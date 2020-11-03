Option Strategies: Don't Buy And Sell Shares, Write Options Instead

A portfolio of written options creates an efficient frontier that is much better than a portfolio of diversified stocks (lower risks and higher returns).

Whether the options are written in the money or out of the money depends primarily on the stock trend and whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued.

What was the impetus for writing this article?

Over the last five years, I significantly increased my trading activity as I sold my company and started heading towards retirement. The marketable securities asset allocation that I set up for myself was 70% to corporate bonds, while keeping about 20% invested in large-cap mature companies and about 10% in high-risk equities; I did not say “small cap,” as some of the stocks that I invested in had a large cap, but high risk/volatility, for example, Zoom (ZM).

Within the first year, my equity portion (the 30%) dropped significantly as I shifted from buying and shorting stocks to writing options instead. In other words, I closed a big part of my stock positions, coincidentally, by writing covered options on them and letting the options be assigned. I used the assignment proceeds in buying more fixed-income securities, and restricted my trading activity to writing call and put options.

Despite the fluctuations in the stock market, the return on investment of my portfolio beat the major indices by a healthy margin; I was comparing the portfolio primarily against the S&P 500 (SPX). At the same time, the overall volatility of my portfolio was much lower than the volatility of all the major indices by a healthy margin a well.

As part of my series about option strategies articles, I decided to share this strategy here. The article is written to focus on the practical aspect of writing options versus buying and selling/shorting shares, rather than addressing the academic theory and mathematical formulae behind the strategy.

Source: Quantra, Option Payoff

Thesis and Outline of the Article

The options strategy presented here is based on replacing buying new stocks and covering short positions with writing put options. The strategy also calls for replacing selling stocks and shorting new stocks with writing call options. Options writing replaces the following specific transactions:

If you want to buy a new stock => Sell naked put option instead

If you want to cover a short position => Write covered put option instead

If you want to short a new stock => Write call option instead

If you want to sell an existing stock position => Write covered call option instead

Writing options (the transactions on the right) are less risky than the transactions on the left, while the return on investment for these transactions is potentially higher. The previous statement is empirically substantiated by the performance of my portfolio. There is also a theoretical corroboration for it, which I will try to explain later in the article.

I proceeded with performing some complex mathematical calculations (which I am not presenting in this article) to try to explain the low risk/high return dilemma; this flies against common logic and the principles that we have learned about investments and financial management over the years. I have not yet completed formulating these mathematical formulae, and once completed, I will publish them.

Until then, I have tried to simplify the logic behind these formulae near the end of this article. To summarize it here, the portfolio that relies on both written options and fixed-income securities provides a much better efficient frontier than portfolios that rely solely on stocks and fixed-income securities.

Source: GuidedChoice: "Harry Markowitz’s Modern Portfolio Theory: The Efficient Frontier"

The article first identifies the criteria of the companies for which this strategy would be suitable. It then proceeds with providing a few decision tables that can be used for determining whether the options need to be written in the money or out of the money; the decision tables are driven by the current stock trend and the analysis of whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued. The advantages and the drawbacks of using the strategy of options writing are then provided. After that, the article presents a clear action plan of what investors should be doing in this era of high volatility. The article concludes with my personal thoughts about this strategy and its impact on my portfolio.

Please note that while this strategy can be used in lieu of buying and selling stocks, it is not a substitute for conducting the traditional thorough and comprehensive analysis on the stocks. Also, be aware that like any investment strategy, there is a certain level of risk in writing options in lieu of buying and selling stocks.

Which companies does this strategy apply to?

This process cannot be used for every company, and the companies on which you can apply this strategy need to fulfill certain conditions. Here are the criteria that you need to consider:

The company has a high volatility (higher than 60%, and the higher the better).

There is a big demand on the stock and the options, resulting in a relatively small spread between the bid and the ask prices of the options.

New options are available every week rather only than on a monthly basis.

When writing put options, the company should not be distributing dividends, or should be distributing minimal dividends (yield less than 1%).

When writing call options, companies that distribute dividends provide a lower risk and should be considered.

In the Money or Out of the Money? That is the Question

The next decision that the investor needs to make is determining whether to write the options in the money or out of the money.

