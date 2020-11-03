NEM is one of my selected long-term gold miners.

Newmont raised its dividend for the second time this year to a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

Gold production was 1,541k Au Oz, and the total gold equivalent for 3Q'20 was 1,814K GEOs.

The company results were impressive with a record of $1,301 million in free cash flow thanks to a record gold price at $1,913 per ounce.

Investment Thesis

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) released its third quarter of 2020 results on October 29, 2020. The company results were impressive, with a record of $1,301 million in free cash flow thanks to a record gold price at $1,913 per ounce. Newmont raised its dividend for the second time this year to a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.

It was not a perfect bullseye, though. Gold production declined by 6.3% year over year. The company was affected by the coronavirus again in three of its mines and divest two other mines. Also, on the weak side, AISC rose 3.3% year over year due to lower gold sales of 1,429K Oz this quarter.

Newmont Goldcorp is amongst my long-term selected gold miners with Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL). Newmont has outperformed the group and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in 2020.

The investment thesis for Newmont is not a difficult one. NEM is an excellent long-term investment due mainly to its pristine balance sheet and stable long-term production outlook. However, I still believe it is essential to trade short term about 40% of your NEM position to profit fully from the volatility.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

Newmont has the industry's most diverse, balanced portfolio of world-class assets that provide stable production with significant leverage to rising gold prices.

Newmont: Financials and Production in 3Q 2020. The Raw Numbers

Newmont 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.71 2.97 2.58 2.37 3.17 Net income in $ Million 2,178 565 822 344 839 EBITDA $ Million 3,403 1,317 1,426 1,156 1,547 EPS diluted in $/share 2.65 0.69 1.02 0.43 1.04 Cash from operations in $ Million 791 1,205 936 664 1,597 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 428 430 328 280 296 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 363 775 608 384 1,301 Total cash $ Billion 2.87 2.48 3.88 4.12 5.47 Long-term debt in $ Billion 6.77 6.14 6.12 6.03 6.03 Dividend per share in $ 0.14 0.14 0.25 0.25 0.40 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 822 821 809 805 806

Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs, or AISC (co-product), have increased this quarter to $1,020 per ounce compared to $987 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. The AISC is down 7% sequentially, as we can see in my chart above. The increase in YoY was mainly the result of the care and maintenance costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Presentation of Newmont Production in Two Charts

1 - Gold production was 1,541K Au Oz, and total gold equivalent production was 1,814K Au equivalent Oz or GEOs.

Gold production was 1,541k Au Oz, and the total gold equivalent for 3Q'20 was 1,814K GEOs.

The company's costs applicable to sales, or CAS, for gold were $756 per ounce, up 3% year over year.

2 - Gold Production in 3Q'20 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5% in the JV).

Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine with 238K Au Equivalent ounces and Boddington mine with 35K Au Equivalent ounces.

Newmont Revenues were $3.17 Billion in 3Q'20

Revenue repartition per metal mined in 3Q'20:

Revenues were $3.17 billion, and net income was $838 million or $1.04 per share in 3Q'20 (including discontinued) compared to a profit of $2,178 million, or $2.65 per share the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income was $697 million or $0.86 per diluted share.

Gold price realized increased by $437 per ounce this quarter compared to 3Q'19. The gold price was $1,913/Oz.

Newmont Corp. is on track to deliver about 7 M oz Au Equivalent in 2020.

Newmont Records 3Q'20 Free Cash Flow of $1,301 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

NEM's yearly free cash flow is substantial, with $3,068 million, with a gain of $1,301 million in 3Q'20.

The company is paying $1.60 per share in a yearly dividend or a yield of 2.55%. CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

Our most recent dividend increase was the same within our newly established dividend framework. This framework provided our shareholders with the stability of advice annualized dividend of $1 per share calibrated at a $400 gold price assumption. And the potential to receive 40% to 60% of the incremental free cash flow generated at gold prices above $1,200 per ounce. Our third quarter dividend was calibrated at a conservative and stable $1,500 gold price assumption.

Newmont net debt was $1.849 billion at the end of September.

Total cash is $4,828 million, and cash and cash equivalent, including investments, are $5,141 million.

Newmont's net debt is down to $0.89 billion, which is another great improvement sequentially. The company is showing an excellent debt position.

However, the company has a different way to calculate net debt, using only cash and cash equivalent, not including investments and adding leases and other financing obligations.

Net debt, in this case, is $1.849 billion, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA below 0.43x.

From the 10Q

Long-Term Outlook

Source: Prior Presentation

Technical Analysis (short term)

NEM forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance between $62.50 and $63.50 and support between $58.00 and $58.40. The midterm target is the double top at $71.50.

The trading strategy is to sell 30% of your NEM position at $63 or above and wait for a retracement to buyback incrementally, starting at $59.

If the gold price turns bullish, which is not likely, NEM could eventually breakout and retest $71.50. It is remotely possible. Conversely, if gold price continues to weaken and ultimately breaks down to retest $1,750, NEM could trade as low as $55, at which point I recommend accumulating again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term NEM Frequently.