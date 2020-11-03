Despite its prolonged rally over the past few months, the stock remains investable, offering double-digit annualized expected returns.

Facebook delivered a blockbuster quarter, showcasing robust revenue and user growth. APRU growth is set to continue due to its oligopolistic nature against the limited users' scrolling time.

Some context

Facebook (FB) has been one of my favorite stocks, for which I have shared my bullish views multiple times. I have been urging investors to appreciate various of its qualities, such as its amazing growth, robust financials, and reasonable valuation, despite the numerous sociopolitical risks that the company faces on a constant basis.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The stock's market-beating rally over the past few months had me thinking that the shares are finally getting some of the attention they deserve. I was hoping that a valuation expansion would finally occur, rewarding us exhausted shareholders who have had to endure the stock's roller-coaster rider since the spring of 2018 due to the company's scandals and worldwide fines.

My expectations had been high prior to the company's earnings release, as COVID-19's staying-at-home economy should have boosted modern online advertising oligopolists, including Facebook, Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN). However, upon looking at its numbers, I could hardly believe how good they were. The company reported 22% revenue growth during a period of reduced economic activity and 12% MAU (monthly active user) growth, reaching an all-time high of 2.74 billion users utilizing its family of apps.

As I was about to raise my estimates and Facebook's price target amid its fantastic quarter, the market's steep selloff over the past couple of days included Facebook, which ended up settling 6.3% lower on Friday's closing bell. The combination of Facebook's blockbuster results and the market's correction have created the perfect opportunity for current investors, including myself, to double down on their position and for new ones to initiate one. Despite the company's rally over the past few months, Facebook remains incredibly attractive, presenting a phenomenal investment case over the medium term.

Let's break this down.

The catalysts for growth

To simplify Facebook's revenue outcome, we need to consider its two vital catalysts. The first is how many people are using its platforms and how much the company can charge advertisers for ads.

User growth

Facebook's user growth has been consistently in the double digits, showing no signs of a slowdown, despite the worldwide percentage of users moving up gradually over time. In its most recent quarter, its platforms numbered 2.74 billion MAU users, suggesting once again a stable growth rate of 12%, similar to its historical results.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Was it Facebook's rapid user growth mentioned in the headlines, though? Not really. Instead, what caught most people's attention was the MAU decline in the U.S. and Canada, which dropped to 255 million. However, this is largely not meaningful for the following reasons:

The decline is only on a quarterly basis; MAU users in the region still grew by 3.2% YoY.

The QoQ decline is only 0.3%, after having been boosted unusually by COVID-19 in Q2. Assuming Facebook's typical MAU growth trend had continued, numbering 254 million users in Q2, regional growth remains as usual.

The U.S. and Canada's MAUs already account for nearly 70% of the two countries' combined population. As a result, a potential slowdown in growth is to be expected in any case over the next few years.

Overall, considering that total user growth remains robust, it's safe to assume that the trend will continue in the medium term, with an expected slowdown due to the finite number of the world's population.

ARPU growth

Next, and what's more exciting, is how much Facebook is able to derive from each individual. The company ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) has been proliferating over the years. From 2018 to 2019, for instance, that figure alone grew by 17.1%.

(Source: Statista)

While this figure froze as of recently, displaying an LTM (last twelve-month) ARPU of $30.41 due to many firms halting ad expenditure amid the pandemic, the most recent results suggest that growth is picking up, posting an 8.6% increase YoY ($7.89 vs. $7.26 in Q3-2019).

In my view, Facebook should be able to continue increasing its ARPU over time for two reasons:

Its oligopolistic nature shared with a handful of other platforms drives advertisers to its services by default. The company remains a top choice for advertisers, delivering great results.

Increasing demand for advertisers to show up their ads against a limited amount of a user's scrolling time causes ads to become more expensive, further driving revenues. For instance, the cost per thousand impressions (CPI) was around $3.23 in 2016, $5.96 in 2017, and about $7.19 in 2020.

Meanwhile, CFO David Wehner's comments in Q3's report were as follows:

We expect our fourth quarter 2020 year-over-year ad revenue growth rate to be higher than our reported third quarter 2020 rate...

In other words, Facebook's revenue growth will be higher than 22% in Q4, surpassing $25 billion, as the holiday season should attract even more ads and consumer buying to the platform. Combining Facebook's resilient user growth, APRU growth catalysts, and management's guidance towards sales growth even accelerating, it's quite safe to assume that the company will grow its turnover by a conservative annualized 18% in the medium term.

I believe this is a prudent figure that assumes a reasonable slowdown in growth, despite analysts still projecting 20%+ growth during 2022 and 2023. Overall, it feels like newer investors have not missed out a bit from a growth perspective, as revenues should continue expanding at a more than adequate rate.

Investor returns - Potential for double-digit growth

As I mentioned earlier, Facebook's rally over the past few months had been hoping for a valuation expansion that could finally justify the company's growth, which, as explained, remains utterly impressive. However, amid the recent correction, shares remain surprisingly attractive, at what would be a laughably low valuation for any other company growing at such rates, except, of course, Facebook. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 26.3.

We have assumed EPS growth of 18% in the medium term to calculate our expected investor returns. This figure should be a safe estimate, since:

Even assuming our decelerated 18% revenue growth, profitability should grow faster amid economies of scale.

While recent hiring should slowdown profitability growth during 2021-2022, this should not impact EPS beyond these years as net income margins return to normality.

We have not accounted for any buybacks, which should additionally boost EPS. For context, management has bought back around $8.71 billion worth of stock over the past four quarters, or around 1.1% of its current market cap.

Plugging the necessary variables, our expected annualized returns come out at a double-digit rate, even if Facebook's valuation, for any reason, gets further compressed. Assuming shares retain their current forward P/E of around 26, we can see shares returning around 15.3% per annum, on average.

(Source: Author)

Keep in mind that if Facebook were to attract a much more reasonable valuation multiple of, say, 30+ earnings, returns would skyrocket, as the graph displays.

As usual, Facebook shares remain incredibly cheap against the company's growth, resulting in potentially market-beating returns. As COVID-19 continues to dominate the globe, online traffic, spending, and advertising should continue snowballing, greatly benefiting the company. While some risks remain, including the usual sociopolitical arguments against Facebook, the numbers don't lie, as its platforms are clearly flourishing. Based on all the points mentioned, I will double down on my stake, powered by the stock's likelihood of delivering market-beating returns going forward.

Wheel of FORTUNE is a one-stop-shop, covering all asset-classes (common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs), across all sectors/industries, through single trading-ideas and model-managed portfolios.

The extremely-wide scope of the service allows us to cater all types (of investors) and (investment) needs/goals, making WoF a true one-service-fits-all. Our offering includes, but isn't excluded to, the following: Weekly macro coverage of the markets.

Trading Alerts. We generate >250 suggestions a year, every year!

Trading Alerts Directory, where all trades are monitored.

Funds Macro Portfolio, comprised of up-to-25 funds. Join Wheel of FORTUNE to Increase Your Portion!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.