Definition: According to Investopedia: In options trading, the difference between "in the money" (ITM) and "out of the money" (OTM) is a matter of the strike price's position relative to the market value of the underlying stock, called its "moneyness". An ITM option is one with a strike price that has already been surpassed by the current stock price. An OTM option is one that has a strike price that the underlying security has yet to reach, meaning the option has no intrinsic value. For put options to be ITM, the market price needs to be lower than the strike price. For call options to be ITM, the market price needs to be higher than the strike price.

Source: Money-Zine; for put options, “In the Money” and “Out of the Money” are switched.

The decision of whether to write call or put options, and whether it is in the money or out of the money, depends on many criteria, and the main criteria are:

Your current position on the stock, whether you are holding an existing position or you are starting a new position.

The type of existing position you are holding, whether it is a long position or a short position.

The outcome of your fundamental and technical analysis, whether the stock is undervalued or overvalued.

The trend that the stock is currently taking, whether it is trending upwards or downwards.

The next two sections will analyze these criteria. We will look at writing options to start a new position, and then proceed with looking at writing options to close an existing position.

Starting a New Position

Starting a new position is normally done by writing naked options. Writing naked put options is equivalent to starting a long position in lieu of buying a stock, while writing naked call options is equivalent to starting a short position in lieu of shorting a stock. The following list shows when to write in-the-money naked options versus out-of-the-money naked options:

Writing in-the-money naked put options

The company stock price is taking an upward trend.

Your fundamental and technical analysis is indicating that the stock is undervalued.

Writing out-of-the-money naked put options

The company stock price is taking a downward trend.

Your fundamental and technical analysis is indicating that the stock is undervalued.

Writing in-the-money naked call options

The company stock price is taking a downward trend.

Your fundamental and technical analysis is indicating that the stock is overvalued.

Writing out-of-the-money naked call options

The company stock price is taking an upward trend.

Your fundamental and technical analysis is indicating that the stock is overvalued.

The following magic quadrant chart summarizes the above criteria for writing naked options, and whether they should be in the money or out of the money together with the rationale for this decision:

Source: Created by Author

Actions on an Existing Position

Against popular belief, while they may be construed as less risky, writing covered options requires far more analysis before making a decision about how to write the options. With existing positions, there are four choices:

Write the covered options in the money,

Write covered option out of the money,

Write more naked options to increase your position, or

Just close your position (immediately buy the shares you shorted or sell the shares you own).

As expected, the action taken will depend on whether you have a long position or a short position, and these positions mirror each other, as we will show below.

Written covered put options, when assigned, is equivalent to closing a short position in lieu of buying the shorted stock. Written covered call options, when assigned, is equivalent to closing a long position in lieu of selling a stock.

Another time, the key drivers for making a decision are the trend direction for the stock and whether your analysis is indicating that the stock is overvalued or undervalued.

The next two magic quadrant charts explain the actions to be taken when holding a short position on a stock and when holding a long position on a stock, and provide the rationale behind the action to be taken:

Source: Created by Author

Source: Created by Author

As shown in the above charts, your fundamental and technical analysis can drive you to immediately close your position or to increase your existing position if the stock price trend confirms your analysis of the stock you are holding or shorting.

What are the advantages of writing options versus buying and selling/shorting stocks?

Writing options provides the investors with some significant benefits, which include:

The additional premium - Whenever you write an option, you receive a premium equivalent to the time value of money of an option. You can consider this amount as the value that is attributed to your decision to buy/sell a stock at a certain price within a certain period of time. You can also consider this additional premium as an additional dividend you are receiving on the stock, as described in my earlier article: "Option Strategies: Earning Dividends From Non-Dividend-Paying Companies."

Not running after the stock - One of the biggest problems that plagues traders and investors is the lack of discipline of sticking to a price target for transacting on a stock. The investors end up “running after the stock” while buying and selling, and they never succeed in timing the market. When we write options in lieu of buying and selling stocks, we are setting a fixed price for transacting on the stock and forfeiting the opportunity to change this price during the life of the option. This forces a discipline that is quite hard to realize for stock traders and investors.

Investing the margin without paying interest on it - When we are writing a naked option, we are using the margin in the account to earn the premium, but you are not actually borrowing money from your margin for that. This is equivalent to borrowing the margin and investing it without having to pay an interest on the margin borrowed.

Lower margin requirements - Writing options on stocks requires a much lower margin requirement than buying or shorting the stock, especially shorting. If managed wisely, the likelihood of receiving margin calls from writing options is much lower than receiving margin calls from holding equivalent stock positions and using the margin to achieve this position.

