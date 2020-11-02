Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 2, 2020 4:20 AM ET

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Good afternoon. My name is Kate and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Karyopharm Therapeutics third quarter Twenty twenty Financial Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Ian Karp Carryl, Farm Therapeutics Senior Vice President, Investor of Public Relations.

Ian Karp

[00:00:41] Thank you, Kate, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss California's third quarter twenty twenty financial results and business update. This is NPR and I'm joined today by Dr. Michael Kaufmann, chief executive officer, Dr. Sharon Schocken, president and chief scientific officer. Mr. Mike Mason, chief financial officer. Mr. John Damiri, chief commercial officer. Mr. Christopher Miano, chief business officer and General Counsel. And Dr. James Shah, chief medical officer. On the call today, Michael and John will provide an overview of key recent corporate developments and an update on our commercial progress and in my case, will provide an overview of the third quarter Twenty twenty financial results will conclude the Q&A portion of our call. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release detailing carryforwards results for the third quarter of Twenty twenty. This release, along with a slide presentation that we plan to reference, are available on our website at Cariforum dot com. Before we get our formal comments, a remind you that various remarks we will make today constitute forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of nineteen ninety five. These include statements about future expectations, political developments and regulatory matters and timelines, the potential success of our products and product candidates, including our expectations relating to the commercialization of exfoliant, financial projections and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from these indicated by these forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed and the risk factors. Section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10 to which is on file with the FCC and in other filings that we may make with the FCC in the future. And if all of these statements represent our views of today only, we may want to update you on a statement at some point in the future. We specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these statements as representing our views as of any day subsequent to today. In addition, please note any references we make to clinical trial data during today's discussion referred to interim unaudited site data unless otherwise specified. I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Michael Kaufmann, chief executive officer.

Michael Kauffman

[00:02:44] Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to report that Karia farmers continue to make tremendous progress so far twenty twenty the achievement of numerous commercial pipeline and operational accomplishments, positioning us well for what we believe to be continued and sustained future growth as we get closer to the end of Twenty twenty and hopefully closer to an end of the covid-19 pandemic. We are already preparing for numerous significant opportunities for our company and the patients we serve in twenty, twenty one and beyond. Before I begin, I'd like to take a moment to briefly put into some perspective the foundational and unique approach that we are taking towards innovating cancer drug. On Slide four. We've highlighted five core pillars of cancer drug therapy, which are all foundational and used across tumor types, often in combination to give each patient the best chance at clinical improvement. Exposure is the first approved anti cancer drugs whose primary activity is the activation of tumor suppressor proteins. There are about 20 of these proteins, including fifty three Caraco. One or two are in the inhibitor of casaba, which are critical parts of each cell's own national defense mechanism to prevent the generation of cancer cells and to direct the cell which has become cancerous to commit suicide. This broad anti cancer mechanism potentially relevant to any malignancy. Our goal is to continue to demonstrate the impact that exposure can have in combination with drugs from all of the other pillars in order to maximize the impact that exposure can have on improving outcomes for a large variety of cancers.

[00:04:18] Moving to Slide five, I'll focus on our near term and medium term goals. First and foremost, we remain committed to increasing the positive impact we are having on the lives of patients battling cancer. And this is a core principle that guides everything we do at Cariforum. And as you may have seen in a press release issued this afternoon, we have just achieved another very important milestone with our announcement that the topline results from the Phase three field study met its primary endpoint with a significant increase in progression free survival in patients with unresectable differentiated liposarcoma. Additionally, over the next one to two years, there are a number of key goals that will be critical for us, including first, securing the US approval for exposure and second line multiple myeloma, which we believe will help significantly drive total Spokeo sales via second, receiving the initial approval for exposure in Europe for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Third, launching our first solid tumor indication in the US based on the data just announced and for continuing to generate support of clinical data for our growing clinical portfolio, which includes exposure Allconnex, XOR and KBG ninety seven point. Looking a bit further out for the next three to five years, we anticipate that exposure could be improved in multiple oncology indications across the globe with substantial revenue contributions from actual royalties and sales milestones. This next chapter is also anticipated to continue expansion of our pipeline across multiple assets. And finally, the broad establishment of exploration innovation as a core therapeutic approach in cancer treatment. Please now turn to Slide six, where I'll highlight the exciting news we announced earlier this afternoon regarding our randomized Phase three field study, as a reminder, Cele evaluated the efficacy and safety of single agent exposure in patients with advanced, unrespectable unresectable differentiated Alesco sarcoma following two or more prior therapies. Unfortunately, there is no standard of care for patients with advanced disease, and we are thrilled to announce that the study met its primary endpoint with a significant increase in progression free survival and a hazard ratio of zero point seven zero with a P value of zero point zero two three. We believe that these results not only represent a significant advance in the treatment of patients with these differentiable liposarcoma, but we believe these data further support exposure, a substantial potential across multiple solid tumors, representing a major advance for the development and commercial potential of exposure of technology more generally. This is also consistent with other earlier stage positive results from the ongoing exposure of studies in diseases such as and to meet your cancer, GBM, melanoma, lung cancer and others. Liposarcoma also represents an important entry point for exposure into the solid tumor treatment landscape, where nine of the top 10 most common and fatal forms of cancer are solid tumors.

