The Case For Hydrogen

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles used in operations that require rapid refueling or improved weight-to-range ratios like long-haul trucking are a crucial part of a zero-emission future. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) has captured much of the recent attention in this industry, but Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is poised to capture much of the growth in heavy-duty hydrogen-powered transportation over the next decade.

The passenger vehicle market, where most cars are driven less than 40 miles a day on average, will be dominated by battery electric vehicles that can be charged overnight and offer greater energy efficiency overall. Hydrogen power, on the other hand, is likely to overtake battery solutions in a wide range of other motive applications, most notably city bus networks. Hydrogen power will also be applied to long-haul trucking, marine, aviation, and more as these industries seek to reduce and eventually eliminate their carbon emissions.

Hydrogen power has a few key advantages over battery electric power that inform this thesis. Hydrogen is quick to refuel, requiring not much longer than a traditional diesel fueling stop. At best, equivalent battery-powered vehicles require several hours to charge for equivalent service distance. Battery-powered vehicles have also recently been found to suffer from range degradation of close to 40% in cold weather conditions, with fuel cell equivalents seeing reductions closer to 20%. These considerations make a big difference when cities in northern regions perform long-term transit planning - a 40% range reduction could be the difference between any number of routes being easily completed in the summer and regularly stranded during winter.

To be truly zero-carbon, hydrogen used to power transportation will need to be produced without fossil fuels. Most hydrogen is manufactured using natural gas as a source of energy for electrolysis, the process of extracting hydrogen from other molecules. But as the cost of renewable energy like wind and solar continue to plummet, increasing amounts of energy is generated that can’t be used or effectively stored. Hydrogen production is set to take advantage of this energy to ramp-up output while actually reducing carbon emissions, increasing ‘green’ renewable hydrogen output 12x by 2025.

In fact, projections from the International Energy Association show more than 10 GW of new hydrogen production becoming operational worldwide by 2023, and nearly 8 million additional tons of hydrogen being produced annually by 2030. To give a rough sense of scale, that works out to enough fuel for about 40% of the total class 8 ‘big-rig’ shipping miles traveled within the US in 2015. More than 90% of the existing ~70 million tons of hydrogen produced already is used in industrial production of chemicals and petroleum products, low growth industries. So while some small percentage of the additional capacity will feed industrial applications, the vast majority will go towards clean transportation.

Ballard Near-Term Conditions

The most important near-term revenue and expense driver for Ballard will come from the Chinese Weichai joint venture, which manufacturers finished fuel cell modules to be integrated into vehicles (Ballard manufactures the ‘membranes’ that actually produce power from hydrogen domestically in Canada). Ballard has committed to $78 million in capex for the project of which $56 million has been contributed so far, including 2020. The JV factory is currently ramping up production, with full scale operations expected in 2021, producing 17,000 modules annually. The Weichai JV will drive membrane sales from Canada and Ballard will receive 49% of revenue from module sales. In coming years, Weichai capacity will supply modules to many non-Chinese markets.

The Weichai JV also has the benefit of strengthening Ballard supply chains in China and internationally. Management expects a cost reduction of up to 70% for several of the most popular modules by 2024, based on lower cost inputs from scaled up supply chains and improved engineering designs and manufacturing practices.

Ballard announced at the end of September a 6x capacity expansion for 2020 at the Vancouver facility at a cost of $20 million. Ballard manufactures membranes that actually produce electric power in the fuel cell modules domestically, a clever way to push back against the significant technology transfer to China required for the Weichai JV. These membranes go into every module produced, and the Vancouver facility will go from annual production capacity for membranes for 2,000 modules a year to capacity for 12,000, with room for expansion to 20,000 within a year.

Earlier in 2020, Ballard completed a $75 million at-the-market (ATM) equity raise, followed by a second $250 million raise in September. Ballard already has a reasonably strong cash position, and the additional funds will bring available cash up to between $400 and $500 million. It seems very likely that these fundraisers are building up capital for near-term M&A activity, potentially within 2020. Here’s Ballard president Randy MacEwen on the Q2 earnings call Q&A session:

“I think what you can expect is a very comprehensive relationship that Ballard will strike with a major name brand partner particularly with strong European exposure. We're not in a position yet to comment more on that but there's a lot of work that's been going on for the last six months on this front. And we expect significant more work for the remainder of 2020. And we'd expect to be in a position later this year to provide some really good visibility on what I think is perhaps the most exciting part of our business plan going forward.”

Busses and Trucks

Hydrogen-powered busses will fuel revenue growth for Ballard in Europe, China, and parts of the US over the coming decade.

Europe

The EU has released plans to support up to 1 million tons of green hydrogen production in the EU by 2024, equal to about 900 million KG (which provides about the same travel distance as a gallon of diesel fuel). EU transit and coach busses traveled about 300 billion miles in 2017, so 900 million kg of hydrogen could power nearly 1.5% of all EU bus transit road miles by 2024. Applying that figure to the approximately 900,000 EU-based transit and coach busses in service, I estimate there could be up to 13,500 hydrogen-fueled busses on European roads by the end of 2024. The EU hydrogen production target for 2030 is 10x that amount, 10 million tons annually, or capacity for up to 15% of EU busses to be hydrogen-powered within 10 years.

