Energy Transfer (ET) has been on a wild ride over the past year, and I’ve sat on the sidelines and watched as the drama unfolded. The latest management action to halve the dividend has sent shares tumbling to near all-time lows. Since the distribution cut announcement on Oct 26th, the shares have dropped by 16.5%.

This results in a high dividend yield of 11.8% (based on the new rate). Given that there haven’t been any other negatively material news on the company, I see now as being a terrific buying opportunity, and in this article, will show why; so let’s get started.

(Note: ET issues a schedule K-1 for tax purposes)

(Source: Company website)

Energy Transfer Is A Deep-Value Buy

Anybody who has held onto Energy Transfer over the past couple of years has seen their share of pain. This year has been particularly rough for ET. As seen below, the shares have fallen by 60% on a YTD basis. For comparison, this is far more than the 43%, 42% and 29% drops that its peers, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and MPLX LP (MPLX) have seen over the same time period.

(Source: YCharts)

Besides the obvious challenges from the current pandemic, ET has also been plagued by issues with its Mariner East project. According to a report on Oct 31st, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection officials were “fed up with Sunoco L.P.’s history of poor compliance,” which led to its decision last month to halt construction in Chester County, where Sunoco’s work polluted a state park lake. For reference, Sunoco L.P. is a subsidiary of ET.

On the bright side, however, ET’s Dakota Access Pipeline, which connects the Bakken formation in North Dakota to an oil terminal near Patoka, Illinois, appears to have gotten the green light. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission, the last hold-out state on the pipeline’s route, approved the expansion, thereby clearing the way for the pipeline to double its capacity.

Meanwhile, like all midstream companies, ET has faced a challenging demand environment, as adjusted EBITDA fell by 13.7% YoY during the second quarter, to $2.4B. Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see a sequential improvement, as many of the nationwide lockdown measures that were in place during Q2, were lifted in Q3. The business is further supported by the fact that 95% of the adjusted EBITDA is fee-based, with just 5% exposure to commodity pricing.

I also see the NGL segment as being a strong growth driver going forward. As seen below, this segment currently represents 28% of ET’s adjusted EBITDA, which I expect to grow over time.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

This is supported by the NGL segment’s strong performance, as management noted during the last conference call:

“Offsetting these headwinds our NGL segment continued to set records during the second quarter with our transportation volumes reaching new highs, primarily driven by record volumes on our Mariner East system as well as strong volumes across our Texas NGL pipelines. And our fractionation volumes reached another record during the quarter due to the addition of Frac VII earlier this year. In addition gathering and processing volumes on our Midland Basin system also reached new highs near the end of the second quarter.”

While a lot of attention has been focused on the dividend cut, I see it as being a net positive for the company, as it allows for increased financial flexibility. To see what this could mean for the company, I apply a conservative DCF (distributable cash flow) estimate of $6B for the next fiscal year. This represents a 5% drop from the $6.3B DCF that the company generated in 2019. For reference, ET grew its DCF by 17% from 2018-2019.

At the new distribution rate of $1.646 billion for the full year, I arrive at a distribution coverage ratio of 3.65x, which is very high for the MLP sector. This compares favorably to Enterprise Products Partners, which has a DCF-to-dividend coverage ratio of 1.7x, Magellan Midstream Partners, with a ratio of 1.11, and MPLX with a ratio of 1.44x.

If we then take out the expected $1.3B in growth capex from the $6B, ET is left with just over $3B in retained cash flow to pay down its $51.3B in LT debt and/or to repurchase its units, which are currently trading at a heavy discount. Morningstar issued a report after ET’s dividend cut, and maintained its $20 fair value estimate. This is what they had to say about potential uses for the cash savings from the distribution cut:

“We think unit buybacks would be the most value-accretive use of capital for unitholders with the units trading at a 70% discount to our fair value estimate. However, we think this is an unlikely move given management's focus on reducing leverage. Management has shown little interest in unit buybacks but might have to consider them as free cash flow grows and new investment opportunities wane.”

To get a sense for how cheap Energy Transfer is, I compare the EV/EBITDA between the company and its peers. I believe EV/EBITDA is an apt comparison, since Enterprise Value takes into consideration both the company’s equity valuation and debt. This allows for an apples-to-apples peer comparison.

As seen below, ET has an EV/EBITDA of just 8.2, which is lower than that of EPD, MMP, and MPLX, whose ratios range from 8.9 to 11.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Lastly, management has significant skin in the game, signaling an alignment of interest. As seen below, insiders own 14.5% of the company, and the top executives and board members have collectively purchased 10.6 million units, totaling $110M, so far this year.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

Energy Transfer has seen its share of challenges in the current environment. While I expect to see continued challenges for the rest of the year, ET does have some positives, as supported by the strong growth in its NGL segment, and just 5% exposure to commodity prices. Meanwhile, the distribution cut gives management the flexibility to pay down its debt load, and consider share repurchases as a value-accretive move. I’m also encouraged by the high level of insider ownership, which suggests a strong alignment of interest.

As the EV/EBITDA comparison demonstrated, Energy Transfer is currently trading at meaningful discount to its peers. This, combined with a very safe 11.8% dividend yield, makes the shares a deep-value, high-income buy. As such, I plan on taking advantage of the market sell-off by initiating a position on ET at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.