[00:07:18] We look forward to presenting the detailed results of at the upcoming connective tissue oncology society or see the annual meeting, we plan to submit a new drug application NDA in the first quarter of Twenty twenty one, requesting the FDA approval of exposure to treat the patient population study in the SEAL Phase three trial, please. Now turn to Slide seven. Our clinical strategy for exposure continues to be innovative. The innovating with a purpose. Specifically, our approach has been to demonstrate meaningful activity in difficult to treat patient populations and then to expand dramatically into earlier lines of treatment, an additional tumor types, particularly in combination with other anticancer drugs. This strategy has been evident in our approach in both myeloma and DLBCL, where we began with our successful Stallman's studies and the subsequent development in early Aline's in combination settings. Similarly, now that we have seen a positive Phase three data, we plan to follow the same path and continue with expansion of our clinical development approach in a number of important and much larger solid tumor indications, including an eight year old cancer with the Sandoz study, lung cancer, GBM, melanoma and others which have been selected based on encouraging earlier clinical data and commercial potential. Turning to slide a focus on other recent highlights during the third quarter, we achieved record quarte quarterly experienced sales of twenty one point three dollars million, the strongest quarter since our July 20 19 launch in the refractory multiple myeloma. These results reflect a 15 percent increase compared to the second quarter of this year. The strong results were driven by demand for exposure in both new multiple myeloma patient starts and initial prescriptions in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell phones for our pipeline progress. I'll remind you that the FDA recently accepted our supplemental new drug application seeking approval for exposure over the treatment of myeloma after at least one prior line of therapy and a sign of a doka action date of March 19, 20 21. In addition to a decision by the FDA, we are awaiting a decision in Europe from the AMA on our AMAA, seeking approval of exposure for the storm population. In addition to the SEAL study, we also made important progress with our development programs and other solid tumors. This includes several presentations of data and assessment in September, which show promising results for exposure in combination with Pitroda for the treatment of melanoma and exposure exposure in combination with carboplatin of the paclitaxel for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Finally, on the financial front, we ended the quarter with a strong cash position of approximately three hundred four million that we expect will be sufficient to fund our plan operations into the second half of twenty twenty two. I'll now ask John Demeritt, our chief commercial officer, to provide some additional details on its sales performance during the third quarter. John? Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon, everyone.

John Demaree

[00:10:14] As Michael noted earlier, I am proud of the commercial momentum seen during the quarter, a direct result of the dedicated carry over commercial organization that continues to drive our educational initiatives forward virtually and in person where appropriate, in support of our greater multiple myeloma and diffuse large segment of communities of patients, families and caregivers. On slide nine, we outlined results from market research that highlights the key features of exposure of treatment that are resonating most with health care providers and helping to drive the increased usage of exposure that we've now seen over the past few quarters, specifically cited exposure of rapid response data, with some responses recorded as early as one week, as well as the positive storm data that showed a strong objective response rate and very difficult to treat patient populations, which included one hundred percent of patients being refractory to derartu members and fifty seven percent having high risk cytogenetics. Next, physicians noted that exposure is the first and only FDA approved oral XBRL one inhibitor that selectively binds to and Black Expo, one whose overexpression and cancer cells is increasingly being recognized as a core driver of tumor growth. And finally, there's increasing recognition and experience that exposure, the side effect profile can typically be manageable and reversible with those modifications and prophylactic treatment. Slide 10 shows the positive and increasing quarterly sales and prescription trends for exposure so far. In twenty twenty, the third quarter saw a 15 percent increase in both net sales and patient demand compared to the second quarter. Importantly, we saw a robust increase in new myeloma patients starts in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

[00:12:06] The majority of prescriptions for the quarter continued to come from multiple myeloma patients. But we did see important initial contributions from DLBCL patients as we continue to introduce XtremIO to this segment of the market and build momentum in this new indication. Slide 11 highlights the increase in new account growth for the third quarter, which jumped to two hundred and two new accounts, prescribing exploded, bringing the total to five hundred forty three new accounts for the year. New accounts secured this quarter reflect multiple myeloma and DLBCL treating physicians. These results are particularly promising as physician education in many geographies continues to be conducted via virtual and web based tools due to ongoing restrictions related to covid-19 pandemic. The graph on Slide 12 shows the prescription refill rate for exposure over time for both the first and second refill for those patient eligible for these results. These numbers remain stable for the third quarter, but are significantly higher as compared to our initial launch period, for instance, in September of twenty nineteen, which marked the first, which marked the end of the first quarter. That exposure became commercially available. Roughly forty two percent of patients were going on to get a second prescription. One year later, that number stands at 60 percent, a substantial increase. These promising and increasing refill rates, coupled with an average of two point nine treatment cycles per patient as of the end of September, further reinforce the positive feedback we've received from patients and physicians regarding their experience and usage of exposure. Importantly, the patient discontinuation rate due to side effects remains relatively low 13 percent, which we believe is a testament to more and more physicians gaining comfort and helping their patients manage the side effect profile of exposure with proper prophylactic therapies and dose modifications.