Projections like these, of course, are less accurate the further they extend, but as a point of reference UK-based Wrightbus (yes, no longer in the EU but will be counted as such for these projections) has plans for 4,000 hydrogen busses on UK roads by 2024. France, Spain, and Germany have all recently released hydrogen strategies, and while specific bus targets are not included, the collective planned hydrogen production capacity is more than enough to power 10,000+ hydrogen busses by 2024 and 100,000+ by 2030.

North America

There’s good news on busses too, at least in California. In June, the Orange County Transit Authority published a zero-emissions rollout plan that found a fleet of hydrogen-powered busses best met the needs of the agency, based on range, refueling, and maintenance considerations. The rollout will take years, but it’s notable that even in a county that never deals with below-freezing temperatures, hydrogen busses are still favored over charged battery alternatives.

In the US, however, most progress will come from requirements for new hauling trucks to be zero-emission vehicles. California will require 9% of all new class 4 through 8 trucks (vehicles like garbage trucks, fire engines, delivery trucks, and school busses) sold to be zero-emission by 2024, rising to 50% in 2030 and 75% in 2035. Larger trailer trucks will see a similar scale requiring 5% in 2024, 30% for 2030, and 50% by 2035. By 2045, every new truck sold in California will be required to be zero-emission.

Other states, including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and North Carolina have signed (non-binding) memos outlining similar targets and exclusively zero-emission sales by 2050. Not all of these will be hydrogen-fueled vehicles, but many will, especially as hydrogen costs fall over time as infrastructure becomes more widespread.

Of Ballard’s market segments, the US will move to zero-emission vehicles most slowly, but emerging targets show there will be worldwide demand for hydrogen power over the coming decades.

China

Partnerships in China will be essential for Ballard to deliver products in volume over the next 10 years, and the country has the largest anticipated hydrogen-powered market of any region. Ballard’s Investor Day presentation shows more than 5,000 fuel cell vehicles on the road in China today, with expectations for 50,000 in 2025 and more than 1 million by 2030. Chinese policy-making differs substantially from western practices, but other Ballard analysts have cast a gloomy outlook on the policy framework that covers Chinese hydrogen investment released in September. Here I offer Ballard’s interpretation of that framework, but it appears existing subsidies will be replaced with achievement-based awards:

Source: Ballard Investor and Analyst Day 2020

Valuation

In my first article on Ballard I used a price/sales multiple of 13, based on promising rumblings in the hydrogen industry and Ballard’s reasonably good competitive advantage as a technology leader and longstanding partner to many manufacturers.

Based on commitments made over the last six months by governments around the globe that bode very well for hydrogen, along with Ballard’s ongoing significant investments in capacity expansion, I’m ready to double the multiple to 26. This could erode over time based on competitors taking market share from Ballard, or the lead in tech and partnerships could keep the business on top of the hydrogen world for decades to come; time will tell. I’ll also slightly update my revenue growth projections based on management comments, increasing growth in 2022 and 2023 from 25% to 30%.

I’m also going to maintain my original gross margin projections, based on a lower margin from more membrane sales to the Weichai JV versus raw module sales, balanced against lower production costs overall from scale, supply chain, and manufacturing improvements.

000's 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue Growth 20% 20% 25% 30% 30% Revenue $96.6 $106.3 $127.6 $159.5 $207.4 $269.6 Cost of Revenue 66.9 83.7 98.9 122.0 156.6 203.1 Gross Margin 30.7% 21.3% 22.5% 23.5% 24.5% 24.5% Gross Income 29.7 22.6 28.7 37.5 50.8 66.6 SG&A 50.3 50.2 50 50 50 50 Operating Income -$20.6 -$27.6 -$21.3 -$12.5 $0.8 $16.6

Source: The Author

Projected revenue of $127.6 million in 2020 and a 26x P/S multiple delivers a target price of $12.75 for Ballard shares, based on 260.25 million shares outstanding (including 16.45 million added in the most recent ATM sale). I think Ballard is a little overbought based on the hype around Nikola and will take another year or two to really start delivering on revenue targets, but in my view Ballard shares under $13 are a bargain for medium- or long-term growth investors.

Conclusion

Ballard has been in the fuel cell business for more than 25 years, and has worked for decades to bring hydrogen-powered technology to a state that is reliable, affordable, and delivers on customer requirements for power and maintenance. Through Ballard’s hard work, the technology has actually been around for a few years, facing down the chicken and egg problem of producing hydrogen at a reasonable cost in a way that actually reduces emissions.

Concerns over climate change, and the gradual recognition of the limitations of purely battery-powered motive alternatives, have now finally pushed governments around the world into serious integration of hydrogen production and vehicles into their national agendas. Ballard is poised to capture much of the transit bus and trucking markets impacted by this shift, with many additional opportunities being explored in rail, marine, and other applications with specific weight and power constraints. While others are focused on the vicissitudes of the passenger car market, savvy investors can get a healthy return while supporting one of the most important energy and economic shifts of the next decade with Ballard Power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.