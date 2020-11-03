The CBOE VIX is one of the most closely watched indicators for all risk managers and market participants in the financial markets. With so much fear and uncertainty surrounding the elections here in the U.S., market participants are betting on more volatility to come. In my previous article last week title, "Virus Fears & The VIX At 30", global markets seemed focused on the new highs in coronavirus cases. Coupling this major pandemic market risk with election turbulence, it's hard to see VIX returning to levels we had seen last year.

CBOE VIX Now At 38

According to Investopedia, market participants use the VIX to measure the level of fear & greed in the market when making decisions on when to purchase equity assets. Many in risk management including myself use this single data point as a quick way to view how markets are pricing in volatility risk. Below we can see the VIX currently at a higher level of 37, even with markets just off recent highs, indicating higher levels of fear:

When I last wrote on October 20th, the CBOE VIX was priced at 30, which is a key psychological level for risk managers observing a pullback or correction in risk assets. Now, with the VIX trading at 38, markets are approaching a level of extreme fear. However, when you look at the above chart, one can see the S&P 500 (SPY) +2.09% and the VIX +172%. If one was gauging what type of market we are in, it would be very difficult to tell from the performance of risk assets and fear assets both climbing together. This disconnect with the VIX & equity markets is causing risk managers to question if the VIX is really working or not as a key risk gauge.

VIX Continues To Surge With Help Of ETNs

With global uncertainty rising between the coronavirus and elections, investors are clearly taking notice. As we can see below, the very popular iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is growing even as the share price is dropping:

You can see above the VXX had roughly $800 million in assets around July of this year, compared to now almost $1.3 billion in assets as of writing. This type of money movement into products such as the VXX is keeping a floor in VIX prices, as VXX is a long ETN product made up of mostly short-term VIX futures contracts. We can see the psychology of market participants with these type of products worrying more about hedging and protecting portfolios from losses. If the VXX wasn't enough, let's take a look at another popular fund, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures Fund (UVXY):

The above chart by YCharts really shocked me in seeing where the average investors psyche really is. When trying to figure out why the VIX is climbing as equity prices are, it's clearly only with risk on the mind. As the price of UVXY has been crushed, the assets under management has surged. Since July of this year, UVXY assets have tripled. Now with over $1.59 billion in assets, the UVXY is most popular for those looking to go long volatility. Even as the equity markets have hit new highs, volatility funds such as the UVXY have taken off. If market participants continue to have worry, VIX products such as VXX & UVXY should continue to see assets grow rapidly. This new ETN popularity is keeping levels of the actual VIX index elevated. However, one should note that ETN's are made up of VIX futures contracts and should also note there isn't a pure VIX trading instrument. Risk managers and individuals need to now look at the VIX a little differently. With VIX ETNs surging in assets, investors are clearly very fearful of the upcoming elections and global lockdowns that are taking place.

Looking Forward With The VIX & Not The VIX ETNs

Everyone who has voted this week here in the U.S. knows what it is at stakes. Each candidate representing clearly different views of where they want the U.S. to venture. However, financial markets are voting that more uncertainty and higher volatility is here to stay, at least in the short-term. With more national lockdowns being announced, coronavirus cases hitting new daily highs and uncertainty around election results being discussed, investors have a lot to worry about. Nonetheless, investors need to continue to work on a simple risk management plan that includes the VIX index and not the ETNs that trade off the VIX futures. The CBOE VIX is a key fear and greed indicator for one to use, but seems more skewed today as ETN investors pour assets into the trading vehicles. Fear can grow on other fears, as misery loves company. I caution investors today who are thinking about speculating in VIX ETNs, as leverage and futures contracts are commonly used. Instead of speculating on VIX notes, use the VIX index as a risk-on and risk-off barometer for your risk management plan.

