In weighing the pros and cons, I conclude that while the developments have been net negative, the selling is now way overdone.

In this article, I review the company developments, both negative and positive, that have transpired during the period.

BXRX has been pummeled since the start of the pandemic dropping from the high $7s to the low $1s.

Since the start of the pandemic, Baudax Bio (BXRX) has lost about 80% of its value, and over the past two weeks, it's experienced a 60% drop, falling from a price of $2.75 to $1.09. In this article, I explain why I think this move is way overdone, and thus why I've taken a speculative long position in the stock.

Let's begin with a short background on the company.

Baudax Bio

BXRX is a company which was spun out of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in November 2019. Though it has other early stage assets in its pipeline, the company's future currently depends on its recently approved long-acting NSAID drug Anjeso (meloxicam) for the management of moderate to severe pain in acute settings. Anjeso is a (non-opioid) COX-2 inhibitor.

FDA approval came on the basis of four Phase II trials, two pivotal Phase III trials and a large Phase III safety trial. A third party summary of the Phase III trials can be found on the CenterWatch site.

Importantly, as we become aware of the risks of opioid dependency, the two Phase IIIb trials show (though no statistical significance figures are given) a reduction in postsurgical opioid consumption. From the company's website (with my emphasis):

ANJESO was also evaluated and administered pre-operatively in two Phase IIIb clinical trials to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The results from these Phase IIIb trials demonstrated that ANJESO-treated patients had significantly lower opioid consumption during the first postsurgical day, with a 31.7% reduction compared to placebo when administered preoperatively prior to total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and had lower incidences of hospital readmissions (1 vs. 2), ER visits (0 vs. 4), and phone calls due to pain (4 vs. 9) respectively . Additionally data from the second Phase IIIb study evaluating preoperative administration of ANJESO- treated patients prior to colorectal surgeries as part of a multimodal analgesic (MMA) regimen, demonstrated statistically significant reduction in opioid use and in length of hospital stay by over one day, as well as lower incidence of opioid-related AE while achieving similar or slight reduced average cost of the hospital.

BXRX believes it has a meaningful market in front of it and a solid marketing plan. Much of its most recent corporate presentation deals with the details of this, but here I'll just highlight what I believe to be the three most salient points.

First, the US market appears to be on the order of 11M procedures annually. At a wholesale price of $94 per injection and an average of 3 injections per procedure, this would be a maximum of $3B of gross revenues a year. Even a 2% share would $60M in gross revenues. As I'll discuss below this is meaningful given BXRX's minuscule enterprise value.

Second, there are indications that doctors will use the product in preference to existing products in a number of procedures.

Third, the company has received insurance and Medicare reimbursement codes which makes it much more likely that doctors will prescribe the drug.

Initial indications of the launch are positive, with the company reporting that:

ANJESO became broadly available through wholesalers in the U.S in June 2020. As of today, over 50 institutions have added ANJESO to their formulary and the average order size has increased by nearly 75% since launch. The ANJESO re-order rate is a robust 50% with a deepening usage pattern. In just over 3 months on the market, ANJESO has been utilized across a wide variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures and is now beginning to be incorporated into surgical protocols and electronic health record (EHR) order sets, with demand increasing monthly.

Anecdotal testimonials also support the company's marketing value proposition:

For the significant number of patients undergoing surgical procedures, there is an important need for new non-opioid options to manage their pain post-surgically,” said Harold K. Humphries, M.D., Anesthesiologist and Operations Officer at Greater Sacramento Surgery Center. “At our center, we have noticed that ANJESO alone works as well as peripheral nerve blocks for controlling postoperative pain in total knee replacement cases. We’ve also found that with ANJESO the utilization of our 23-hour stay program is reduced, resulting in significant savings with overhead costs, which markedly offsets the cost of the product itself. ANJESO is an excellent addition to our patient care protocols.”

Those are the positives, and it's now time to turn to the negatives to understand...

Why the Stock Has Been Hammered

I think there are at least three reasons why the market sentiment towards BXRX is so negative. I'll treat them from most general to most specific.

1. Market Hates Self Commercialization Stories

In general, the market is pessimistic towards companies which are launching their own products vs. entering into a partnership with a large company already selling in the space. Going on one's own takes huge cash outlays to build a sales team and when they're working with a single product, there are no economies of scale.

