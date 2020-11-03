I Bonds' Fixed Rate Holds At 0.0%; EE Bonds Still Double In 20 Years

EE Bonds continue to have a fixed rate of 0.1% but will double in value after 20 years, providing an effective annual return of 3.5%.

The U.S. Treasury did the right thing today, keeping I Bonds and EE Bonds very attractive investments, for different reasons.

Whew, no surprises.

The U.S. Treasury just announced it is holding the fixed rate for U.S. Series I Savings Bonds at 0.0%, ending speculation that it could set a negative fixed rate for the I Bond for the first time in history. It also retained very generous terms that allow the Series EE Savings Bond to double in 20 years, earning an effective interest rate of 3.5%, much higher than market rates.

In effect, I Bonds purchased between November 2020 and April 2021 will earn a composite annualized interest rate of 1.68% for six months. EE Bonds will earn a permanent fixed rate of 0.1%, but will double in value after 20 years.

The Treasury sets rates for savings bonds each May 1 and November 1. Interest accrues monthly and compounds semiannually, and is free of state income taxes. Bonds held less than five years are subject to a three-month interest penalty.

I Bonds

Here are details from the Treasury's announcement:

The composite rate for Series I Savings Bonds is a combination of a fixed rate, which applies for the 30-year life of the bond, and the semiannual inflation rate. The 1.68% composite rate for I bonds bought from November 2020 through April 2021 applies for the first six months after the issue date. The composite rate combines a 0.00% fixed rate of return with the 1.68% annualized rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The CPI-U increased from 258.115 in March 2020 to 260.280 in September 2020, a six-month change of 0.84%.

And here is my translation:

An I Bond earns interest based on combining a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate - which will continue at 0.0% - will never change. So I Bonds purchased from November 2 to April 30 will carry a fixed rate of 0.0% through the 30-year potential life of the bond.

- which will continue at 0.0% - will never change. So I Bonds purchased from November 2 to April 30 will carry a fixed rate of 0.0% through the 30-year potential life of the bond. The inflation-adjusted rate (also called the variable rate) changes every six months to reflect the running rate of non-seasonally adjusted inflation. That rate is currently set at 1.68% annualized. It will update again on May 1, 2021, based on U.S. inflation from September 2020 to March 2021.

(also called the variable rate) changes every six months to reflect the running rate of non-seasonally adjusted inflation. That rate is currently set at 1.68% annualized. It will update again on May 1, 2021, based on U.S. inflation from September 2020 to March 2021. The combination of the fixed rate and inflation-adjusted rate creates the I Bonds' composite interest rate, which was 1.06% but now rises to 1.68%. An I Bond bought today will earn 1.68% (annualized) for six months and then get a new composite rate every six months for its 30-year term.

Nothing in today's announcement was a surprise. The I Bonds' variable rate of 1.68% was set in stone when the September inflation report was released on October 13. And the fixed rate seemed highly likely to remain at 0.0%, despite speculation that the Treasury could set a negative fixed rate.

The fixed rate of an I Bond is equivalent to the "real yield" of a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. It tells you how much the I Bond will yield above the official U.S. inflation rate. Right now, an I Bond will exactly match U.S. inflation.

I track the correlation between the I Bonds' fixed rate and the current real yields of 5-year and 10-year TIPS. In the past, a 10-year TIPS generally yields about 50-75 basis points higher than an I Bond. In our current market, the equation has swung wildly in favor of the I Bond, with the I Bond having a 121 basis-point advantage over a 5-year TIPS and an 82 basis-point advantage over a 10-year TIPS.

However, the 5-year spreads have been larger in the past, and the Treasury retained the fixed rate of 0.0%. So, I felt confident we wouldn't see a negative fixed rate for the I Bond. Although the Treasury has no stated policy, I don't think it will ever set a negative fixed rate for the I Bond.

Here are the historical numbers going back to 2008. We can get nostalgic about the recent 1-year period - from November 2018 to October 2019 - when the I Bonds' fixed rate was set at 0.5%. The "glory days."

