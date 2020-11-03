Total production in 3Q'20 was 48,400 Au Oz, with 47,700 Au Oz sold. Production at Wassa was 41,600 Au ounces, and output at Prestea mine was 6,800 Au Oz.

The third quarter of 2020 was $74.24 million, up 6.8% from the same quarter a year ago and down 13.3% sequentially.

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (GSS) released its third quarter results on Oct. 28, 2020. The results were better than expected but the stock lost over 7% on the news.

However, the main takeaway for Golden Star Resources again this quarter is that it sold its gold production over 26.6% higher than the same quarter last year and generated a positive free cash flow again after many negative quarters. However, the company received an overall of $1,913 per ounce lower than the spot price.

CEO Andrew Wray said in the conference call:

We as promised completed the sale of Prestea for September at the end of the quarter. Within that there was a major intercompany loan reorganization, and amendment to the Royal Gold streaming agreement as well, post the end of the quarter, we announced a restructuring of Macquarie facility, and as announced in the Q3 results. We put in place a $50 million ATM facility, which will look at using really on a discretionary basis potentially for additional growth capital.

The investment thesis is now a difficult one because it has reached a very high valuation that I believe is not sustainable long term. Thus, I cannot honestly recommend GSS as an investment now, and I think it is time to take a large part of your position off the table and wait for a healthy retracement.

Furthermore, the company announced on Oct. 1, 2020, that:

it has completed the sale of its 90% interest in the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine ("Bogoso-Prestea") in Ghana to Future Global Resources Limited ("FGR").

Golden Star Resources - 3Q'20 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 69.50 66.06 67.37 85.63 86.40 Net Income in $ Million 5.96 -62.43 0.83 7.77 -67.26 EBITDA $ Million 21.39 -48.24 18.99 32.80 30.76 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 -0.57 -0.01 0.07 -0.61 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 8.14 13.11 3.55 20.20 18.89 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 16.95 26.30 12.48 14.20 8.64 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -8.81 -13.19 -8.93 6.00 10.25 Total Cash $ Million 56.81 53.37 41.91 45.05 48.29 Total Long term Debt in $ Million (including current) 95.38 104.39 105.33 102.60 96.98 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 123.3 109.3 121.0 124.9 114.10 Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Production gold 49,392 52,700 50,000 50,600 48,400 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 1,233 1,227 1,201 1,186 1,230 Gold Price 1,432 1,410 1,477 1,626 1,813

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $74.24 million in 3Q'20

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus capex.

Free cash flow from the third quarter of 2020 was a profit of $10.25 million and a yearly loss of $5.78 million.

The total cash for 3Q'20 was $48.29 million, and long-term debt, including the short term, was $98.4 million, with net debt at $50.1 million in 3Q'20.

On October 9, 2020, the company announced that its credit facility is extended to $70 million:

Highlights Credit Facility extended to $70 million, representing a $20 million increase on the $50 million outstanding balance on the facility

Amortization profile rescheduled with the $5 million quarterly principal repayments deferred to commence in September 2021

Upsizing of the facility and deferral of the amortization schedule create $35 million of additional liquidity ahead of the maturity of the convertible debentures in August 2021

Interest charge remains unchanged at LIBOR plus 4.5%

As part of the amendment of the Facility, Golden Star has entered into zero cost collars for a total of 87,500 ounces over 2021 and 2022 with a floor price of $1,600 per ounce and an average ceiling of price of $2,182 per ounce

3 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 3Q'20 was 48,400 Au Oz, with 47,700 Au Oz sold. Production at Wassa was 41,600 Au ounces, and output at Prestea mine was 6,800 Au Oz.

AISC is still high, at $1,230 per oz. However, we can see that the AISC has been going down in the past three quarters.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2020 guidance

Note: Proven and probable reserves were 1.8 M Oz of gold as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources' recent earnings were better than expected, and it's encouraging. However, the company is now exclusively counting on Wassa alone, and I find this business model a bit risky.

Wassa mine is a good producer with future potential. The paste plant construction and commissioning are close to being completed.

The bottom line is that Golden Star Resources is currently profitable, and if the gold price stays above $1,600 per ounce, which is likely, the company will do quite well.

Technical analysis

GSS is a typical chart pattern for a gold miner right now. Most of the gold miners form a descending wedge pattern following the gold price's recent weakness. The resistance is between $4.30 to $4.50, and the support is about $3.80 to $4.

The short-term strategy is to trade around those two lines by selling a part at resistance and buying back at support. However, if gold becomes more bullish, GSS could breakout resistance at $4.50 and retest $5 or more. Conversely, if gold continues to weaken and trade below $1,800 per ounce, GSS can breakdown and retest the 200MA at $3.45.

Watch gold like a hawk.

