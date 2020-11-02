Investment Thesis

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has not had a single run of recovery since it lost around 77% of its market cap in early March 2020. The company lost its value due to increased financial leverage and not because of any value destroying action. The management had a good plan of deleveraging by divesting assets, but the pandemic created a bit of a roadblock during the first half of the year. Now that the crude prices seem to stabilize and the management has cut down on expenses, the future quarters may be cash flow positive. The road to recovery will start soon and this is the right time to buy in to the stock with a long-term outlook.

What OXY needs now?

The company’s share price is trading at the bottom 10% of its 52-week range suggesting a market capitalization of $8.26 B, which is only 22% of its market valuation at the beginning of the year. The reason, as we all know by now, is the person with the maximum counts of creating financial loss, Mr. Corona. Although Mr. Corona played a huge part in eating up the market value, there are other reasons such as bad timing of acquisition and excessive leveraging that caused the share price to drop from the $40 in January to $9 now.

Since “The Acquisition” in Q3 2019 the financial leverage of OXY has been increasing on a quarterly basis. The initial plan of deleveraging was to divest assets to satisfy debt repayments but the plans are now redundant, forcing OXY to take on longer maturity debt to satisfy immediate repayments, which triggered multiple downgrades of Moody’s rating from Baa3 to Ba2 (negative outlook).

Source: Company quarterly financial reports

OXY, in its 100th anniversary year, is being challenged from all sides i.e. poor cash flow, high debt, low production levels, low crude oil prices, junk credit rating and low demand. Positive free cash flow is the solution to all of OXY’s problems. With positive cash flow, OXY can start deleveraging, reducing its debt and interest expenses making more cash available for 2020 Capex, which has been reduced to half from the Q4 2019 guidance value, and common stock dividends, which has been reduced from $0.79 to $0.01 per quarter.

Cash flow is king

Based on the average crude price in Q3 and the guidance given in Q2 earnings presentation, I have estimated that OXY will earn a positive cash flow in the range of $1.7B to $2 B in Q3 2020. The calculation model takes four cases into consideration, min guidance, max guidance, analysts’ EPS and author’s prediction for the production volumes. The expenses and Capex are taken from guidance given in Q2 report and comments made during the investor presentation.

Q3 Oil & Gas Revenue Projection (in millions) Production Guidance Realized Price Min guidance (1200 MBOED) Max guidance (1250 MBOED) Author's estimate (1294 MBOED) Hedge (Three collar hedge) 10 $322.00 $322.00 $322.00 Balance July 40.27 $1,049.70 $1,111.45 $1,166.04 Aug 42.61 $1,110.70 $1,176.04 $1,233.79 Sep 40.22 $1,048.40 $1,110.07 $1,164.59 Total $3,530.81 $3,719.56 $3,886.42

Expenses (in millions) Source Interest Q3 Guidance $365.00 $365.00 $365.00 Dep Q3 Guidance $1,738.80 $1,811.25 $1,875.30 Exploration Q3 Guidance $25.00 $25.00 $25.00 Oil and gas operating expense 85% of 6.25/bbl $586.50 $610.94 $632.54 Transportation expense 55% of O&G Opex $322.58 $336.02 $347.90 Purchased commodities Q2 Values $214.00 $214.00 $214.00 Selling, general and administrative Q2 Values $225.00 $225.00 $225.00 Other operating and non-operating expense Q2 Values $114.00 $114.00 $114.00 Taxes other than on income Q2 Values $68.00 $68.00 $68.00 Asset impairments and other charges Q2 Values $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Anadarko acquisition-related costs Q3 Guidance $150.00 $150.00 $150.00 Total $3,808.88 $3,919.20 $4,016.73

Pre Tax Income -$278.07 -$199.64 -$130.32 Oxy Chem (Q3 guidance) $145.00 $145.00 $145.00 Midstream (Q3 guidance) -$250.00 -$250.00 -$250.00 Tax (0.8*20+0.2*45) % 25% 25% 25% Net Income -$208.55 -$149.73 -$97.74 EPS (930 M) -0.22 -0.16 -0.11

Cash Flow Min Max Author Analysts EPS (930 M) -$0.22 -$0.16 -$0.11 -$0.52 Net Income -$208.55 -$149.73 -$97.74 -$483.60 Non-cash expenses (DD&A) $2,438.80 $2,511.25 $2,575.30 $2,575.30 CFO $2,230.25 $2,361.52 $2,477.56 $2,091.70 Capex $400.00 $400.00 $400.00 $400.00 Cash Flow $1,830.25 $1,961.52 $2,077.56 $1,691.70

Source: All tables constructed by author using data from Q2 earnings presentation, earnings call transcript and Q2 SEC filings

Positive cash flows will return market confidence that OXY will be able to deleverage over a period of time. However, the prevailing crude oil prices are not enough to make profits. Statistically, it is evident that there are operational improvements over the past few quarters but they are not enough to make OXY profitable at the current crude oil price levels. With the short put in the three-way collar crude oil hedge at $45/bbl, it is a good guess that $45 is the minimum crude price that OXY requires to be profitable.

Positive cash flows without profits will do for a few quarters, only if OXY starts to show promise of reducing debt from the available cash, but in the long-term this can be the cause of stagnation in the share price. How the management is planning to improve the operating efficiency and be profitable will be the point of my attention in the upcoming earning’s presentation. Successfully divesting assets as per the original deleveraging plan can result in the much-needed fat loss and improved margins.

Investment Strategy

For investors playing the long game, this stock is a buy and forget at the current prices. An added sense of security comes from the fact that Berkshire Hathaway has warrants to purchase the stock at an exercise price of $62.5 per common stock up to one year after complete repayment of the preferred stocks. Seeing, as the preferred stocks are the costliest in terms of interest rate it can be assumed that management will prefer paying off this debt as soon as possible.

Risk-averse investors can wait till they see a recovery in the crude oil prices to above $45/bbl to get in the stock. Meanwhile, use your coffee money to invest in the stock and get some short-term gains post earnings release.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum Corporation share price is at an all time low due to the immense debt taken on by the company for the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition. In H1 2020, OXY could not improve its financial leverage position owing to high volatility in crude oil prices and the demand hit due to the pandemic. By Q3 2020, the crude oil prices have somewhat stabilized around the $40/bbl mark, which is not enough to be profitable but is good enough to make OXY cash flow positive. With positive cash flows expected in the future quarters, OXY will be able to start deleveraging its balance sheet opening up the road to recovery for its share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.