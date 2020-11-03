Our Latest Equity Views

Summary

We update our equity views ahead of the U.S. election, including upgrading emerging market equities and introducing an overweight in the size style factor.

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases may weigh on mobility and activity in the near term. We still see this wave of infections as shallower than the spring one.

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden retains his lead in national polls as the U.S. nears Election Day.