[00:14:07] The third quarter of twenty twenty represented the first full quarter of our launch in relapsed refractory DLBCL following approval in late June on Slide 13. We're pleased to share preliminary launch metrics for this period, which showed two thirds of prescriptions have come from community based physicians. Early retail trends have been strong as well at 60 percent, which matches what we've seen in the multiple myeloma space. And we were able to secure a Category two and TCN compendia listing within two weeks of approval. These efforts have translated into positive initial feedback from treating physicians and their patients. Based on our market research, target physicians are most attracted to exposures, response rate as a single agent or option, and the ability to treat DLBCL patients in a completely new way. Additionally, Christine, positive payor dynamics with no on patient denials today. And finally, the feedback we are hearing regarding exposure profile have also been positive, with most physicians reporting the 60 milligram, twice weekly dose approved does being manageable for patients. We will continue to fully leverage the newly approved indication and DLBCL to access our key stakeholders. Educate on this new indication to also generate increasing excitement in multiple myeloma to help more patients impacted by these diseases. Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Michael to discuss our regulatory update and clinical development priorities Michael.

Michael Kauffman

[00:15:41] Thank you, John. 514, I'll provide a brief update on our key upcoming regulatory activities. The positive results from the Boston study served as the basis for our Sunday submitted to the FDA for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, or at least one prior line of therapy against NDA was accepted for filing in July, with the decision expected by March 19, 20 21 in Europe. We've submitted the final additional monitoring data from the storm study requested by the AMA in September of twenty nineteen. And in October, Twenty twenty Harriet Harman received a further updated list of outstanding issues from the campaign, summarizing the remaining topics for our progress and indicating the he intends to consult the Scientific Advisory Group for additional advice. We continue to expect the decision from CHP by the end of this year. In addition, continuing upon and following receipt of this opinion, we expect to submit an MRI based on the data from the Boston study before the end of Twenty twenty for DLBCL. We're still in the process of evaluating the optimal approach and timing of future regulatory submissions, and we look forward to providing you with an update in the future. Please now turn to Slide 15, the potential expansion of our exposure. A label based on the promising Bostom data results represent an important turning point in the multiple myeloma treatment paradigm.Exposure's current pensa refractory multiple myeloma indication is largely applicable to the approximately 6000 patients in the United States who are treated in the fourth and later lines of therapy annually. If approved, an expanded label based on the population studied in the Boston trial would expand exposure, a potential impact over thirty thousand patients annually in the US treated in the second and third line settings. This slide highlights some of the key differences between the storm and Boston population study and data generated from these trials. As you can see, the patients studied in the Boston trial had been previously treated with far fewer therapies than the patients in Storm and had disease. It was far less refractory to treatment a median of eight prior therapies in storm as compared to two in the Boston study. Subsequently, the response rate and median passing in the Boston study was substantially higher than the storm study. This is also driven by the mechanistic approach of combining two drugs with different and additive or synergistic mechanisms of action in the Boston study as exfoliant. And one inhibitor was given in combination with once weekly Velcade, a proteasome inhibitor along with standard low dose dexamethasone. Importantly, the mean duration of treatment was 10 months in the Boston study as compared to three months in the storm study.

[00:18:18] This comparison of studies is key to why we believe exposure has just begun to make an impact on the treatment paradigm in multiple myeloma. We believe the greatest utility for exposure over the future will be as combination therapy with other potent anti myeloma drugs such as Velcade and taken only once per week instead of the currently approved dose twice per week. And finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention some updates for a number of other exciting pipeline opportunities we're pursuing for solid exer, which can be seen on Slide 16. In the hematologic malignancy space, we expect to dose our first patient by the end of the year and a confirmatory Phase three DLBCL trial, which will study celiacs or in combination with rituximab and a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine, dexamethasone, platinum based therapy. We've also recently initiated two new trials in myelofibrosis where we have been encouraged by some smaller investigator initiated studies, and we expect to begin enrollment in these new studies in 2021. And as I mentioned earlier, we have a number of important ongoing studies in the solid tumor setting, both as a single agent and in combination, which follow nicely from the positive results we announced today. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Mason to review the quarterly financials Mike.

