is that for some companies, after hastily migrating to the cloud, the data now lies in different locations giving rise to potentially many problems.

First, there is the issue of shadow IT. This means security gaps in the organization caused by staff not knowing what apps are in use and how they might put the company at risk of data breaches and other liabilities. Also, these are not risks which can be tackled with antivirus software.

These risks which have been exacerbated by lack of personal contact involving regular staff meetings. Employees now work from home and use video-conferencing tools thereby prioritizing on operational tasks, with data security only being at the back of the mind.

Second, management of the data becomes more complex as part resides in databases in private clouds, others public clouds with the rest still lying in on-premises datacenters. Here I am not talking about network security using firewalls but about the data itself.

Failure to address these concerns can result in costly failures for companies.

As a matter of fact, according to a survey by the Boston Consulting Group, only 30% of digital transformation projects met or exceeded their target value and that another 44% created some value, but didn't hit targets and resulted in only limited long-term change.

Figure 3: Success rate for digital transformation project

Source: BCG

In other cases, consumption of compute and storage resources is on the rise without proper oversight as would have been the case during normal working circumstances. Hence, in the medium term, after enjoying the sweetness of business continuity (having been able to ensure continuity of the business amid COVID-19), things are likely to turn sour for departmental managers as the Chief Financial Officer gets disgruntled by inflated bills, especially in case there has not been any monitoring of consumption.

With time as there is more scrutiny on IT budgets due to economic uncertainty and with many CFOs not used to the SaaS model based on opex (operational expenses), the honeymoon period is not going to persist.

Finally, potential customers' interest in public cloud as shown by internet users' search for providers including Microsoft, Google and Amazon is on a downwards trend and this, despite a rise in the number of infection cases. While part of the reason for this fall is that the "awareness" factor is already there, it can also turn out that there may be other priorities which make more economic sense.

Figure 4: Falling interest for hyperscalers despite rise in COVID-19 infection rate in October with the opposite being the case at the beginning of the year.

Source: Google Trends

In some cases, after having made the first step towards digital transformation by using the infrastructure provided by the hyperscalers, namely by using their IaaS subscription services, the priority may be integration efforts of the different data sources. This would explain the reason why there is a drop in Intelligent cloud revenues (figure 1) where Microsoft faces fierce competition.

The competition

While Commercial cloud consists mostly of Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, Intelligent cloud includes mostly operating system and database software like Windows Server, SQL Server as well as other related products.

The revenue trend for Intelligent cloud is not following the same smooth upwards trend as the Commercial cloud despite the pandemic persisting because of competitive pressures.

In addition to facing competition from its more traditional peers like Oracle (ORCL) and SAP SE (SAP), Microsoft is increasingly confronted with smaller players like Cloudera (CLDR) which lay more emphasis on the data and merely use Azure as a IaaS platform on which they can deploy higher value-added services.

Also, by making use of container technology, Cloudera uses the infrastructure just as a service layer in a way that its data analytics applications can be rebuilt and deployed anywhere else including non-Microsoft clouds.

Furthermore, in addition to service integrators eating away some of Microsoft's "data revenues", there are smaller database plays like Snowflake (SNOW) which are proposing a differentiated billing model and are catching up rapidly with Microsoft's Azure SQL database.

Figure 5: Database Engine ratings comparison including MongoDB (MDB).

Source: db-engines.com

Thinking aloud, the inability to sell higher value-added services in addition to traditional cloud offerings including virtual machines and content delivery networks could explain the reason why Microsoft has suffered for a decrease in revenues for Intelligent Cloud during the last quarter.

Valuations and key takeaways

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud revenues have declined in the last quarter from July to September after steadily improving in the first half of the year. This initial rise was the result of large-scale "instinctive" adoption by companies with business continuity priorities.

As for Commercial Cloud sales which have kept up the momentum, these should be more subdued going forward due to discontentment later on in case the IT managers in a hurry to please the CEO with a working cloud environment did not base supplier selection on an objective technology evaluation exercise. Also, alert notifications which automatically pop up after exceeded billing thresholds may have been ignored as departments focus all attention on migration work and co-ordination of socially distanced employees.

Looking further the lack of emphasis on the importance of managing the data may prove to be a headache for data owners resulting in disgruntlement especially in case there is some data breach.

One way to address this concern for Microsoft would be to include specific material geared towards cloud adopters in its data governance course. For that matter, the company provides free training in data management and analytics to millions of people throughout the world.

Hence, a primary focus on the data as part of the plan to move IT workloads to the cloud is a key requirement to avoid failures of digital transformation projects.

This said, Microsoft remains a highly profitable company at a gross margin of 68% taking into consideration that it also sells devices. The hyperscaler also has a decreasing debt level, a key aspect which investors look to during times of economic turmoil.

Figure 6: Microsoft share price, gross margins and Debt to Equity ratio.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, Microsoft's share price has risen by 35% just for this year alone. In this case, comparing with Amazon which is seeing a revenue growth of 28% year on year (albeit including burgeoning online retail sales), that EV/Sales ratio of 10 is on the high side.

Furthermore, taking into consideration the growth momentum of Snowflake and MongoDB at more than three times those of Microsoft, there should be more pains for Azure SQL database going forward.

Figure 7: Comparison with peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, taking into consideration that many customers, especially the larger ones tend to look primarily at the reputation of the supplier when making technology choices, Microsoft should not face a sudden erosion of revenue in its Intelligent cloud.

Also, the diversified company is engaged in the laptop, video conferencing and gaming businesses.

In the latter context, Microsoft has acquired several video game studios since 2018 with the most recent one, Bethesda marking a major step in terms of quality of production as well as reputation. This addition to the Xbox Game Pass service's pipeline means that not only Xbox console users but also those equipped with a PC or Android smartphone now have access to games for as little as $15 per month.

Therefore, after balancing the potential sales headwinds for cloud with profitability, debt metrics and revenue diversification while bearing in mind the "hype factor" built around the fact that big tech is immune to the pandemic, I consider Microsoft to be a buy in the $175-180 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

I am long CLDR.