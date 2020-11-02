Despite Today's Gains, The Trend Is Still Lower (Technically Speaking For 11/2)

Despite today's gains, the overall trend is still down.

Last week, there was a large outflow from the index ETFs.

Let's start the week by looking at the weekly fund flows from ETF.com:

Both the SPY and QQQ lost a fair amount of money last week, although the SPY's drop was nearly three times as large. The drop was not seen across all company sizes: mid-caps saw a fractional drop, while small-caps had a tiny increase. Oddly, there wasn't a large inflow into treasuries, which you'd expect in an ideal scenario.

Overall, there was a net outflow from all the major sectors with seven ETFs seeing a drop. Tech stands in contrast, as it had a decent inflow. It's close cousin - communication services - had a modest outflow.

European countries are locking down to slow the spread of the virus:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown on Saturday as his scientific advisers warned that surging coronavirus infections could overwhelm British hospitals in six weeks. ..... Portugal announced a lockdown affecting 70 percent of the country staring Nov. 4. Also Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said his country would implement "hard measures" beginning Tuesday, with a nationwide lockdown to include nightly curfews from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., according to the Local in Austria.

As a result, oil prices are dropping, and economists are lowering their growth projections for the EU.

Today's ISM Manufacturing Report was very strong. The PMI increased 3.9 points to 59.3; new orders rose a robust 7.7 points to 67.9; production was up 2 points to 63. The anecdotal data was also very strong (emphasis added):

"COVID-19 continues to have an effect on supplier support and operations, more from a decreased labor perspective rather than unavailable material." (Computer & Electronic Products)

"Business continues to be robust. Sales are greater than expectations, and cost pressures are modest. There is posturing by suppliers on market price increases for corrugated and polypropylene, yet no firm price increases at this time. We expect a strong finish to 2020 and a solid start in 2021." (Chemical Products)

"Sales continue to be strong - up 4 percent this September compared to September 2019. The year-to-date level is still 21 percent below last year due to the [COVID-19] shutdown, but sales are stronger than expected and forecast to stay strong through the first quarter of 2021." (Transportation Equipment)

"Increased production due to stores stocking up for the second wave of COVID-19." (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

"Continue to see increases in customer demand. We still are not back to pre-COVID-19 levels but are continually improving." (Fabricated Metal Products)

"Construction materials have leveled off but continue to be at an all-time high. Mills for board sheet stock have pushed out lead times citing increasing backlogs related to the pandemic and increased supply in the housing market." (Furniture & Related Products)

"Business is almost back to normal levels; however, customers are still cautious with capital spending." (Machinery)

"Business levels have just about returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Our company is remaining conservative with fixed-cost spending, knowing the uncertainties that lie ahead with COVID-19 and its potential impact globally." (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)

"October order books are the strongest we have seen in the past six months." (Paper Products)

(Paper Products) "We continue to see stronger month-over-month orders in plastic injection molding." (Plastics & Rubber Products)

I had expected this data to pull back a bit by now on the assumption that post-reopening data would benefit from pent-up demand that would dissipate. That hasn't happened.

Let's take a look at today's performance data:

Considering last week's selling, this table should be good news for the bulls. The best data is that smaller-caps indexes led the way higher, indicating an increased risk appetite. But it's not all gravy; treasuries also rose, indicating there was also a decent safety bid out there.

Let's start at the bottom of the table by noting that consumer discretionary, technology, and communication services are at the bottom of the table. With those three lagging, there's no way the QQQ can make much upside progress. The comparative strength coming from industrials and financials explains why the small-caps outperformed.

Today's charts show a very divergent performance pattern. Let's start with the QQQ, which was the worst performer:

QQQ 1-day

The QQQ gapped higher at the open but quickly formed a double top. The index trended lower until about 2, when it staged a modest counter-rally.

SPY 1-day

The SPY performed modestly better; instead of trending lower for the first 2/3 of the session, it consolidated sideways in the late AM while also printing a somewhat stronger rally towards the close.

IWM 1-day

The IWM was the best performer; it closed near a daily high.

But the indexes are still below key levels on the 5-day charts:

SPY 5-day

The SPY is still below the gap area from the morning of October 28th.

QQQ 5-day

The QQQ is near a 5-day low.

IWM 5-day

The SPY remains below the gap of October 28.

So, what needs to happen for me to call a reversal? Ideally, we need to see at least one major index print a solid reversal formation and then rally from it. It's possible the QQQ and SPY might be printing on their respective 30-day charts, but there hasn't been a solid rebound yet.