Michael Mason

[00:19:31] Thank you, Michael. Since we issued a press release earlier today with the full financial results, I will just focus on the highlights which begin on Slide 18. Net product revenue for the third quarter of twenty twenty was twenty one point four million. Third quarter sales were driven by patient demand from academic and community based physicians, with Channel EBITDA sales growing in line with actual prescription drugs. The estimated growth to this discomfort, Fulvio, and third quarter was approximately 16 percent. We continue to expect the gross to net discount to fall between 15 and 20 percent for the remainder of this year. Research and development expense for the third quarter of twenty twenty was thirty seven million, compared to twenty six point three million for the third quarter of 2013. The increase in R&D expenses compared to the third quarter of 2013 was mainly attributable to covid-19 trial activity and continued activity in our other ongoing clinical trials. That's great expense. For the third quarter, Twenty twenty was thirty point nine million, compared to twenty five point three million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The increase in estimated expenses compared to the prior year was mainly due to activity to support the US commercialization of exposure, including expenses related to the launch of exposure, U.S. treatment for patients relapse or refractory DELISI. As noted on Slide 19, cash cash equivalents restricted cash investments. As of September 30th, Twenty twenty totaled three hundred four point two million, compared to two hundred sixty five point eight million as of December 31, 2013. We currently project exposure sales to grow modestly for the remainder of twenty twenty based on expected catalysts, with more significant growth expected following the potential expanded approval of exposure based on the results from the Boston study. Based on our current operating plans, we expect our non GEF R&D and estimated expenses for the full year twenty twenty to be in the previously projected range of 240 million to two hundred and sixty million. In addition, we currently expect that our existing cash cash equivalents, investments and the revenue we expect to generate expose your product sales will be sufficient to fund planned operations in the second half of twenty. I'll now turn the call back over to Michael for some concluding remarks Michael.

Michael Kauffman

[00:21:48] Thank you, Mike. Before moving to the Q&A, let me highlight some of the key clinical and regulatory milestones that we expect for the remainder of Twenty twenty as shown on Slide 20. As you can see, we have achieved many key milestones throughout the year, but still have important goals to accomplish by the end of this year. First, we expect a decision from the CMA on the Storm May next. We plan to submit the full Bostom data to the AMA before the end of the year in June upon and following receipt of this decision on the Storeman. And finally, we anticipate initiating our conformists confirmatory Phase three study of exposure and DLBCL in support of our recent accelerated approval. And of course, we'll continue to support the FDA to the review of our FDA based on the Boston study, where we expect a decision from the FDA on or before the due date of March twenty, twenty, twenty one. We appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to keeping you updated on our future progress. I'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:22:46] Operator, we will now begin the question and answer session to ask a question. You may press star and one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys to withdraw your question, please. Press star. Then to please limit yourself to one question and one follow up at this time of a pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question is from Jonathan Tchang from FCP Leerink. Go ahead.

Jonathan Chang

[00:23:24] Hi, guys, thanks very much for taking my questions and congrats on the positive readout. First question, can you talk about the differentiated liposarcoma treatment landscape, how you see this commercial opportunity and what, if any, read through this has on your broader thinking regarding the solid tumor opportunity for exposure?

Michael Kauffman

[00:23:49] Sure. Let me die, then I'll be brief, because we don't give a lecture on this, but unfortunately that differentiated liposarcoma landscape is only populated by parenteral chemotherapy cytotoxic agents, pretty much every patient will get anthracyclines like Adriamycin in combination with gemcitabine or some other cytotoxic. And most patients will receive a rivulet and or compacted in during their treatment course. Beyond that, there are really no other treatments that have clear documented activity and are routinely used to expose potentially could be the first oral therapy approved in this indication. And furthermore, this is the largest study of liposarcoma ever performed, and I believe it's the largest dedicated liposarcoma study ever performed. So so we think we can really become one of the important drugs, you know, after chemotherapy is used and could provide a real. Better tolerated, we believe, all options for these patients who are heavily pretreated.

Jonathan Chang

[00:24:57] Got it. Just one follow up question, then, on a different topic, can you provide additional color on the outstanding questions from the CHP that you received in October, I think you said?

Michael Kauffman

[00:25:14] Turn that over to Dr. Sheck of the common.

Sharon Shacham

[00:25:20] And so, Mike, can you start and I will follow.

Michael Kauffman

[00:25:23] Sure, sure. The question was, can can we provide additional color on some of the questions from the e-mails that they that they continue to ask us? And I think as we've described previously, DMA has has requested additional information regarding some of the laboratory analysis and patients who are on the study, in particular some of the responding patients. And we've provided those to the e-mail. In addition, we provided, as the e-mails asked us, to continue to justify the benefit risk. We provided the Boston data in support of the storm and the application.

Jonathan Chang

[00:26:09] Thank you very much.

Operator

[00:26:13] Our next question is from Peter Lawson from Barclays. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:26:19] Hi there, this is Mitchell, and for Peter, congratulations on the positive data and thanks for taking our questions. So the first question I have is Priscila has raised four point seven. We're just wondering, did the FDA say what would qualify as meaningful and how much he beat those expectations by.

Michael Kauffman

[00:26:40] The FDA doesn't say that what they do, the both the FDA and AMA have provided advice, in particular scientific advice from the AMA and post advice from the FDA, considering that this trial could potentially serve as the basis for an approval. And generally that means that you have to hit the statistical boundary of point five, which we did, and that the trial has to be well conducted internally consistent, which we also believe it has been. So we believe we've we've hit the appropriate goalpost. I should also mention that the hazard ratio in the phase two portion of this study was essentially identical to that in the phase three. So the FDA was aware of that, as was the smoke. And they went into this phase three, expecting a hazard ratio of about point seven, which is what it was designed for.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:27:34] Great, thank you. And then if you could just comment on discontinuation rate for the SEAL study, is that consistent with the 13 percent you've seen in the real world for myeloma? And then what additional data should be expected? Cetus beyond PFS? Thank you.

