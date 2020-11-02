They used to be known as "widows and orphans" stocks, regular dividend payers safe to be held for decades - this is what has changed.

The move does though entirely change the way we should be viewing those stocks. They become as with other companies, things to evaluate on single year horizons.

No, I'm not suggesting that BP and Shell are about to go broke as a result of their plans in to renewables - that's rhetorical use of a current trope.

Going green is just fine

The idea of the world going green is just fine. Climate change is a real problem, we're causing it, we need to do something about it. I'm one of the few on that free market right who has been saying this for the past decade or so and don't I get stick for it too.

The idea of companies investing in doing that going green is just fine too. As someone on that free market right I would insist that this is the only way we will go green too. The capitalist way, people making a buck out of what people desire to be done.

This does not mean though that I think the current fossil fuel companies are going to make a success of going green. In fact, I think they're going to have significant problems in doing so effectively. This isn't quite my point here though. Rather, that they are going green - at least they say they are - means that the profile of the companies for us as investors has changed. Changed so much as to require a radical change in the way we think of them.

BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

We've discussed Shell and BP before with respect to their dividends and useful immediate prospects here and here. Much of that still stands.

This particular point here isn't about the immediate aspects for the stocks. Rather, it's about this longer term switch over to being renewables suppliers. As at the top I'm fine with the world doing so. It's just that I don't think that a corporate structure optimised for one form of business is all that useful as a corporate structure inside which to do some other type of business. This is, if you like, me identifying what I consider to be a conceptual problem but one that implications for us as investors own the road.

That conceptual problem

A company is just a legal envelope within which a group of people gather to perform some activity. Ronald Coase gained his Nobel in large part for working out when people do this rather than just have a a contractual relationship between gig economy workers.

As it happens such organisations take on a character of their own. There becomes "the way we do things here" and so on, All of that rather determined by what it is that is being done. So, big oil companies have a certain internal culture which is determined, in part, by their being Big Oil. A bit tautologous but still true.

It's also true that such cultures - allied with the know how and technological capital - are optimised to the task at hand. With big oil they're good at, well, they're good at being big oil. Finding, extracting, transporting, refining and selling fossil fuels. This knowledge and ability is specific too. Yes, they can run large engineering projects but that doesn't mean that they're as good as other engineers at running all engineering projects.

To change example for a moment both Boeing and Smart make transport machines but we'd not say that Boeing is going to be good at cars nor Smart at 'planes. Back to oil, sure, big oil is great at exploiting conventional reservoirs. We've seen that they're less good at fracking by the very fact that they've been buying fracking companies rather than developing inhouse. It's still oil and gas but it's a different application of a slightly different skill set.

So, renewables diversification

My problem with Shell and BP (the two of big oil that have announced they're going to do this, significantly, so far) going into renewables is that I don't think they're going to be very good at it. Their current structure, culture, is optimised for the extraction of fossil fuels from conventional reservoirs. They're good at this. It's a very different business from wind farms and the laying out of solar cells. It's even very different from green hydrogen (which I think will be, for technical reasons, closely linked to wind and solar).

I'm old enough that I remember Shell going into coal - that didn't work out well. And I even recall Exxon going into computing. Yep, for data is the new oil, d'ye see (no, really, early 80s). That also didn't work out well.

I would actually prefer to see these firms do entirely the opposite, Not diversify at all but stick with oil and gas. If that means that they expire as firms in 40 years then that's fine with me. In fact, I think current shareholders would end up with more if they did. If we no longer need further conventional oil and gas - or won't at some future date - then stop the annual investment expenditure to find it and sweat the current assets into the ground. Returning excess cash to shareholders.

I believe this so strongly that if I had a couple of hundred billion $ then I'd buy both companies and make - I think - a significant profit by imposing this policy upon them. If fossil fuels are going to die then it's fine that fossil fuel companies die. Take the capital out of the companies as dividends and stop the current investment plans. And forget, entirely, about diversification into other forms of energy supply.

OK, that's all rather 30,000 feet as a view, even rather high falutin'. But there is a point here.

The companies have changed their profile.

There are those who disagree with this view. The Energy Forum here at Seeking Alpha for example. They think the shift to renewables is going to go great. Another view of BP is here.

Leave aside whether you agree with my high falutin' above. Instead, accept the more basic point that the companies have changed the business they're in. So, their profile for us as investors has also changed.

Both stocks - along with other big oil and many utilities - have been seen as widows and orphans stocks for decades now. Sure, capital value bounces around a bit but really they're to be held for the string dividend flow, for income. And they can and should be bought and just parked in the central holding of a portfolio and forgotten about - except when it's time to cash that dividend check.

This is the thing that has really changed. Renewables is a field in massive technological change as big oil hasn't been for some time. The fiscal horizons are shorter, the investment requirements lower. The engineering challenges entirely different and so on. This just isn't a business area with the same profile as the old one. Therefore these stocks are not widow and orphan ones any more. Nor are they to be held for the long term without continued reappraisal.

My view

As I say, I'm fine with the move to renewables but I think the oil companies are going to be bad at it. I think a better solution would be to put BP, Shell and some others into run off. That's not a popular view but there we are.

The investor view

I'm also fine with the idea that people don't agree with my underlying view here. However, I think we can all agree that this is a different line of business, renewables, from the traditional one, oil. And that different line of business has a different risk profile, different pay offs and different time horizons.

That means we need to change our view of the stocks. They're no longer buy and forget stocks, to be held for that long term dividend stream. They are, now, to be compared with their claimed peers, the other renewables firms. This requires much more active management of any position in what was formerly Big Oil.

That's the real message here. We have to change out attitude to the Big Oil stocks as the companies themselves move out of that area and into renewables.

