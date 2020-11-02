I recommend that risk-tolerant investors looking to capitalize on potential tailwinds of strong gold prices, a great resource, and strong management add Mako to their portfolio.

The company should have great potential to invest significant cash flow from San Albino to increase its total gold resource while returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks and/or dividends.

Mako's valuation has significant upside potential if it can fully develop its land package in Nicaragua beyond its near-completion San Albino project.

Mako Mining is in the final stages of mine completion and first gold pour from its San Albino gold project. Significant cash flow should begin in 2Q 2021.

Source: Mako Mining Investor Presentation

Investment Thesis:

Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) is a late-stage gold exploration company that is finalizing its mine to process gold from its San Albino project. First gold pour should happen in 1Q 2021 and full commercial production is expected in 2Q 2021. The cash flow from San Albino will allow Mako to invest in further high-value exploration while returning money to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends. The additional targets include a nearby identified resource called Las Conchitas that has potential to be larger than San Albino and to map out additional targets on the large property it holds rights on. There is risk but also potential for long-term significant price appreciation. I recommend that risk-tolerant investors add Mako to their portfolio.

Mako Mining

Mako Mining is a late-stage exploration company that holds rights to a 188 km land package in northwest Nicaragua. The current primary focus is a high-grade open-pit project called San Albino. San Albino is interesting because drilling results indicate it has potential to be one of the highest-grade open-pit gold mines in the world. The open-pit design is important as it allows for low cost mining.

Source: Mako Mining Investor Presentation

Gold from San Albino should begin being processed in January of 2021 and full commercial production should begin in 2Q 2021. According to CEO Akiba Leisman, they should be able to produce about 45,000 ounces per year assuming 9.5g/t Ag Grade, 90% recovery rate, and 365-day mining. All-In Sustaining costs are ~$700 ($400 or less cash cost).

On October 19, 2020, Mako took the unusual step of submitting an update to its 2015 PEA study (technical report "NI-43-101") which increased the number of "Indicated" gold ounces but significantly reduced the number of "Inferred" ounces for San Albino. The table below details the change.

Report Year Indicated (Au oz) Inferred (Au oz) Total Indicated and Inferred 2015 152,000 787,000 939,000 2020 177,800 100,900 278,700 Change 25,800 (686,100) (660,300)

Authors Calculations: from Mako Press Release and 2015 PEA

The reason for the change is that the original PEA assumed that San Albino would be mined much differently than the way that the geology lays out. Essentially, San Albino gold resource is 3 very high grade but relatively narrow gold veins that are clearly defined. The non-vein tons are likely not economic to mine and Mako is focused on mining the valuable veins and not the balance. The old PEA assumed lower grades but more volume. The market understandably did not love the updated resource estimate and the stock price dropped on the news. I appreciate the transparency. The updated study should align with the actual resource and Mako's mine plan. There is also potential for upside for San Albino by further exploring this specific area.

Las Conchitas

A few kilometers south of the San Albino lies Las Conchitas, a highly mineralized area that is about 3x the size of San Albino. The area appears to be part of the same highly mineralized structure at San Albino and drill results have been excellent with grades exceeding that of San Albino. Geology is similar indicating shallow, high grade veins in this region.

Source: Mako Mining Investor Presentation

Within Las Conchitas, there is a historic mine called El Golfo that could be the maiden resource for this project.

Other Exploration

Mako was recently granted additional concessions on 2 additional properties adjacent to San Albino, Porterillos and La Segoviana and, in addition, still has significant room to expand its exploration program in San Albino and Las Conchitas.

The company has plans to significantly increase its exploration in these areas using cash flow from its San Albino site. The company believes it may at most spend $8-$9m USD per year on its exploration program due primarily to physical and technical resource constraints. This is significantly less than the free cash flow expected to be derived from San Albino.

The chart below shows the significant increase in exploration activity planned by Mako in 2021-2022.

Source: Mako Mining Investor Presentation

Overall Resource

The overall resource of Mako is very important to this story and a big part of the risk/reward equation here. As noted above, the Indicated and Inferred Resource for San Albino has declined; however, Mako believes that the opportunity on the land package is much larger than just San Albino. If there is no additional resource, then my DCF model (presented further below) shows that Mako is likely fully valued. However, Mako has done additional drilling at Las Conchitas that shows even higher grades than San Albino and believes that the entire area has similar targets with shallow, high-grade gold veins that can be mined at low cost. Having the processing mill in place is also a huge plus. In total, Mako believes there may be up to 5 million ounces of mineable gold on the property. Only a fraction of that is necessary to make the numbers compelling. That said, the company has not done formal PEA studies on Las Conchitas nor the other areas it controls, so an investor is counting on the unofficial results and observations of management as a key part of the upside valuation. Here is a map that shows the many targets available to Mako in addition to San Albino.