Investing the premium - When writing options, the written or “shorted” options are deposited in the long account of the investor rather than the short account. This means that the cash received as a premium remains in the long account and can be further invested in fixed-income securities to earn interest. I believe that this is a loophole with brokerage firms that is relatively hard to plug, and investors need to capitalize on it; this amount can be substantial when an investor writes in-the-money options.

Avoiding the cash fluctuation for shorting - Because the written (shorted) options are kept in the long account, no mark-to-market cash adjustment would take place. This means that the cash would not fluctuate in the long account and will remain constant. I have always had a problem with shorting where I had to keep a cash amount without investing it so that the daily cash fluctuations do not push me into a margin position. Since I decided to write in-the-money naked call options instead of shorting stocks, I did not need to keep a pure cash reserve in the account, as there were no longer any cash fluctuations.

Continuously taking profits off the table - We all know that no one ever got poor in investments out of making a profit. When we write options and they expire, get rolled into future dates or get assigned, we are practically taking the premiums, our profits (and sometimes, losses) whenever they occur. In general, taking the profits is a more conservative approach compared to buying and holding.

Source: Touch Screen Museum

What are the drawbacks of writing options versus buying and selling/shorting stocks?

While the advantages are significant for writing options versus buying and selling/shorting stocks, the strategy also has its drawbacks. These drawbacks include:

Earlier recognition of taxes - Because the investor always recognizes the profits as options expire, get assigned or rolled over to a future date, taxes are recognized earlier and cannot get deferred.

Limiting the profits for high-flying or crashing stocks - Compared to buying and selling stocks, writing options has an inherent function of capping the potential profits whenever the stock price crosses the strike price. While this may be considered by some as a negative characteristic, I don’t see it as different from the capping done by placing limit orders on stocks.

Relatively higher commissions - The commissions on options are generally higher than the commissions on stocks. I generally target paying a minimum of 50% extra commissions for writing options versus direct buying and selling/shorting stocks.

Extra effort and weekly monitoring - Managing a portfolio of written options requires weekly monitoring and active management to write more options as they expire worthless or to roll over to future options (possibly at a more favourable price for a higher premium) before the options are assigned. These actions need to be taken on a timely basis just around the expiry date of the option.

What about the term of the options?

The decision about the term of the options is tricky, and is primarily a function of the risk profile of the investor. If the investor is a risk taker, he/she would go for a longer term; if the investor is risk-averse, he/she would choose a shorter term.

Please note that while the shorter term is less risky than the longer term, it requires more management, as the investor will need to make investment decisions associated around the expiry dates of the options, and shorter terms come with more frequent expiry dates.

How can an investor benefit from this in the current high-volatility environment?

The main thesis presented above indicates that writing options provides a better return and lower risk than selling and buying stocks. The reason is because the “risk” for the option writing is inversely proportional to the standard deviation (the volatility) of the underlying security. That is, the higher the volatility of the stock, the lower the risk of writing the options, as the investor would have a higher buffer through a higher time value of money of the option.

The stock market volatility, measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), has been at a historically high number since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Historically, as shown in the next chart, the VIX has been trading between 10 and 20, and since the pandemic, it has been trading over 25, peaking up to 80 during the first pandemic rout.

Source: Yahoo Charting, as of 2020/11/02

So, with this historically high volatility, what should investors do? Here is a practical suggestion for the investor who has a long portfolio of stocks:

Identify the stocks that would be suitable for the application of this strategy; this is described in the section: “Which companies does this strategy apply to?” Assume that you identified Zoom as one of these securities. For these stocks, write in-the-money short-term covered call options on the existing stocks. The term I am suggesting is three to six weeks. Assume that the current price of Zoom is $500; you would write call options with a strike price of $450 for a term of four weeks, and receive a premium of approximately $75. If the stock price drops and the options expire worthless and do not get assigned, be happy with the premium that you received, and repeat from point 1. Assume that after four weeks, Zoom stock price dropped to $420, you would then keep the $75 and proceed with writing another in-the-money call, say for $480 for a term of four weeks, and receive another premium of $60. When the options get assigned, write naked put options on the stock; the process for dealing with the naked put options is described in detail in my earlier article: "Option Strategies: Earning Dividends From Non-Dividend-Paying Companies." Assume that Zoom stock price remained at $500, it would then be assigned at $450, and that would have been equivalent to selling the stock at $525 ($450 plus $75). If you are bullish on the stock, you would then write in the money naked put options at $530 for a week or two, and receive a premium of $45. If you are not very bullish on the stock, you would then write out-of-the-money naked put options at $480 for a week or two and receive a premium of $10.