Michael Kauffman

[00:27:49] Yeah, I can't I can't speak to the exact discontinuation rate, but I can say that it was. These patients are not as heavily pretreated as patients with the last line myeloma. They also have much less systemic comorbidities that stage myeloma patients have. And one would expect the drop out rate, therefore, would be. Would be lower, in addition, the dose here was lower, so you might look at the dose being used in this study was more similar to the DLBCL Sadiel study. You'll see you'll see a complete presentation that as far as time permits, that the costs will be given by our lead investigator. And it should be a full data set.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:34] Thanks that.

Operator

[00:28:36] Our next our next question is from Morecroft from Jefferies. Go ahead.

Maurice Raycroft

[00:28:43] Everyone, thanks for taking my questions and I'll offer my congrats on the data as well. I'll ask a question about myeloma. So for exposure beyond 3Q and also DLBCL to can you talk about the covid impact and for new myeloma patients, what line of treatment are you seeing with some of the new patients? And if you can break out combo preferences as well? And then you mentioned the average treatment cycles per patient at two point nine. Just wondering if you expect that to continue to increase in the current market opportunity in the last line setting, or do you see a leveling off around two point nine? And then when you get into the expansion with the earlier line patients, that that number could potentially go up?

Michael Kauffman

[00:29:33] Wow, Larry, that was quite an encyclopedia of so I'll ask John DeVere, our chief commercial officer, to begin to address that and we'll keep our we'll keep it a little bit sharp. Go ahead. Jump in.

John Demaree

[00:29:44] Any of those. Keep me honest again. So let me ask let me answer the one about Boston first. And are we seeing experience with Velcade in earlier lines of therapy? Currently, the majority of user exposure is in fourth line. Plus, as indicated, we obviously do expect that to move earlier, once the Boston indication, the combination of Velcade is approved. We do know from our market research that many of the academic and community based physicians are prescribing Spokeo in combination with other drugs. So it's not just expensive plus dexamethasone, but they're using it primarily in that four point plus setting. Now, currently, where it's indicated again, we do expect significant acceleration in earlier lines of usage once we get the new indication for patients with Proval, one prior line of therapy in terms of second question around impact of the pandemic. Do you think the pandemic does still continue to have multiple effects? In-person visits by our sales force, nurse liaison teams to our key stakeholders continue to be impacted. Our data and research suggests about 15 to 20 percent of HD can be seen via in-person visits. We do continue to believe it's harder to appropriately educate, change behavior in a virtual environment as compared to maintaining prescribing habits like the goal of more established brands. We have done and are doing a number of initiatives to offset the impact of being virtual, including increasing peer to peer education, increasing other non personal promotion and digital content, training our field teams on how to be more effective in the virtual environment, and finally targeting some large physician networks in their EMR systems to better identify patients in the passive refractory setting. So two of the questions. What were the other questions?

Michael Kauffman

[00:31:27] I think one was about the average duration of treatment or the number of cycles. And maybe what I would just say there is yeah, I mean, we're close to where we're at two point nine through the end of September, which we're excited to be at that level a little bit over a year into the launch. I think to some extent, as we get closer and then into the launch in the Boston population, know that number will hopefully go significantly higher because as Michael mentioned earlier, the average duration of treatment on Boston for the mean duration of treatment in Boston was 10 months versus three months and storm. So it potentially could go a little bit higher. But I think the reality is we're going to come up pretty soon to hopefully in Boston approval. And then I think patients who will be getting treatment much earlier with exposure hopefully will stay on drug and be treated for longer.

Maurice Raycroft

[00:32:24] Great thing, guys. Thank you.

Operator

[00:32:29] Next, our next question is from BriQ - Brian Abrahamsan Abrams from RBC Capital Markets. Go ahead.

Brian Abrahams

[00:32:38] Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the sealed data. I'm curious how frequently physicians are looking to use exposure to an earlier line myeloma post the Boston presentation, but maybe can't do to access and the degree to which inclusion in NCC and guidelines might open up earlier line access even prior to label expansion. Any update on timing there or timing for the Boston publication?

Michael Kauffman

[00:33:03] Yeah, well, we do expect the Boston publication to come out soon, hopefully before the end of the year, but maybe sooner, we don't know exactly, but there will be published in a peer reviewed journal and that will hopefully facilitate and NCCAM guideline edition. Again, the speed of that edition, we don't know there. Our expectation is that there are a not insignificant number of places where you can use the FCC and guidelines as a basis for insurance coverage, which is the major impediment right now to earlier line adoption. We believe that this combination of politics or it will be a plus. OK, Dex, once a week is actually the simplest of all of the regimens for relapsed refractory myeloma patients with one prior therapy and therefore could be really beneficial to folks. So we're hopeful that that we can facilitate access was the EPS and guidelines come out and then, of course, ultimately through the FDA approval.

