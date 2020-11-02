ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is a leading supplier of branded consumer and business products. Readers are likely most familiar with their Swingline staplers and Mead notebooks, but they also sell items ranging from laminators to power tools.

On October 27, after market close, they reported 3Q20 results. The stock didn't move much, as there was no change in the previously announced 2020 FCF target of $100M ($120M OCF less $20M capex). But we think the decline leading up to earnings, coupled with the COVID-19 sell-off from $10.00/share in February, has created a mispricing opportunity.

5-yr Chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

We think there are two main reasons why the stock has not fully recovered from the pandemic sell-off (as most other stocks have): 1) the comparable sales and 2) the debt.

In 2019, ACCO, finally, returned to positive comparable sales after several years of negative organic growth.

Historical Financial Performance

Source: August 2020 presentation (slide 27)

The comparable sales growth was only 0.8%, but ACCO is a very mature company (founded in 1903), and its markets are not what you would consider "high-growth". Their forecast is for long-term growth of flat to up 2%, driven by international markets such as Asia and South America (for North America, the long-term outlook is actually expected to be flat to down 2%).

It's true that the school and office supplies categories are in secular decline, as the rise of paperless files reduces the need for paper and paper storage products. Still, we do not think the demand for these supplies will disappear altogether. ACCO is in an unexciting business, but it is a cash cow, and so the flattish organic growth projected by management does not concern us.

The second reason why we think the stock has been over-punished is because of the debt. As of 3Q20, total debt stood at $912M, with an additional $269M in pension obligations. These liability amounts are high, but the weighted average interest rate of 3.5% is pretty low, and there are no significant debt maturities until 2024.

With only $86M of cash, they will certainly need to refinance a large portion of the debt within the next few years. But we think the FCF generation is sufficient such that the new refinanced interest rates will not be exorbitant. Management has said that they are suspending share repurchases to focus on debt reduction, and we applaud this decision.

ACCO, currently, pays $0.26/share, which yields about 4.7% and requires about $25M each year to service. Conceivably, the dividend could be cut or suspended to accelerate debt reduction, but this is always an unpopular maneuver. For 3Q20, operating income was $34M and interest expense was $10M, so the interest coverage ratio does not seem a concern at this time, and we don't yet see the need for an immediate dividend cut.

Since mid-2016, ACCO had hovered around the $10.00/share level before the crushing COVID-19 sell-off of this year. Previous 2020 guidance, provided on February 11, was for FCF of $170M and adjusted EPS of $1.25. Not surprisingly, the guidance was withdrawn on April 13 because of the uncertainty created by the pandemic. But even assuming the new guidance for this year is the new normal, the valuation is still attractive.

As of September 30, the diluted share count stood at 95.6M. If we include the 8M anti-dilutive shares that were not included in the computation of diluted EPS, the fully diluted share count comes to 103.6M. Using the October 30 closing price of $5.27/share gives a fully diluted market cap of $546M. This makes the forward P/FCF equal to 5.5x, assuming the 2020 FCF guidance of $100M is at a minimum matched for next year.

It could very well even be more than this, as they continue to focus on cost reductions. Or things might go fully back to the operating conditions that led them to initially guide for 2020 FCF of $170M. But even just staying at the current level makes the valuation attractive.

We are not expecting a home run from this investment. But we think there is a good chance of a return to a more normal P/FCF ratio. Even just a jump to 8x would lead to an expected market cap of $800M, which would give us a return of 47% and a PT of $7.72/share. But a full recovery to the $10.00/share level is not out of the question, keeping in mind that the stock has traded around this level since 2016.

We think the chances of a quick 40-80% return are high, and we think ACCO is a Buy.

(Note: On page 22 of the 3Q20 10-Q, it says that the potentially dilutive shares have exercise prices that are higher than the current market price. To be conservative, we include all anti-dilutive shares in the fully diluted share count regardless).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.