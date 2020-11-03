And BP projects in two scenarios that oil demand will never be restored to pre-COVID-19 levels, it has peaked.

Rates fell, but it expected them to rise going into the 4th quarter and added two tankers to its fleet.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. "Ardmore provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. It enjoys close working relationships with its key commercial and technical management partners and views the continued development of these relationships as crucial to its continued success," according to its website.

The company owns and operates a fleet of medium range vessels (MRs):

During the first half of 2020, the company enjoyed TCE rates of around $20,000/day. However, after the second quarter, the demand for clean tankers dropped off, as their use for floating storage had peaked.

At the end of July, CEO Anthony Gurnee said on an earnings conference call that the drop in clean tanker demand from an early second quarter peak looks to have bottomed out, with signs emerging of a strong upcoming winter market. He said:

The likelihood of an oil price taper tantrum as it's called, with OPEC plus increasing oil output at an uncertain time, should result in more oil price volatility, along with more ton-mile demand for product tankers commencing perhaps in August or at the latest in September. And winter market conditions, we expect will commence in November as usual, boosting demand through seasonally higher oil consumption, unpredictable market dislocations, and weather delays. Despite the still muted near-term outlook, we maintain our positive long-term view, with tanker demand growth driven by oil consumption and the recovering global economy versus supply growth remaining very constrained."

He further explained that oil consumption is expected to gradually recover through 2021. And that the IEA forecasted oil demand in the third quarter of next year at 99 million barrels, close to the pre-COVID-19 levels.

Ardmore was so confident that it announced the addition of two ships to its existing fleet of 25 product and chemical tankers, to be delivered later in Q3. Gurnee said the additions will lower the fleet's net income breakeven rate to $11,700/day, and the timing of the acquisition took advantage of the market weakness.

But, since that time, oil demand has remained muted. As of October 30, 2020, the Spot TCE earnings were only $3,400/day for the USG-UKC route.

And now, the pandemic is spreading once again across Europe. Germany, France, and the UK have announced lockdowns for November. CBS reported that the streets of Paris were empty over the weekend.

In the UK, the measures include restrictions on travel and the closing of non-essential businesses, but schools and colleges will remain open. All pubs and restaurants to close, except for takeout, and no mixing of families inside of homes is permitted. Travel within country is discouraged, overnight stays are allowed only for work, and international travel is banned except for work.

In the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy, told the Post that the nation is "in for a whole lot of hurt." "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place" as the country heads indoors in colder weather, "You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."

The share price of ASC closed at $2.80 on October 30, down 69% in the year to date, near its all-time low. The company cites that on the supply side, the product tanker net fleet growth remains exceptionally low. The order book stands at 177 product tankers or 5.9% of the existing fleet delivering from the third quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2023. However, even though the order book is low on a relative basis, it may still exceed demand for years to come, if petroleum product demand does not recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The BP Energy Outlook 2020 says that global oil demand may have already peaked in 2019 and that oil consumption may never recover to the pre-pandemic levels. Two of its three scenarios show oil demand dropping by over 10% by 2030, and the most conservative scenario shows oil demand leveling-off for the balance of the decade before declining further.

BP (NYSE:BP) predicts fossil fuel demand will be replaced by renewables as the world transitions to electricity to meet future energy demand. BP CEO Bernard Looney said that the company plans to cut its oil and gas production by 40 percent over the next decade. The company also said it will accelerate investment in renewables and biofuels by 10-fold to around $5 billion per year by 2030.

Conclusions

The demand outlook for tankers to transport petroleum products has changed dramatically as a result of the pandemic. That is the driver that has sent ASC down to its recent low. Given that the supply of tankers will likely exceed the demand for the foreseeable future. I expect the price of ASC to keep dropping.

Investors who held onto this or any other stock after suffering more than a 25% loss should re-think their risk management approach. Anyone who lost something like 69% on this investment from the start of the year is really not managing risk.