Source: Mako Mining Investor Presentation

Processing Plant

On August 24, 2020, the government of Nicaragua granted Mako the right to process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of material at is processing plant at San Albino. This is an important part of the story as with San Albino alone, Mako only has the capability to supply about 500 tpd of material. As discussed above, this would yield ~45,000 oz of gold per year. Having the processing plant in place is key to the valuation of Mako because if they have success in finding mineable resources at Las Conchitas and/or other parts of its concession, it will significantly increase cash flow with minimal additional expenditure.

Management

Management is extremely important for any company but particularly so for smaller companies such as Mako Mining. The company got new management and direction in March 2019 when Akiba Leisman was appointed CEO. He has been very aggressive in pushing completion of the processing plant and expansion of exploration and resources (as shown on the exploration chart above). My view is that, he is a good communicator and I think the recasting of the San Albino PEA shows a great deal of transparency and honesty. I also like the fact that Mr. Leisman has been an active purchaser of shares in Mako. On September 24, 2020, he purchased 117,000 shares at CDN $0.375 per share following up on his purchase of 100,000 shares at CDN $0.38 on September 22. In total, Mr. Leisman has purchased over 1 million shares this year alone and owns almost 11 million shares in total. It's always encouraging to see management with interests so closely aligned with shareholders. Overall, I view his performance as strong, aligned with shareholders, and a key reason for the current opportunity in front of Mako.

Capital Structure

Fully diluted market cap is about $200m USD with about 742m fully diluted shares outstanding.

Shares Outstanding 655.5 Options 49.3 (wtd. avg strike of $0.19 USD) Warrants 37.00 (wtd. avg strike of $0.44 USD) Fully Diluted SO 741.8 Share Price $0.27 10/30/2020 FD Market Cap $200.3 Cash $9.0 Debt $15.2 Held by largest shareholder Enterprise Value $206.5

Valuation

The net present value models for Mako are compelling based on a variety of outcomes from my most conservative scenario at $1,500 gold and current known resources to the most bullish scenario with additional resource discovery and higher gold prices. I'll cover the inputs and outcomes in detail below, but the range of implied share price for Mako is $0.27 to $2.46 (800%+ from current price).

Here is a quick description of what each set of scenarios represents.

Conservative: Lower gold prices, processing limited to 500 tonnes per day and life of mine only consistent with current resources at San Albino at 7 years.

Base: Gold prices consistent with current prices with downside and upside scenario, processing moves to 1,000 tpd based on additional discoveries of lower-grade material and life of mine extended to 10 years.

Upside: More bullish gold price assumptions, 1000 tpd processing of new material with grades near San Albino from additional property thus extending the life of the mine to 15 years.

Here is a summary of the numerical assumptions and outcomes for each scenario.

And, finally, here is the range of results from a DCF analysis for each scenario.

Conservative

Gold Price $1,500 $1,800 $2,500 NPV (millions USD) $200.76 $276.05 $451.72 Fully diluted shares (millions) 741.8 741.8 741.8 Implied value of shares $0.27 $0.37 $0.61 Current Market Price $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 % Change 0% 38% 126%

BASE

Gold Price $1,500 $1,800 $2,500 NPV (millions USD) $383.63 $527.41 $862.91 Fully diluted shares (millions) 741.8 741.8 741.8 Implied value of shares $0.52 $0.71 $1.16 Current Market Price $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 % Change 92% 163% 331%

UPSIDE

Gold Price $2,000 $2,500 $3,000 NPV (millions USD) $1,031.47 $1,427.69 $1,823.91 Fully diluted shares (millions) 741.8 741.8 741.8 Implied value of shares $1.39 $1.92 $2.46 Current Market Price $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 % Change 415% 613% 811%

As you can see from the numbers above, even in a scenario where there are some modest additional resources mined and processed on Mako's land concession, the implied value is almost +200%. These are, of course, models and reality will be different, but I believe it covers a broad enough range to give one a sense of the possible compelling upside of Mako Mining.

Risks:

An investment in Mako is certainly not without risk. Here are some of the potential risk for an investor.

A significant drop in gold prices.

Mako is unable to find additional economic gold mining opportunities on its land package or if San Albino's resource is less than projected.

Significant change to political environment in Nicaragua. It is currently favorable and supportive to mining but that could change. This could be in the form of additional taxes or even expropriation. Does not seem likely now but is a risk.

Lack of support from major shareholder. Wexford Capital, currently, owns greater than 50% of shares outstanding and could significantly affect share price if they were to sell.

Market has already given Mako a fair amount of credit for its current resources.

Mako is traded in the US on the OTC market and subject to significant volatility. Average volume for last 90 days is about 300,000 shares traded daily.

Conclusion:

Mako represents a compelling opportunity to benefit from higher gold prices, an attractive resource opportunity, and management execution. There are risks, however, management has done a good job of de-risking these and executing on its plan in a transparent way. For the risk-tolerant investor, I recommend adding Mako Mining to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAKOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making any investment decision. Opinion expressed is that of the author only.