Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY)(OTCPK:UBSFF) is one of the biggest developers in the video game industry. While those who read my first article know I am optimistic in regard to long term industry growth, there are some that I feel will continuously be pushed out of the spotlight. Competition is fierce, and new trends are being created and evolving every day. In light of this, Ubisoft has fallen short on product execution frequently in what I feel is the most crucial time in history for developers. Although it still possesses some great assets to leverage, I feel that the company’s future is on a weaker footing than others. This industry punishes lack of innovation and holds reputation up to an extremely high standard. Though the numbers management and analysts have been painting are a pretty picture, I believe the cracks under the surface make this company un-investable until they can steer the ship in the right direction.

Ubisoft is a French game developer, founded in 1986 by the Guillermot family. The company has a long history of generating very popular intellectual property and has a core of assets many would covet, such as Far Cry, the Tom Clancy series, and Just Dance. These titles have proven to stand the test of time and have become some of the most popular games of our generation, with all three stated franchises selling over 50 million copies. The company has made a conscious effort to churn out as many games as possible. For the most part, games in its AAA category get a new release every year or two.

Source: Author

While companies like Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Electronic Arts (EA) have flourished in the past five years, Ubisoft’s revenue growth has faltered over that span of time. The ironic thing about this is that they have increased their headcount by roughly 51% since 2017.

Source: Author (Ubisoft's Currency translated to $)

I was extremely surprised as I was looking at these numbers. Ubisoft’s 18,000 employees are almost than double the likes of Activision (ATVI) yet ATVI generates over three times the revenue of Ubisoft. I am not the only one surprised, as people near to the industry have made comments on this as well. From TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick in 2018:

We are a global business, but we’re not that big. We have 4,200 people. We have 17 studio locations. It’s not that far-flung. We’re still able to get our arms around it. They [Ubisoft] have 14,000 people, and their revenue is less than ours. We don’t understand it.”

The headcount numbers also take a toll on Ubisoft’s development costs.

Source: Author's Graph, TTWO/ATVI/UBSF.Y Annual Reports

As we can see, the massive payroll expense makes it exceedingly difficult for Ubisoft to remain profitable and detracts from their desirability as an investment related to its peers. The next two years looks to be some of the most important in the company's history. They have many potential AAA releases planned, including new issues of Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, and Far Cry. The company will have to perform remarkably well on these titles to continue to compete with its peers on the profitability front.

Source: Author

Seeing as they have such an extensive number of employees, we would also think that their games perform the best, hit every release date with no problem, and have astounding reviews, right? I did. In looking into that, once again I was proven wrong. As of late, Ubisoft has frequently fallen short on execution. In 2019, the release of the anticipated Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint game was met with massive pushback. The game received a 58% rating on Metacritic, along with dozens of user complaints about bugs and the game being designed purely for monetization. The newest expected release in the Tom Clancy’s series, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, has been delayed and Ubisoft claims that the game will be released in 2021-2022 (an extremely loose timeline) This type of delay could normally be expected, as the ongoing pandemic and work from home ordinances could take a toll on productivity and change timelines. The biggest issue I have with this specific release is that it is not the first delay. The game was announced in June 2019, set for release in October of the same year. The game was initially delayed then to the second half of 2020. With the popularity and favorable ratings of its predecessor, Rainbox Six: Siege, one would think that this release should be prioritized, and having a development team as large as they do should support its on-time release date.

Another facet of the industry the quantity over quality approach affects is ability to generate revenue with microtransactions, which are in game products that can be purchased with real currency. This was another failure of the company’s release of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint in 2019. While most microtransactions are limited in games to aesthetic options, the release featured the ability to buy skill points and weapon parts in game. This deterred the people who had to spend ample amounts of time to receive the same items others could simply purchase and use right away. Although the company’s microtransaction revenue (described as PRI Net Bookings in press releases and statements) has been robust and growing as of late, I believe that further underperformance in terms of game quality and continued delays in game releases will start to weigh on this revenue stream. Considering it represented 49.2% of total net bookings in the first half of 2020 (total amount of products sold digitally or physically) this could be a potential issue in the upcoming years. To me, microtransactions define the ability of a game developer to leverage the quality of their titles, and underperformance in this segment could also foreshadow woes in the strength of their IP.