The following flow chart shows the process in a visual form. If you are shorting stocks, you can apply the same strategy; just replace “call options” with “put options,” and vice versa.

Source: Created by Author

To summarize, once you determine that the company you are analyzing is suitable for writing options, you would write the options as follows:

Instead of buying the stock, you would write put options. If you do not have a position on the stock, you would be writing a naked put option. If you are buying the stock to cover a short position, you would be writing a covered put option.

If you do not have a position on the stock, you would be writing a naked put option. If you are buying the stock to cover a short position, you would be writing a covered put option. Instead of selling the stock, you would write call options. If you do not have a position on the stock and want to short it, you would write naked call options instead. If you hold the stock and want to sell it, you would write a covered call option.

The decision on whether to write the option in the money or out of the money depends on two factors:

Your fundamental and technical analysis of whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued. The recent historical movement of the stock of whether it is trending upwards or downwards.

These two factors are well-represented together with their rationale in the three magic quadrant decision tables presented earlier in the article. These decision tables would give the investors the blueprints of how to conduct their investments using options writing.

There are many other factors that need to be taken into consideration, including the term of the options (which primarily depends on the risk profile of the investor), the number of contracts to be written, if spreads can be used in lieu of naked option writing and whether multiple strikes/terms for the same security should be used or not. These would be topics of future options strategies articles.

Personal Experience and Conclusion

Over the years, I switched my investment/trading strategy towards almost strictly writing options while investing my cash in fixed-income securities. I occasionally let an option get assigned and end up owning or shorting a stock. When to let a written option get assigned versus rolling it over to a future date is a complex decision and may be the topic of another article.

Zoom was one company on which I have used this strategy very effectively; I had 2 naked put option contracts expiring on almost a weekly basis over the last year. This resulted in a very good return on investment, much higher than what I would have received from buying and holding the stock. In general, my portfolio contained naked call and put options of approximately 15-20 different companies at any one time.

This strategy allowed me to invest in a very large number of securities that I could not have invested in otherwise without taking a significant security risk, in addition to selling my fixed-income securities; most of the stocks that I invest in are described in the AI portfolio that I had published in an earlier article.

Since adopting this strategy, I found my portfolio providing a more steady return at a much lower volatility. I performed some mathematical calculations associated with this, and I now have an idea of how to prove mathematically that creating a diversified portfolio of written options provides a higher return and a much lower volatility compared to a diversified portfolio of stocks.

In a very simplified manner, the primary reason for this hypothesis is because the valuation of the individual options is based on the individual volatility of the stock, while the volatility of the overall portfolio is based on the “indexed” volatility, which is much lower than the individual volatility. In other words, you would sell a security that has a very high volatility, while the overall risk (measured by the portfolio volatility) would relatively be very low. This results in creating a better efficient frontier for my portfolio, as described earlier in the article.

When you write options, you are more of an insurer than an investor, and you are earning a premium on the insurance you are selling. The strategy presented here is far less risky than buying or selling/shorting individual stocks and placing limit orders on them, but it requires a remarkable discipline in the management of your portfolio. This discipline would result in achieving abnormally higher returns, while experiencing a very low volatility on your portfolio.

Like all other option strategies, you need to have a solid mathematical background to be able to “feel” the options and their prices. The mathematics behind the strategy is not easy, and explaining it goes beyond the scope of most articles published on Seeking Alpha. There are many resources available that I would strongly recommend that you go through, including YouTube and the book I have written, which I am making available for you to download ("Naked Puts - Risky or Not? A Simplified Guide to Options Investing"), together with countless other resources on the Internet. In other words, before investing using options, you need to first invest in yourself by studying the intricacies of the behaviour of market-traded options.

If you have any questions or comments about this strategy, or you would like me to address other specific option strategies in subsequent articles, please post on the comments below, or send me a message.

If you liked this article, you might want to follow me so that you can get an e-mail notification of the articles that I write.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.