EE Bonds

The Treasury also announced the new terms for Series EE Savings Bonds, which are the same as the old terms. Here is the Treasury's statement:

Series EE bonds issued from November 2020 through April 2021 earn today’s announced rate of 0.10%. All Series EE bonds issued since May 2005 earn a fixed rate in the first 20 years after issue. At 20 years, the bonds will be worth at least two times their purchase price. The bonds will continue to earn interest at their original fixed rate for an additional 10 years unless new terms and conditions are announced before the final 10-year period begins.

And here is my translation:

The EE Bonds' fixed rate remains at 0.1%, where it has been since November 2015. Awful, right? (Check out your current money market savings rate, somewhere around 0.05%, or less.) But the EE Bonds' fixed rate is irrelevant because...

An EE Bond held for 20 years immediately doubles in value, creating an investment with a compounded return of 3.5%, tax-deferred. So, if you invest $10,000 at age 40, you can collect $20,000 at age 60, with $10,000 of that total becoming taxable.

After the doubling in value at 20 years, the EE Bond reverts to earning 0.1% for another 10 years.

Retaining this 20-year doubling is a big deal. The Treasury has changed this holding period several times in the past, so there was a real possibility the terms could change in 2020, to reflect the U.S. bond market's extremely low yields:

Back in 1992, EE Bonds paid 6% a year and were guaranteed to double in 12 years. After 12 years, they reverted to paying 4% a year to maturity.

In March 1993, the doubling term was adjusted to 18 years.

In May 1995, it was adjusted 17 years.

In June 2003, it was brought to 20 years, where it has remained.

What this means: You should only invest in EE Bonds if you are absolutely certain you can hold them for 20 years. They are an ideal "bridge" investment for someone around age 40, who can build an annual stream of income starting at age 60, potentially delaying Social Security benefits until age 70.

Are EE Bonds attractive as a 20-year, very safe investment? Absolutely. And here are the numbers to prove it:

Right now, a 20-year Treasury Bond, which is directly comparable to an EE Bond held 20 years, is yielding 1.43% - a massive 207 basis points less than the EE Bond. Even the 30-year Treasury can't come close to the EE Bonds' yield, which is tax-deferred until redemption.

The EE Bond will also outperform an I Bond if inflation averages less than 3.5% a year over the next 20 years. I think that is a strong possibility. For anyone with a secure 20-year timeline for investment, an EE Bond is extremely attractive.

A combination of I Bonds and EE Bonds also makes sense, providing both inflation protection and strong deflation protection. But EE Bonds only make sense for an investor committed to holding them for 20 years.

What this all means

I Bonds and EE Bonds are very different investments. An I Bond can be redeemed after 1 year, with a 3-month interest penalty, and after 5 years with no penalty. The same is true for EE Bonds, but an investor's strategy should be to hold them for 20 years, let them double in value, and then immediately redeem them.

As I noted in an October 14 article, I Bonds right now make sense as an 11-month investment, because they can be purchased late in a month and then redeemed at the beginning of the same month a year later. The worst-case scenario, with inflation running at 0.0% or lower from September to March, would mean the I Bond will return 0.84% over the next 11 months. Not bad, with the 1-year Treasury note currently yielding 0.13% and 1-year best-in-nation bank CDs paying around 0.65%.

If inflation runs higher than 0.0% from September to March, the I Bonds' 11-month return will be even higher.

I'm not a fan of using an I Bond as a 1-year investment; I think it is wiser to purchase I Bonds to the cap every year and hold them as long as possible. This way, you can build a meaningful cache of inflation-protected money. But the 1-year opportunity is sitting right there for someone looking for a bit higher yield.

The Treasury limits purchases of both I Bonds and EE Bonds to $10,000 per person per calendar year. These bonds are sold electronically at Treasury Direct. The cap is separate: an investor can buy $10,000 in I Bonds and $10,000 in EE Bonds in the same year. Spouses can have separate accounts and double those purchases. A tax filer can also receive up to $5,000 in paper I Bonds in lieu of a federal tax refund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.