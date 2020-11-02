Digital Turbine shares are well off the mid-October high despite posting strong quarterly results.

After reporting a 116.1% year-over-year growth in revenue, Digital Turbine (APPS) only managed to bounce slightly. At a triple-digit growth rate, the stock should at least hold its uptrend that began in July. Investors may want to wait for the near-term macro risks to fall first.

Once selling pressure on the Nasdaq (QQQ) eases, APPS's stock is the first tech play that may potentially find new highs within the next 12 months.

Triple-Digit Growth

In its fiscal second quarter, Digital Turbine posted revenue growing 116.1% to $70.89 million. Its non-GAAP EPS of 15 cents beat estimates by 4 cents. CEO Bill Stone commented, “our diversification strategy is working and that we are adding measurable value for the partners and advertisers on our platform.” So, as customers rely more on applications and mobile content, APPS is in a good position to continue growing.

Digital Turbine’s Content Media business fared the best in the quarter. Higher engagement rates led to a more than 60% growth in revenue. Similarly, its life-of-devices and content-themed products accounted for 43% of total revenue.

Digital Turbine forecast the following Q3 results: Revenue of between $72 million and $75 million, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $17 million and $18 million, and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of between $0.15 and $0.16.

Astute investors will want to look closely at the company’s reconciliation of net income in the last quarter. For example, the company is excluding $1.6 million in depreciation and amortization, $2.23 million in stock-based compensation, and a change in estimated contingent consideration worth $10.757 million.

Favorable Relative Valuation

After The Trade Desk (TTD) kept soaring, DIY Value Investing Marketplace missed the chance to benefit. That also widened the unfavorable valuation of TTD stock to APPS:

Digital Turbine is two grade levels better than TTD stock despite a higher growth score (A+ over A) and a profitability score (A compared to B for TTD).

APPS's stock has three warnings. The high goodwill of 36.4% might explain the stock’s strong drop alongside the Nasdaq index in the last month:

Digital Turbine ended the quarter with $32.97 million in cash, up from $18.7 million at the beginning of the second quarter. If cash flow turns negative again, the company may issue more shares, hurting shareholders.

Opportunity

The company has three positive drivers that will continue lifting results. Its new platform led to better performance, such as favorable ad rates and viewability metrics. It benefited from ad formats inside Chrome, lifting performance. Third, favorable tailwinds boosted Q2 results. As its digital footprint expands and it adds more customers, Digital Turbine’s unfavorable valuations will reverse. For example, its forward P/E of 40.5 times will fall as earnings improve.

Recurring revenue as a percentage of the total is rising. In Q2, it accounted for 40%. CEO Bill Stone did not commit to forecasting revenue growth from wireless plans. All he said on the conference call was “what I will say is, to the extent they're thinking about that, and we're working with them, clearly, we're engaged. So that would - that's something that I think we can add a lot of value if they choose to go down that path.” Investors will need to see its content business expand, bringing consistent and visible revenue to the company.

Fair Value

The do-it-yourself investor may build a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model. Assume the following metrics:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 9.0% - 8.0% 8.50% Perpetuity Growth Rate 4.0% - 5.0% 4.50% Fair Value $43 - $70.17 $53.19 Upside 43.3% - 133.9% 77.30%

Digital Turbine needs revenue growing 47.6% annually. In this scenario, the stock is worth over $50 per share. Readers may adjust the assumptions here to come up with another fair value.

Your Takeaway

After peaking at $42.36 just two weeks ago, watch for selling pressure on Digital Turbine shares to ease. Technology investors seeking a software applications firm may consider starting a position in the $20-$25 range. If APPS's stock bottoms at $20, the maximum return is 165%.