Brian Abrahams

[00:34:05] Got it, and then and then just as a follow up, you mentioned some of the continued multiple effects that the pandemic is having. Looking forward, I guess, in the near to medium term, I'm curious, your expectations for the second or even third wave of covid that we're seeing may impact near-term U.S. uptake. I guess I'm wondering if you'd expect continued challenges to physician and patient engagement or conversely, if you might be able to take advantage of some of the benefits of the of oral administration and perhaps fewer facilities, facilities available for administration of party and DLBCL. Q - Eric JosephThanks.

Michael Kauffman

[00:34:42] So I think the answer to your question is, yes, there are opportunities and there are challenges in the current situation, obviously for many patients in oral therapy is preferred, particularly less visits during the time of peak pandemic impact. I think it is also, as you mentioned, more difficult to engage physicians in person. We have tried to offset that and are continuing to do more and more to offset in terms of some of the digital non personal promotion initiatives that I just mentioned earlier.

Operator

[00:35:14] Our next question is from Eric Joseph from JPMorgan. Go ahead.

Eric Joseph

[00:35:20] Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions first in relation to the seal in the liposarcoma opportunity, I'm curious to get a sense of whether you see an opportunity to advance on this or earlier up in the treatment paradigm for both our Croma either as an alternative to chemo or as maintenance and whether that strategically adventurists. And then I have a follow up on exposure.

Michael Kauffman

[00:35:48] I'll I'll go along with sarcomas, a relatively small population, the differentiated type, and around 20 patients per year. It's obviously an important disease and needs addressable therapy. There's been a good bit of interest from from various groups, given the sealed data, which, of course, they've just heard about. And we expect it to continue additional studies in earlier lines, probably with outside groups, if you will. Part of that is because we want to focus our internal resources and some of the larger tumor groups that we're that we're showing activity. Our SIENTO study is ongoing. That's true. For those who don't recall, this is a phase three randomized blinded study of one squeakily Celldex versus matching placebo in patients with endothelial cancer who received front chemotherapy, typically a platinum Taxol couplet, and then have at least a partial response, which is approximately 80 percent of these patients. And then right now, there's no maintenance therapy for those folks, unfortunately. And we know that essentially all of them will relapse. So we're we're conducting siento study in the maintenance setting after first-line chemotherapy in that group. And that's a big focus. That study is ongoing. We expect data within before the end of next year and that that's a fairly substantial size population with a big unmet medical need. So that'll be our next big focus on solid tumors. And then, of course, you heard about some of the earlier data that Asmal that we mentioned and some of the other places in GBM where we show a clear single agent activity, which we intend to pursue. So we're going to try to move in all fronts, but we'll take advantage of our data with the NCI and other external groups that have shown interest to move in the sarcoma area.

Eric Joseph

[00:37:35] Got it, that's helpful and maybe just a question on exposure, a commercial, if I could, it sounds like you have pretty good visibility on where demand is coming from between myeloma and DLBCL.

Michael Kauffman

[00:37:45] I'm wondering if you could just unpack how much demand, how much strip strip demand is actually coming from the ABCL. And then I'm also just trying to just square some of the conservative expectations in terms of growth for the balance of the year. I guess how much of a growth opportunity you see in third line ECL? Are you seeing kind of competition from other agents in the community setting? How much of a growth opportunity does. Third line Del EPS also represented the term.

Michael Mason

[00:38:27] And so to address the first question, for competitive reasons, we don't break ourselves separately between mobile and DLBCL, but we can tell you that the majority of prescriptions in the third quarter came from multiple myeloma. Patients were an important contributor that we believe will continue to grow over time.

Michael Kauffman

[00:38:44] And just in terms of the competitive landscape and growth moving forward, I mean, I think we've mentioned a few. You know, I think we've been as transparent as we possibly can be, which is we're certainly quite pleased that we grew 15 percent quarter over quarter this quarter. Myeloma metrics continue to look good. And obviously we're starting to get contribution from DLBCL. And we we balance that with we're still in the midst of a cold pandemic, which which does create some challenges. And as you mentioned, obviously, there are some some new competitive entrants, particularly in the space. But we also have a number of of catalysts that we're hopeful that we're expecting and we'll see when those come in, including publication of Boston data. We talked about NCCAM guidelines, we talked about and the actual WCI launch gaining momentum. So all of those sort of pushes and pulls. I think ultimately, you know, we continue to keep our eye on the Boston submission and working with the FDA in that piece and as well as in Europe, because we know that clearly the biggest driver of growth in the near term is going to be upon Boston approval and our ability to sell and to second our multiple myeloma. So those are really the things that we think drive growth over the next three to six to nine months. And and we look forward to keeping abreast of all those things.

Eric Joseph

[00:40:07] Thanks for taking the question.

Operator

[00:40:10] Our next question is from David Lebowitz from Morgan Stanley. Go ahead.

