Over the medium to long term I believe Denbury's position in this emerging business is a real differentiator vs. other oil and gas companies and could create substantial value.

The company is uniquely well positioned to benefit from opportunities created by Congress' expansion of the Q45 tax credit program.

Denbury has identified carbon capture, utilization and storage opportunities as an "emerging business" in its corporate presentation.

Introduction

The post-restructuring Denbury, Inc. (NYSE: DEN) has been well covered on Seeking Alpha in terms of its profile and valuation from a traditional oil and gas perspective:

What intrigues me is the potential of the Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) business and what it could mean to shareholders.

While short-term this "emerging business", as Denbury refers to it, is unlikely to impact the operational performance and share price of the company, I believe that medium to long term this could be a significant value driver. The nature of CCUS - driven by the Q45 tax credit - would reduce exposure to oil prices and leverage existing PP&E to generate incremental revenue and net asset value. I believe this gives Denbury a long-term edge vs. other E&P companies and will drive significant shareholder value creation for years to come.

Overview of CCUS

The key takeaway from the slide below is that there are two ways carbon can be stored in geological formations:

Used in EOR & Stored. It is left there after an oil company is finished running a CO2 flood on an oil field. In this scenario the U.S. government allows the company to claim a tax credit of $35 per ton of CO2 left in the ground. Directly Stored. It is intentionally put there by a party with no intention of producing oil. In this scenario the U.S. government allows the company to claim a tax credit of $50 per ton of CO2 injected into the ground.

Denbury CCUS Assets

In Denbury's "Emergence Presentation" the company frequently point out how well positioned its asset base is for what it refers to as an "emerging business".

CCUS in the Press

An article in the Houston Chronicle on October 29, 2020 asks, On Gulf Coast, is carbon storage the next big thing?

I think the answer is yes for a number of reasons:

The Q45 tax credit potentially provides a material enhancement to returns on CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects. While many oil companies are still licking their wounds and fixing their balance sheets, I think with the support of the tax credit CO2 EOR projects on the Gulf Coast and shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico could see a resurgence in activity in coming years. Except for the best areas in the major shale plays I think the shale model is permanently busted and many companies will be looking for something else to do.

Big Opportunities for Denbury

I think (and this is pure speculation on my part) that this state of affairs creates many interesting opportunities for Denbury:

A new, non-commodity price dependent source of value that enhances returns in its core business operations. A new means to access capital (see below) on favorable terms through use of tax equity investment structures to fund growth. Through its network of oil fields and pipelines Denbury has a now (post-bankruptcy) nearly paid-for set of assets it could potentially leverage to become CO2 supplier/market-maker to companies implementing CO2 EOR in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountains. Denbury could potentially create value by turning depleted oil fields into CO2 sequestration facilities. Arbitrage opportunities allocating its variously sourced CO2 to the highest value opportunity: CO2 EOR on its own projects; sale to third-parties; or, sequestration in non-oil producing permanent storage facilities.

Background on the 45Q Tax Credit

Section 45Q of the United States tax code was originally enacted by the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008 to provide credits for carbon dioxide (“CO2”) sequestration to taxpayers that capture and dispose of qualifying CO2 in secure geological storage in the United States.

Congress expanded and extended the 45Q credit in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The expansion included the lifting of a $75 million dollar cap on tax credits allowable. Section 45Q credits may be claimed during the 12-year period beginning on the date carbon capture equipment is placed in service. The carbon credit can be transferred to downstream operators, and it is anticipated eventually it will be possible to offer project tax credits to tax equity investors.

Source: Energy Futures Initiative

Benefits of "Earning" Q45 Tax Credits

Even though I use the term "earned" or earning", the Q45 Tax Credit is actually claimed by a company, not earned. The IRS does audit claimants to ensure compliance with the rules of the program.

The most obvious benefit of generating Q45 Tax Credits is that a company can use them to offset tax obligations from other operations. In this way a company will realize 100% of the value of the tax credit.

But Q45 tax credits can also be monetized through use of project financing involving tax-equity investors. Successfully employed in the solar industry, these structures can make capital available at a lower cost than other sources of capital.

There is also the potential for Q45 tax credits to be sold. While it is not a liquid or transparent market, the information I have been able to find suggests that the cash value of tax credits is typically 70% to 80% of the amount of the credit.

Major Investors Embracing Q45 Related Opportunities

According to the Houston Chronicle article referenced above approximately 30 carbon capture projects are under development in the United States.

Along with major oil companies like Denbury, Oxy, Exxon and ConocoPhillips, sophisticated private equity and large family office investors are actively getting involved.

Barry Sternlicht affiliated Starwood Energy is one among several high profile investors that have announced major projects in 2020.

Himanshu Saxina stated in Starwood's April 22, 2020 press release:

We believe that the deployment of large-scale carbon capture for enhanced oil recovery is a unique opportunity to further enhance the value of critical power infrastructure, enabled by historically low natural gas prices and incentives for carbon sequestration.

Given this trend, it is not a stretch to think that Denbury could partner with many major corporate and private investors to manage the CO2 EOR side of a tax-equity based investment structure creating upside and financing non-recourse to Denbury.

Potential Incremental Value to Denbury

The point of this analysis is just to get a sense for the potential materiality of the emerging CCUS business to Denbury. Denbury states in its "Emergence Presentation" that it injects more than 3 million tons per year of man made CO2.

The table below looks at a range of volumes from 1 million to 3 million tons per year that are assumed to be eligible for the Q45 tax credit (I suspect not all 3 million tons per year will be but use this as the top of the range).

I assume these are realized evenly over a 12 year period and discount it at 10% in keeping with general practice in the oil and gas industry.

The calculations below pertain to the amounts of Q45 tax credits the company could potentially accrue under various volume scenarios and is not intended to be any kind of value estimate. Because there would be some costs and discount required to monetize these the company would not realize a 100% benefit. Probably more like 50% to 70% but that is purely a guess on my part.

Source: Calculations per Author.

It should be noted that per discussion in this article, I believe there are other potential sources of value that Denbury can create using its CCUS assets and expertise. None of this potential value is reflected in the table above.

Recommendation

Like the rest of the oil and gas sector, shares of Denbury are likely to trade with oil prices, pandemic and macro economic news in the near term. While many oil companies are likely to have some opportunities to benefit from the CCUS / Q45 tax credit opportunity, Denbury (due to the nature of its core business and asset base) has more upside to CCUS relative to market cap than any other E&P company. This is a major differentiator for Denbury vs. the mid-cap oil and gas sector in my mind.

