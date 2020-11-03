Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) has made a successful public debut. After a big wave of IPOs in recent times, and notably plenty of M&A activity, investors have liked the stock here despite very modest margins and soft year-over-year growth trends.

While relative multiples look compelling, these are sales multiples as the company has lots to prove before creating potential appeal for shareholders, making it an easy avoid for me here at this point in time.

A Semiconductor Play

Allegro MicroSystems is a designer, developer and fabless manufacturer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog ICs. The company is mostly active in automotive and industrial markets, being foundational to electronic systems used in these industries.

The IC sensors allow for precise measurement of motion, speed, position and current. The power ICs include high-temperature, power management and LED drivers. The company has furthermore made an acquisition recently into photonics, including eye-safe measurement and 3D imaging solutions.

The integrated nature of the IC solutions, added intelligence and complex applications is what gives the company a competitive edge, at least according to the company itself. The company claims that much of global semiconductor growth (historically) has been driven by consumer markets, yet with megatrends in automotive and industrial markets emerging, this might actually look promising for the company in the coming years and decades. End markets of the company are expected to grow by about 8% per annum, reaching an estimated market size of $20 billion by 2024.

The company aims to take a bigger share of this through its integrated IC solutions and through co-operating with leading customers and OEMs in these areas. Over the past few years the company has focused on higher growth markets, furthermore accompanied by an asset-lite manufacturing strategy. This has boosted margins certainly after the company divested wafer manufacturing facilities and some other assets.

Currently, the company ships over a thousand products, which in total results in over a billion products being shipped to more than 10,000 customers across the globe.

IPO and Valuation Thoughts

The company and its underwriters aimed to sell 25 million shares in a price range between $12 and $14 per hare. Solid demand made that pricing took place at the high end of the range, making that the company is raising $350 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

With a diluted share count of 189.5 million shares, equity of the company is valued at $2.65 billion at the offer price. Included in this valuation is a pro-forma net cash position of around $125 million, suggesting that operating assets are valued just over $2.5 billion.

If we look at the actual financial performance, it is quite mixed. The company reported sales at $724 million for the year ending in March 2019, on which operating earnings of $100 million were reported. On a reported basis sales fell 10% to $650 million for the year ending March 2020, with operating earnings down nearly in half to $53 million. The company furthermore reported adjusted sales of $542 million to account for some divestments (in its effort to become more asset lite) as operating earnings actually topped $66 million on that basis.

Shares have risen to $18 per share on their first days of trading as investors apparently like the positioning, and do not mind the revenue declines that much. At this valuation, the equity valuation has risen to $3.4 billion, with operating assets valued around $3.3 billion.

Based on the $66 million in operating earnings, and only assuming a 20% tax rate, earnings per share come in at nearly $0.30 per share on a pro-forma basis. With shares trading at $18, and having less than a dollar in net cash, valuations are sky high, certainly given the volume trends.

For the first quarter which ended in June, pro-forma sales fell a quarter to $115 million although operating earnings in this seasonally softer quarter were flat at $8 million. Preliminary second quarter sales are seen down around 17% to $136 million, with operating earnings seen around $11 million, down $3 million on an annual basis. This suggests that based on the current performance the already rich multiples as mentioned above are not coming down as recent trends are not that compelling. Based on the most recent quarterly sales numbers, the company trades around 7 times annualized sales.

What Now?

Risk factors include the obvious and usual factors which includes a cyclical end market, certainly as the majority of sales are derived from the automotive sector. Other concerns include continued pricing pressure, the fact that peers have performed a bit better as of recent in terms of operating performance, and potentially a trade war.

Peers include well-known names such as Analog Devices (ADI), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Texas Instruments (TXN), among others. Over the past summer, Analog announced the purchase of Maxim, creating a $68 billion giant which valued the business at around 8 times pro-forma sales. Furthermore, the combination posts much stronger sales growth and has superior margins. The same applies for Monolithic which trades around 14 times annualised sales, as Texas Instruments trades at a big premium as well.

So if I look at the results, I have two concerns. One is that margins reported by Allegro are far lower, as that can be explained by the size differential. The other and frankly bigger concern is that growth is lagging which certainly is a concern. While the company does not have much exposure to faster growing segments such as data center or 5G, I'm still not impressed with the revenue declines from the automotive and industrial part of the business.

Hence, relative valuations look modest but that is only based on sales multiples. The issue is that of the margins and certainly the growth profile. The company has potential but in order for investors to see decent returns from here, a lot of work needs to be done, as I have some skepticism here and now. Nonetheless, an interesting play to keep an eye on for the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.