David Lebowitz

[00:40:17] Thank you very much for taking my question, given that prescription demand increased from 12 percent to 15 percent from second quarter to third quarter, sales growth ultimately stayed pretty similar between the two quarters. How is the cadence of those prescriptions relative to sales over the quarter? And what dynamic's, I guess, are at play causing the conversion?

Michael Mason

[00:40:46] I think if the consensus on a core I mean, on a monthly basis, yeah, that's not something that we typically disclose on a monthly basis. I think in terms of where the scripts are coming from, certainly in ABC out there, they're largely coming from the from the community based physicians, which is a little bit different than I think some of the early uptake we saw in multiple myeloma, which was coming from both large academic sites, as well as some community based sites as well. I think that was your question for Mr. John. I don't know if you want to add those questions.

David Lebowitz

[00:41:26] And with respect to the liposarcoma data given, I guess, specifics regarding that tumor type, how does that, I guess, give you confidence going forward with respect to other solid tumors?

Michael Kauffman

[00:41:41] Well, I think I've said before, you know, there are similarities and differences and every tumor type is different. The fact that virtually there are really no very effective drugs in liposarcoma and and thankfully, we have a regulator approved anthracyclines are generally approved and factored in. But but these are chemotherapies that are essentially all cytotoxic agents. These are large tumors. They're difficult for drugs to access. And the fact that we could show a real benefit was in the third line, you know, very difficult population following at least two chemotherapies we think is is very important for reading to other solid tumors. This these data show that exposure clearly penetrates large masses. It can go in. It can slow tumor growth. We'll see about some responses, perhaps, which are quite unusual in this tumor, particularly in the second and third line setting, especially for another cytotoxic agent. And and hopefully this gives those patients an oral option. But it does speak to the fact that this drug can penetrate into solid tumors, particularly connective tissue, which tend to be more difficult. So it's positive results are always beneficial in cancer. This represents our third disease type and quite different from the hematologic disorders that we talked about before. We think this provides a great foundation. It also helps solidify some of the early data we've seen in combination that's been reported from the asthma place and other studies.

David Lebowitz

[00:43:11] Thanks for answer my question.

Operator

[00:43:14] Our next question is from Mike, all from there. Go ahead.

Michael Ulz

[00:43:20] Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on all the progress as well. I just had a follow up on an earlier question related to the SEAL data. Just wondering if you could maybe comment a little bit further on the safety profile you were seeing there beyond discontinuation rate and maybe how that compares to the label. Just trying to get a sense if there's anything notably different, different there that we should be looking for. And I have a quick follow up.

Michael Kauffman

[00:43:45] Sure, what we can say is kind of what we said in our press is that we see a safety profile that's consistent with what you've seen before. Qualitatively, quantitatively, it tends to be substantially less, particularly on the side of seniors. Remember, these patients are coming in with with only two prior cytotoxic therapies. So not a lot of marrow suppression. They don't have disease in their bone marrow. Bottom line is, they have a much healthier marrow than the kinds of myeloma patients that we've treated even in Boston, even as compared to Boston. So you expect a lot less side opinions, which is what we saw. And frankly, unfortunately, because these tumors are in the abdomen and can often compress dye structures and the like, these patients often come in with baseline nausea and fullness and abdominal pain, which, you know, which which may or may not get get better or worse on exposure. So expect higher baseline levels of nausea. But basically this looks like still or with outside of Phenix.

Michael Ulz

[00:44:47] Gotcha. That's helpful. And then just a quick follow up, you mentioned a couple couple other opportunities in solid tumors in this liposarcoma kind of gives you more confidence there. Maybe you could just talk a little bit about timelines for some of these other tumor types or your strategy and some of these tumor types. Thanks.

Michael Kauffman

[00:45:08] I think in twenty, twenty one we're going to be elaborating some some additional studies, we already have ongoing phase one combination study of next plus docetaxel, phase one two, I should say, with celly plus docetaxel based on some not yet public data from an investigator sponsored trials by the Atomic Group. This is in patients, no small cell lung bouquet. Rasputin's and case while type previously treated non small cell lung cancer where we were seeing some interesting things and we want to recapitulating the company's hands. We have studies ongoing in GBM where we have announced and we'll continue to update on a single agent, approximately 10 percent refortified response rate. And in temozolomide, radiation relapsed or refractory GBM patients that have a dire prognosis. We have we have data with a bunch of different solid tumors with in combination with platinum Taxol, including in patients who've already seen platinum and or Taxol. And we'll be moving on some of these, both internally and again through our NCI collaboration going forward. More in twenty twenty one of those. Lastly, we thought very exciting data and our investigators are quite excited about the potential combination with Truta. Among nine patients with untreated melanoma. We saw fifty five percent response rate, including two hours in that initial study. And importantly, there were no major auto inflammatory side effects reported, which is quite distinct from similar multi immune modifier combinations. And if we're able to combine with crude in melanoma, that opens up possibilities in other tumors. But importantly, it may open up those possibilities in melanoma and other tumors without the major auto inflammatory side effects that some of the sort of, you know, on Devo plus Yervoy types of combinations can deliver.