Even though I have admired Ubisoft’s portfolio multiple times in this article already, the age of it worries me. The Assassin’s Creed franchise has released 12 titles, excluding mobile games. The Tom Clancy series spans multiple sub-series, there have been a whopping 42 releases in this franchise. While sports related titles get released yearly, they are more insulated considering the roster and stat changes of athletes and consistently generate profits for companies such as EA and TTWO. The case is a little different for Ubisoft, as I see new releases in these franchises as more of a repackaging of the same game and wonder if in time fans will start to lose interest.

The company is also recently trying its hand at a subscription service, titled Uplay. Players have access to Ubisoft’s portfolio of titles, as well as early access to new releases for a $14.99 monthly fee. There is competition in this market, considering Microsoft (MSFT) now offers Microsoft Game Pass. This is a subscription service priced lower than Ubisoft’s at $9.99 which contains a larger selection of games. Microsoft’s subscription service shows another advantage considering the games are not limited to just one developer, and will continue to increase with Microsoft’s purchases of companies, and agreements with others. In my opinion, there is no comparison of the two. While I see the draw of the service, there is no way I would consider paying up for one that offers less games from only one specific developer.

The most recent controversy for Ubisoft has certainly been the ongoing developments of sexual misconduct on its campuses. While not delving into specifics regarding the misconduct, the case resulted in the termination or resignation of multiple employees. Employees fired included Ashraf Ismail, who was a creative director on the new Assassin’s Creed release, and also Serge Hascoët, Ubisoft’s chief creative officer. This is a horrible look on the company’s part, and could be potentially detrimental for a few reasons:

-While it is obvious that any instance of misconduct should not be tolerated in general, the fact that it included two extremely high level employees brings concern that the entire workplace atmosphere is toxic. Because the greatest asset to video game developers are its franchises and employees, this could sway existing employees to leave the company, and also act as a deterrent for potential new employees moving forward. In the long run, Ubisoft’s talent pool could shrink and it could take a toll on the quality of future releases and subsequently sales.

-Hascoët has served his post as Chief Creative Officer since 2000 and also been with Ubisoft since 1988. To me, this casts a shadow on CEO Yves Guillemot. The role Hascoët served was a vitally important one, and I would be surprised if he wasn't regularly in contact with the Guillemot family. His resignation, along with the resignation of Yannis Malat (President of Ubisoft Canada) and Cecile Cornet (Global Head of HR) shows that there is merit to aforementioned misconduct. It stands to question why these changes were only brought to light because of the recent public outcry. Because of this, I believe that Ubisoft’s reputation is damaged. We will see moving forward if that takes any toll on sales or popularity of its games.

-The departing of numerous essential employees also changes the foundation of the company. While this years upcoming releases shouldn’t be impacted, the replacement of multiple key figures in the company could result in material changes to future releases.

Valuation

In light of all my previous concerns, I feel a discount should be factored in to Ubisoft's stock price relative to its industry. On a price / LTM sales and EV / EBITDA basis, its valuation falls into roughly the same range. To me, this becomes a major risk.

Source: Author

The EBITDA numbers have been sporadic as of late, and game delays will continue to make analyst estimates difficult to use. I feel more comfortable using a price / LTM sales metric as a primary valuation metric here. Because the company is significantly less profitable than its peers, and has failed multiple times recently on product execution, I believe that a 20% discount to the industry, combined with more stable footing in regards to execution would be an adequate basis to consider changing my outlook on the name. This would bring the price / sales multiple to roughly 3.8x, or a $14.00 stock price on its ADR listing.

Conclusion

Although I remain neutral on Ubisoft considering the multiple tailwinds its industry is facing, to me the long term picture is bleak. In arguably the most crucial and competitive time for the video game industry, Ubisoft’s strategy of essentially churning out version after version of their aging titles and monetizing them to the point of anger is severely flawed. While this will continue to keep them afloat, I do not believe that the approach will generate shareholder returns even remotely close to the likes of their peers. I will continue to look into ongoing developments in this name to see if the company makes any improvements to change my outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.