Greenwood Investors Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

GreenWood Investors is a mostly-long, deep value investment firm focused on areas of extreme pessimism, structural inefficiencies and low competition.

Perception Inflections are key to driving performance outside of just company fundamentals. We outline how we think about classifying market narratives on individual companies and are now watching to ensure.

Learning from a mistake (Rolls-Royce) this year, we’ve added a “Reflexivity Vulnerability” for every name in our portfolio and are more closely watching dynamic situations that could bring a stock into an inferior market narrative.