I think this skepticism is wholly warranted and indeed I successfully shorted Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) on just this thesis. But as I'll turn to in a moment, the question becomes, even if it's not the best path, is it completely worthless? In this case, I personally don't think so.

2. COVID Has Impacted Initial Commercialization

As it has throughout the industry, COVID-19 has impacted BXRX's core targeted business which consist of procedures that while not exactly elective, can be put off as non-urgent. From the previously cited PR:

However, Baudax’s ongoing commercial efforts continue to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic related obstacles, including an absence of hospital formulary meetings where new drugs can be adopted, as well as access within hospitals. Many hospital formularies just recently resumed meetings after a 6-month absence. Despite there being a backlog of agents scheduled to be reviewed, the Company believes it will make steady progress getting ANJESO added to further hospital formularies in the months and quarters ahead.

These types of delays serve to increase the company's cash burn rate, which will result in future stock dilution. Nonetheless I believe that even if COVID remains with us for another year or two, hospitals will learn to work around it sooner than later, and will develop processes (such as for formulary meetings and elective surgeries) that will result in a new normal. Thus, I see the impact of COVID as important, but temporary, while the market is acting as though the future will perpetually look like today.

3. Warrant Conversion Results in Massive Dilution

In a move that I don't understand at all (though perhaps it benefits insiders?), BXRX opted not to receive cash for the exercise of its warrants, but instead reduced the total number of shares to be issued at the cost of making them cashless exercises. The 8-K's explanation is written in the typical legalese that so often accompanies these moves, but it's essential reading:

On October 19, 2020, Baudax Bio, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into Warrant Exchange Agreements (each, an “Exchange Agreement”) with certain holders (each, a “Holder”) of the Company’s outstanding Series A Warrants (the “Series A Warrants”) to purchase common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”) and Series B Warrants to purchase Common Stock (the “Series B Warrants,” and together with the Series A Warrants, the “Warrants”). Pursuant to the Exchange Agreements, the Holders, at their election, agreed to a cashless exchange of either all of their Series A Warrants or Series B Warrants, in each case for 0.2 shares of Common Stock per Warrant (rounded up to the nearest whole share) (the “Exchange”). No Holder will exchange both series of Warrants in the Exchange. The closings of the exchanges contemplated by the Exchange Agreements are expected to occur on October 21, 2020. As a result of the Exchange, pursuant to certain price adjustment provisions in the Warrants, the exercise price of each of the Series A Warrants or Series B Warrants (including Warrants held by Holders not participating in the Exchange) that were not exchanged shall be adjusted to par value, or $0.01, for each share of Common Stock underlying such Warrant. Pursuant to the Exchange Agreements, any outstanding Warrant held by a Holder participating in the Exchange (i) shall be amended to remove certain anti-dilution and variable pricing protections and (II) in the case of Series A Warrants not exchanged by a participating Holder, shall be amended to adjust the expiration date of such Series A Warrants to April 26, 2021 (which is the expiration date of the Series B Warrants). The Company expects to issue 1,186,774 shares of Common Stock to the participating Holders as a result of the Exchange. Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants to purchase 8,646,154 shares of Common Stock will be outstanding immediately after the Exchange.

In essence the company issued or will issue 9.8M shares without getting a dime for them. A company that does this is probably not a long-term hold, but I still think the valuation at today's beaten-down prices is compelling.

Valuation and Trading Position

On August 6, 2020, at the time the 10-K was issued, BXRX had 18.4M shares outstanding. With the cashless warrant exchange, the number will soon rise to 28.2M. The company has about $20M in net current assets on the balance sheet.

We've seen that BXRX is already in 50 of the 2,000 large hospital accounts that it's targeting, so getting to 250 by the end of next year, and a possible $100M in revenue run rate seems feasible. If the company issues another 25M shares in the interval to get it there, and if we value the company at 2X 2022 sales, then we're looking at a $200M EV with 53.2M shares outstanding, or a $3.75 target. I'd discount that a bit, due to the company's cashless warrant exercise maneuver, so my target price is $3. Moreover, I expect a quick $0.50 bounce (say in the next two to three months) as disappointed shareholders and/or shareholders who received their shares as a result of the REPH spinout finish their capitulation selling.

Given all of this, I've taken a speculative position which I hope to scale out of over time as the stock price makes its way back to $3. Holding the shares is also slightly easier because it might be possible to get an additional return due to the high borrow rate on the stock.

High Borrow Rate

(Red line is the fee rate as read from the right-hand scale.)