Michael Ulz

[00:47:14] Big, thank you.

Operator

[00:47:16] Our next question is from Ed White from H.C. Wainwright. Go ahead.

Ed White

[00:47:24] Congratulations on the sealed data and just a couple of questions on solid tumors. So you have mentioned the CBM study and the phase one to trial, the first patient was enrolled in June with this large 400 patient trial. I'm just wondering how the enrollment is going in, that it has been impacted by the pandemic when we see data. And then the question is just what are your thoughts on the launch strategy in solid tumors? So liposarcoma small. What is your strategy for hiring a sales force? How many people and how do you build up in solid tumors? Thanks.

Michael Kauffman

[00:48:09] So I'm going to ask Dr. Shaq them to take the first question about the cruel on the GBN study.

Sharon Shacham

[00:48:17] Idea the study has three arms, including two arms and patience with GBM, that newly diagnosed and and then another looking at patient with the resources and involvement is going well in with the three. Plus we design and we don't see any impact from the corner. Study a woman. This study decides to engage the study moving forward.

Michael Kauffman

[00:48:50] Maybe, maybe just quickly, on the solid tumor side of things, I think certainly within the light from the life, our clients, the vast majority of patients in the US will be treated and we all start comas are treated as centers of excellence across the US. There's probably about 90 or so of them total. And then you can narrow that down to probably 30 or so that are seeing the lion's share of patients here in the US. That's something we could we could certainly do from a commercial standpoint with a handful of folks, whether those are medical science liaisons or sales reps or a combination. But that's certainly a fairly straightforward call going at the Centers of Excellence as you start to get out to the individual cancer study and at the end of study, knock on wood, you know, should that study be positive? That's obviously a much larger solid tumor indication. These patients are seeing a vastly significant number of sites. So we'd have to take a look at what that commercial model looks like and make a decision. But certainly that would be a terrific, terrific issue to have to think about how we would commercialize individual cancer.

Operator

[00:50:05] And we have and we have a follow up from Peter Lawson from Barclays. Go ahead.

Peter Lawson

[00:50:12] Ok, thanks for taking my questions. Just congrats on the second mydata. And will you be able to submit that to the EU? Would you need a different trial? And how should we think about the patient you can initially treat with using that data as a as a label?

Michael Kauffman

[00:50:33] Well, this this trial did receive positive expert advice from the EU scientific from their scientific advice group. So it's been it was discussed with them. It was approved with them. And we do believe it could serve for approval in the EU. The label indication there would be patients with differentiated liposarcoma that have received two prior systemic therapies. At least virus is

Peter Lawson

[00:51:00] going and what number of patients, because there's about 2000 patients. That's what we we'd be thinking about. OK. And then the endometrium is done. The next data of the SAKOVA, what should we think about as the next solid tumor.

Michael Kauffman

[00:51:17] In terms of in terms of randomize phase three day that I can say with a little tongue in cheek, it's hard. These are huge trials. It's hard to conduct a lot of them, especially as a company our size. But yes, that is the next one and that should be out by the end of next year. Updates during the year with other combinations, including in both immunologic and solid tumors, as well as potentially data within the next year, say in myelofibrosis and other areas.

Peter Lawson

[00:51:44] Gotcha. And then just on multiple myeloma dovecote, do you get a sense of the duration of treatment in multiple myeloma? The object of.

Michael Kauffman

[00:52:01] Well, I mean, we're at war. I mean, across our specialty pharmacy, that's where it gets about three, three months on average per patient. Now, again, WCL just just started. So those patients are not at three yet. And, you know, you'll have patients out for 10, 12 months, some longer, and you'll have patients that don't get a response after one or two months. But the average right now is about three months and it's been climbing. Someone asked an earlier question, how how much higher can it go? We think it probably could go a little bit higher, but but it probably can go substantially higher once we if and when we get the Boston indication, because those patients in the second and third line obviously stay on drug for much longer periods of time.

Peter Lawson

[00:52:49] Great thing and just a final question, just around guideline changes, what do you think that happens?

Michael Kauffman

[00:52:57] I assume you mean for myeloma, the way it works procedurally is you have to have a complication. We believe that publication will be out before the end of the year. There will be a publication in a peer reviewed journal coming up with that will be submitted to the NCCAM committee and they will determine the timing of when, if and when they add the regimen to their recommendations.

Peter Lawson

[00:53:23] Could that be year end or what do you think of that kind of naturally?

Michael Kauffman

[00:53:27] It really depends on the publication. It could be. It depends on the publication timing and the timing of the NCCAM committee. In addition to Boston publication, we will be submitting the other single ARM study results, particularly with the derartu of Kyprolis and POMALYST, and those could potentially follow. But all of this is dependent upon, of course, publication and on adjudication.

Peter Lawson

[00:53:54] Great. OK, thanks so much. Thanks.

Michael Kauffman

[00:53:58] Well, thank you, everybody. Appreciate your following with us and we look forward to talking to you again in the near future. Best.

