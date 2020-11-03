While focus on core strategies is to be applauded, I am not impressed with the multiples received in this deal.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) announced a small divestment to give the company more focus, as it is shedding some non-core assets. While the deal is far from transformative, as it is a small deal with therefore a limited impact, it is quite telling that Smucker is willing to accept a very modest multiple for the business, certainly given the margins reported.

While Smucker continues to trade at non-demanding multiples, the M&A action undertaken in recent years has not transformed Smucker into a solid comparable sales growth play, which is disappointing. Valuations remain very modest, and while this looks compelling, I fail to see imminent triggers here as I am not very encouraged by the M&A track record as of recent.

A Small Divestment

J.M. Smucker announced a relatively small divestment late in October as it has reached a deal with B&G Foods (BGS) to sell its Crisco oils business in a cash deal valued at $550 million.

The deal fits within the company's strategy to exist the US baking category, in order to free up resources to grow in pet food, coffee and snacking, areas which the company targets and has targeted to grow within.

The deal includes brands, trade markets, licensing agreements, manufacturing and warehouse facilities. The 160 employees of the business combined generated sales of $270 million for the year ending in April of this year. Other than the 2.0 times sales multiple for the business, it was communicated that the deal will be dilutive to earnings per share to the tune of around half a dollar, plus or minus five cents.

Note that this estimate only includes the foregone profits and does not yet factor in the potential benefit from the use of proceeds. Dilution could of course be limited by debt repayments, or actually some M&A actions in which Smucker is the buyer.

The company reported a share count of 114.1 million shares at the end of its first quarter (with Smucker having a broken book year) amidst a 24% tax rate. This suggests an after-tax $57 million hit to the bottom line, or about $75 million on a pre-tax basis. This reveals that the business has been very profitable with segment margin around 26%.

If the proceeds are used to pay off debt, on which interest expenses currently run around 4%, that reduces the interest bill by about $22 million. That suggests that the net impact on a pre-tax basis is about $53 million on a pre-tax basis, $40 million after taxes, equal to about $0.35 per share.

The market reaction is quite indicative here as shares fell 2% on the day of the deal announcement. With a $12.7 billion equity valuation and net debt of $4.7 billion (thus $17.4 billion enterprise valuation) the deal is relatively small, equal to about 3% of the enterprise value. This clearly shows that investors might not be too happy about the deal and while no growth details have been announced, it seems fair to say that the activities have done quite well amidst the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Impact

Even small deals tell a lot. While I understand the strategic rationale of Smucker to focus on high growth areas, it simply seems that this business has been sold at an incredible low multiple. For the year ending in April 2020, Smucker reported $7.8 billion in sales, operating profits of $1.22 billion, for margins just North of 15%.

Based on the valuation above, the entire business was valued at 2.3 times sales, a small premium over the multiple at which this deal is taking place. Nonetheless, the earnings multiple was far less impressive as this latest deal involves selling assets with 26% operating margins, while margins of Smucker are stuck around 15% on a GAAP basis, and around 19% on and adjusted basis.

Needless to say the overall impact is rather modest. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.71 billion in its fiscal year of 2020, as net debt stood around $4.7 billion at the end of the first quarter, for a 2.7 times leverage ratio. Incorporating the proceeds from this deal, net debt will fall to around $4.2 billion, as I estimate that $80 million in EBITDA will leave the door. This makes that while absolute debt will come down, relative leverage ratios will fall just incrementally to 2.6 times.

With the company initially guiding for adjusted earnings at a midpoint of $8.40 per share for the fiscal year 2021, this will fall to around $8.00 per share following the deal. This marks quite some headwinds from the $8.76 per share reported for the fiscal year of 2020. This is attributed to declines of the Away From Home business, as the company has seen a very strong fourth quarter (ending in April) thanks to the hoarding effect.

Updating The Thesis

Reality is that the company has been struggling for quite a while to grow comparable sales. Only as a result of the strong fourth quarter results, the company managed to squeeze out 1% comparable sales growth for 2020.

My last take on Smucker has been little over two years ago, in fact September 2018. At the time the company already sold part of its US baking business. In that article I noted that divestments took place at lower multiples than acquisitions pursued in recent years to transform its business into higher growth engines. While a higher multiple does not necessarily matter that much if the quality is there, it has saddled Smucker with a bit of debt as the company has not really shown growth for it. In such an environment, selling assets on the cheap might not be the best move after all.

Fast forwarding two years ahead in time, shares are trading largely flattish and earnings per share have not moved higher, yet of course this lagging performance was not yet known to me two years ago. Trading at $103 at the time, working down to just a 12 times adjusted earnings multiples I was quite compelled despite a leverage ratio of 3.7 times. Fast forwarding two years, earnings and sales are flattish and leverage ratios have fallen about a turn. Shares have risen to $112 which together with the dividend yield has resulted in fair returns over this two-year period, as expectations are simply the same if we account for the leverage reduction.

This still creates a non-demanding multiple, yet I am far from impressed with the growth performance of the business, or better said lack thereof. Here and now the long term valuation still looks compelling yet given the modest operating achievements, I would be inclined to trade in and out of the position on the lower and high end of the trading range of $100-$120 in which shares have traded over the past years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.