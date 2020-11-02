Knight-Swift is the largest trucking and logistics company in North America. The company has an economic moat as it is a large player in a mature industry.

I have been looking for stocks that could still be a good value given the frothiness of the overall market. Looking into the logistics sector, I believe Knight-Swift (KNX) is a stock to consider.

Just a brief background on the company, Knight-Swift is the largest trucking and logistics company in North America. The company covered 1.4 billion loaded miles and operates 19,520 tractors among its business segments. The company’s three reportable segments are Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment focuses on operating delivery trucks within a regional model.

The logistics segment and Intermodal segments focus on matching shipping needs with capacity provided by 3rd party carriers as well as solutions focusing on longer haul requirements.

Investor presentation

As an advantage of the company’s economics of scale, the Knight-Swift is able to achieve high asset utilization by operating in high density, predictable freight lanes. By having a large customer base the company is able to deliver more freight, utilize its assets better, and eventually, drive down costs as a percentage of revenue. The company is a large player in a mature industry. Taking this scale and network effects together creates the company’s long-term economic moat which makes it harder for smaller companies to enter the market. The company has a somewhat diversified customer base. Its top customer is Walmart (WMT) which made up 13.3% of the company’s revenue in 2019. No other customer makes up more than 10% of the company’s revenue and its top 25 customers make up 49.7% of revenue. The main weakness of the company’s business model is that it essentially has an undifferentiated business with high fixed asset costs. Therefore the industry is susceptible to having excess capacity as we have seen in 2019. This doesn’t last for long though as continued economic growth and a hold on new truck orders ensure that any over-supply in freight capacity is eventually cleared.

Company 10-K

The company continues to fire on all cylinders

In terms of short-term results, Knight-Swift had a pretty great Q3 2020. Revenue ex. fuel surcharge was up by 4.3% as it rose from $1.09 billion in Q3 2019 to $1.14 billion in Q4 2020. Operating income increased a massive 60.7% as a result of the revenue increase as well as better cost control. EBIT margins in Q3 2020 were 14.5% compared to 9.4% the same time last year. The adjusted operating ratio in the Trucking segment, the largest in terms of revenue, fell to 81.3% compared to 87.5% the same time last year. The operating ratio is used in the Trucking industry as a measure of cost efficiency and is the ratio of operating expenses to net sales. The average revenue per tractor increased by 5.4% in the quarter and the company expects this figure to increase or remain steady. Furthermore, the American Trucking Association expects total freight volume to rebound by 4.9% after the decrease this year due to COVID.

Company earning press release

Trucking and Logistics are an essential industry as it deals with moving around goods that people need. As such despite the coronavirus pandemic, Knight-Swift’s revenue only slightly decreased from year to year despite the disruptions caused by COVID. Year to date revenue in 2020 is $3.16 billion compared to $3.3 billion a slight decrease of 4.4% YTD operating income is up 10.7% driven by cost efficiencies as described above.

Apart from being a defensive business with good economic moat, I believe Knight-Swift still has a lot of growth opportunities. Primarily growth will be largely driven by acquisitions and squeezing synergies and operating efficiencies from said acquisitions. The company’s management has proven to be adept at this as the current company was actually formed from a merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation in 2017. Management was able to make the operations of Swift, which was lagging behind in terms of operational metrics, more in-line with the more cost-efficient Knight.

Investor presentation

Despite the firm’s large size, the over-all trucking industry in the US is still fragmented leaving room for potential acquisitions. The company has a pristine balance sheet as it has very little debt. Total debt including lease liabilities as of Sept 2020 was $746.9 million against total tangible assets of $4.17 billion including cash of $240 million. Even focusing on organic growth, the trucking industry has a TAM of $791.7 billion and is growing at a CAGR of 5%. As we have seen this quarter, even a small increase in revenue could have an outsized effect on revenues.

U.S. trucking industry: total revenue 2014-2019 | Statista

Suffice to say this company is not without some long-term risks. The company also faces a certain amount of regulatory risk at least in the medium-term. Federal and State lawmakers are targeting the trucking industry in its efforts to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions. As disclosed in the company’s 10-K,

“In January 2020, the EPA announced it is seeking input on reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides and other pollutants from heavy-duty trucks. The EPA isaiming to release proposed standards for the new plan, commonly referred to as the “Cleaner Trucks Initiative,” later in 2020, and may take final action as soon as 2021. The EPA is targeting 2027 for these new standards to take effect.”

Some states have also announced even more aggressive measures. California will ban the sales of new gas-powered cars within the next 15 years. Other states may follow as well.

These additional regulations could increase costs by requiring the company to change its fleet to “new green trucks”. Other regulations could reduce the operational efficiency of the company as well. Examples of these regulations are restricting the amount of time diesel-powered tractors may idle or the locations these trucks may drive-in. The industry also faces the threat of driver shortages in the short-term and the rise of autonomous vehicles in the long-term.

Conclusion

The company has revised its guided for full-year 2020 EPS to be in the $2.68 to $2.72 range from $2.15 - $2.30. Taking the midpoint of the revised guidance of $2.70 at a share price of $38 implies a P/E ratio of roughly 14x. The company has an average 3-year Return on Assets of 10.2% which is pretty good for a long-term hold. As mentioned the industry goes through its own business cycle and thus earnings can be volatile due to supply and demand dynamics. However, these industry cycles typically last for 2-3 years. Therefore, as far as long-term investments go, I believe Knight-Swift is a solid choice.

Author’s calculation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.