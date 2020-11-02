Investment Thesis

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) is a provider of a software and services platform, principally electronic health records and revenue cycle management solutions. The company is focused on the ambulatory healthcare market with a strong footprint of over 100,000 providers across 50 states. The company's solution provides its offering across specialties including dermatology, primary care, and surgery and sells into a variety of customer sizes including small single practices to large accountable care organizations and physician groups. Due to COVID-related headwinds and other operational/customer retention struggles, the company has not performed well year to date. And looking historically, the company has consistently underperformed the S&P500 as seen below.





A big driver of this depressed stock performance is the company's lackluster growth with revenues for FY'20 of $540MM being up just 2% YoY from FY'19. And FY'19 revenues of $529MM actually down YoY. This is arguably surprising given the increasing digitization of healthcare beyond a core electronic health record platform and including auxiliary applications such as practice management and clinical documentation. What is going on here is that even though net bookings have been increasing since FY'19 until right before COVID struck (~14% YoY in FY'19), churn that reached as high as 14% in some periods during FY'19 essentially canceled out much of the net growth.

Historically, the company has tried to rectify this situation via a variety of paths. As an example, the company looked to exit the hospital space to focus solely on the ambulatory market in 2015. They have also done a few acquisitions including HealthFusion in 2016 for an EHR/practice management platform and Topaz in 2019 for behavioral health. Perhaps one of their more timely buys was Otto Health which has a strong telemedicine offering. This transaction was completed just prior to COVID really taking off in Q2 of 2020.

The company is also trying to modernize the platform in a variety of ways. As an example, given the extensive M&A activity the company has engaged in, there is a lot of technical debt that needs to be made up to bring these disparate solutions together into a cohesive platform. Additionally, there is a separate grounds-up effort to re-architect the entire platform while also creating a more dynamic, mobile-friendly frontend which is what clinicians today truly want.

I believe that these efforts are critical in generating a turn-around for the company. Much of the attrition that has offset growth to date has been due to this very out-dated software platform. By focusing on this area, I believe that the company will be able to not only improve retention but also drive higher incremental growth. We already see the company's ability to drive bookings growth so once the company is able to fix the retention picture, I believe we will see a material re-rate to the company's stock price. With the most recent Q2 results that just came out, I believe it demonstrates this improving scenario that I have highlighted in this section.

Financials

The company reported strong Q2 revenues of $140MM which is up ~4.5% YoY despite COVID related headwinds, which is particularly impressive. Furthermore, overall net income improved significantly, well in-excess of YoY revenue growth which I believe helps demonstrate the improved profitability of this company. Churn has also improved to just 7% vs the 14% rate seen in some periods during FY'19. Given the strong growth and improving retention even through COVID, I believe that the core points to my investment thesis are playing out.

Risks

There are several key risks here. The most important one is COVID related headwinds. If we see another spike in cases and many ambulatory clinics have to shut down, this will naturally lead to a negative reaction on new bookings

Furthermore, although churn is finally materially improving, we are still early on in this inflection and it is unclear if this trend line is sustainable. Although early signs are promising, I urge a degree of caution when evaluating these numbers.

Valuation and Conclusion

Currently, the company trades at 1.7x EV/Sales on a trailing twelve-month basis, which is fair given the historical struggles the company has had. However, I can see this company easily re-rating to 2.5x EV/Sales on a TTM basis as the company continues to execute. A good comp here is HMS Holdings (HMSY) which is trading at 3.88 EV/Sales on a TTM basis with an arguably similar growth rate (ex. COVID). Based on this, there is room for nearly ~47% upside from these levels, which I believe is attractive.

In conclusion, I believe that the company has a strong healthcare software and services platform focused on the ambulatory market. The company has struggled historically but has finally shown signs of a sustained turnaround. The valuation is unchallenging and with 47% upside from these levels, I recommend a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.