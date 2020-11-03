Debt still trades near par, at higher levels across the board than it had in April, when the situation was still quite unclear.

Six Flags (SIX) is still facing declines in attendance and closures in some states, as the pandemic has only begun to get worse as we head into the fall and winter. The theme park operator could have a more troublesome fall and winter, as attendance is likely to remain low for the holidays, impacted by closures, and exacerbate these normally two weak quarters into something more problematic, with revenues and losses persistent; however, debt remains long term and cash spend remains low, so the problems won't be too hard to handle.

The past two quarters were some of the worst on record for the company, with Q2 recording just under $20 million in revenues, as coronavirus continues to impact seasonal strengths. Revenue streams are likely to continue this significant decline due to changes in operating abilities and rising cases, combined with lower attendance during the winter and holidays.

The pandemic is making attendance extremely minimal - there was a 96% decrease to 433,000 guests during Q2. While attendance still is far behind last year's figures, summer months as well as more lax restrictions for much of the quarter has boosted visitors back to over 2.5 million - yet, that's still an 81% YoY decline compared to the record 14 million from Q3 '19. Q3 revenues also fell $495 million to $126 million as attendance legged up sequentially.

So, as visitors and revenues remain depressed during the fall and winter seasons, even with holiday events for Halloween and Christmastime, losses should continue through mid-2021 at least. Six Flags already can't operate in California, as guidelines state that larger theme parks must wait until the respective counties are "yellow", referring to minimal spread, and still maintain only 25% capacity.

As cases rise, the possibility that Six Flags might see less attendance due to potential customers avoiding the parks rises, but the possibility that other states follow in the footsteps of California and limit or shut down parks rises as well. Six Flags also seems to be aware of these developments, reducing its workforce by 240 workers (10%) as part of previously stated transformation initiatives.

Either way, attendance is still going to be down quite significantly for the foreseeable future, and whether that's two or four or six quarters is yet to be seen. And since attendance correlates to revenues through admissions and in-park spend on food and drink, etc., discounts and special offers could reduce revenues related to attendance.

Even though the drop in revenues and attendance is likely to continue for an extended period of time, and operating losses are expected, yet it's not so much something to worry about. Six Flags still has the necessary cash and a favorable debt structure to continue operating under this haphazard model.

As of September 30, Six Flags had $673 million in total liquidity: $214 million in cash and $459 million available under credit facilities. With expected cash burn rate in line with prior-quarter figures of "$25-$30 million per month," Six Flags has ~7-8 months of safety purely on cash - more than enough to weather the storm as parks operate on limited attendance and capacity.

Six Flags also amended its credit facility to provide covenant relief. For the "duration of the amendment period ending December 31, 2022, the company agreed to suspend paying dividends and repurchasing its common stock, and to maintain minimum liquidity of $150 million." Six Flags therefore has about $500 million in buffer above that minimum liquidity marker, however, it shouldn't even come close to that level even with cash burn.

With losses extending, Six Flags has some relief stemming from income taxes - the company doesn't expect to be a full cash taxpayer until 2024 due to "the significant federal operating loss carryforwards that will offset the majority of [any] taxable income." Income taxes for 2018/2019 combined were ~$188 million, compared to a rolling $114 million benefit for 2020 so far, so that could be a large area of relief in the upcoming years.

And future obligations only consist of interest due on notes through 2022, as the earliest debt maturity lies in the 2024 notes. Six Flags can easily cover these interest payments through cash for 2020, and the upcoming two years should be of little trouble as attendance starts to recover from this plunge. Other obligations like operating leases and purchase obligations might stress the financial position to a degree, but combined, the two are only $57.8 million for 2021/22.

(Source: Q3 10-Q)

The two bonds are still pointing to confidence in long-term recovery, with bonds trading slightly higher across the board now than in mid-April. Back then, when the whole pandemic situation was still quite unclear and the drastic declines in attendance weren't yet witnessed, bonds still traded at high levels. The CCC 2024 notes traded in the mid-$80s to low-$90s, and now hover in the mid-$90s, while the B-rated 2025 secureds trade at $106. The 2027 notes also trade in the low/mid-$90s, compared to the mid/high-$80s in April.

There's still faith in the long term for Six Flags, even as attendance will take time to recover to pre-pandemic levels. With over 11 million less visitors for the most recent quarter YoY, it's likely to take more than just a year or even a couple to return to those levels even with a vaccine. As such, revenues could continue to be impacted in the long run, so cost management will be key. Net losses should continue for a few quarters, possibly easing next summer (Q3 '21), and while losses aren't a positive, it does alleviate income tax pressure. Liquidity remains high, and paired with a relatively low cash burn, gives the company a long runway in terms of financial flexibility, and no dividend payments or share repurchases until December 31 2022 ensures a high level of available liquidity. Debt trades slightly higher across the board since April even with losses and declines to attendance now visible, so future long-term prospects remain intact, although shares have yet to come close to YTD highs. While shares might struggle to find upside for the remainder of the year and through Q1 '21, betting on a long-term recovery could make this an attractive entry/addition point for a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.