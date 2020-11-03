Real Vision Talks Trading Markets Ahead Of The Election With Tommy Thornton

Cannabis stocks have the potential to rally on a Biden win and if they get moving, there could be a big move there.

Markets in Europe bounced today but will likely continue to fade lower, especially if lockdowns go on longer than a month.

It's a precarious time and the market could swing as it did in 2016, but if we break the September lows, there’s the risk of a much deeper decline.

Our biggest risk right now is a contested election and markets hate uncertainty, Tommy Thornton, president of Hedge Fund Telemetry, told Real Vision’s Daily Briefing.

Thornton said that we could see swings up or down like we had in 2016, but if we break the September lows, and we’re a little oversold, there’s the risk of a much deeper decline. He thinks the market could dip 8-10% from these levels and said this is a very precarious time.

Thornton also talked about the possibility that earnings data is plateauing on the heels of the cooling off we saw in economic data. He said the market has not rewarded good earnings—in fact, 85% of the stocks in the S&P that reported were earnings beats, EPS beats, or revenue beats, and there have been a lot of triple plays, yet stocks didn’t react as positively as you’d think they would.

Turning to Europe, where the COVID surge hit markets last week, Thornton said there was a bounce today, but he thinks it was a dead cat bounce and that markets will continue to fade lower, especially if lockdowns go on for more than a month.

In the U.S., Thornton sees the potential for a big positive when Pfizer releases its latest vaccine efficacy data. He believes the market will respond very favorably to good news on the vaccine front. Until then, all investors can really do is wait and see, he said.

Thornton’s advice for playing the market right now, whether you're thinking about the impact of the election or the pandemic, is to wait for the catalyst to pass, see the reaction, assess the situation, then put some money to work.

“If you don’t know the outcome of a particular catalyst, it is ok to have a little extra cash ready to deploy,” he said. “You don’t have to buy the bottom; you can buy the next 10% or 15% higher. Watch the reaction and then move in that direction.”

He stressed the importance of not getting sucked into narratives and said investors should keep an eye out for opportunity and be patient.

Finally, Thornton wrapped up the interview with his thoughts about the shift in sentiment for cannabis. He believes that cannabis stocks have the potential to rally on a Biden win and that if the stocks get moving, there could be a big move there.

He mentioned MSOS and MJ as both having upside potential and said that cannabis is a sector that could really take off.

