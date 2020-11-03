A key catalyst for KB Financial is an improvement in capital return to shareholders starting from 2021, such as a dividend payout ratio increase, share buybacks and treasury shares cancellation.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Bullish rating on Korea-listed financial services company KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS].

This is an update of my prior article on KB Financial Group published on July 31, 2020. KB Financial's share price has increased by +17% from KRW35,950 as of July 30, 2020 to KRW42,000 as of November 2, 2020, since my last update. KB Financial trades at 0.40 times P/B and 5.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.5%.

KB Financial's net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +19% QoQ and +24% YoY to KRW1,167 billion in 3Q 2020, which beat market expectations. A key catalyst for KB Financial is an improvement in capital return to shareholders starting from 2021, such as a dividend payout ratio increase, share buybacks and treasury shares cancellation. Furthermore, KB Financial's valuations remain undemanding, which justifies my Bullish rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in KB Financial shares as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KB, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 105560:KS. For KB Financial shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $5 million, but lower than that for the Korea-listed shares.

For KB Financial shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $70 million and market capitalization is above $14.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own KB Financial shares listed in Korea include BlackRock, Federated Hermes International, The Vanguard Group, Lazard Asset Management, and Invesco Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

3Q 2020 Earnings Were Better Than Expected

KB Financial reported the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 22, 2020, and its financial performance in the third quarter of the year exceeded expectations. The company achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of KRW1,167 billion in 3Q 2020, which represented QoQ and YoY growth rates of +19% and +24%, respectively.

There are a number of factors that contributed to KB Financial's strong earnings growth in 3Q 2020.

Firstly, loan growth was decent. KB Financial's total loans increased by +2% QoQ and +12% YoY to KRW292 billion in the third quarter of this year, driven by growth in both corporate and household loans.

Looking ahead, KB Financial stressed at its 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 22, 2020 that it will continue to place a strong emphasis on "profitability and soundness" going forward, which implies that "loan growth is going to be quite moderate" in 4Q 2020. However, that could be compensated by stable net interest margin and credit costs.

Secondly, KB Financial's net interest margin was relatively stable, notwithstanding interest rate cuts. KB Financial's net interest margin decreased marginally by -1 basis point QoQ from 1.74% in 2Q 2020 to 1.73% in 3Q 2020, as it reduced funding cost by increasing its proportion of low-cost deposits.

Market consensus expects KB Financial's net interest margin to be 1.79% and 1.74% for full-year FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. KB Financial has guided at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that it expects net interest margin to decline by no more than 1-2 basis points QoQ in 4Q 2020, and this will be achieved by focusing on profitable loans with decent margins and growing low-cost deposits as a proportion of its total funding.

Thirdly, credit costs were lower than expected, declining from 0.29% in 2Q 2020 to 0.22% in 3Q 2020. KB Financial's cumulative credit costs up to 3Q 2020 were 0.25%.

Going forward, KB Financial expects credit costs to be 25%-30% and around 30% for full-year FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. More importantly, KB Financial sees credit costs remaining below 0.40% in the worst case scenario, based on its scenario analysis for how Covid-19 could evolve.

Lastly, KB Financial benefited from a number of one-offs in 3Q 2020. These include a KRW145 billion gain with respect to the acquisition of Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea, the Korean subsidiary of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU); a KRW42 billion relating to the sales of overseas real estate investments; and a KRW15 billion gain associated with a gain on loan sales. Even if excluding these one-offs, I estimate KB Financial's core recurring net profit in 3Q 2020 to still be at a relatively healthy level of around KRW900 billion.

Improved Capital Return To Shareholders Is A Key Catalyst

In my prior articles on KB Financial, I had stressed that an improvement in the company's capital return to shareholders in the future is a key re-rating catalyst for the stock. The improvement in capital return going forward could potentially come in the form of an increase in dividend payout ratio, share buybacks and the cancellation of treasury shares.

Considering that 2020 has been a challenging year for KB Financial and other Korean financial institutions due to the negative impact of Covid-19, it is reasonable to expect a meaningful improvement in the company's capital return to shareholders to only happen after this year has passed.

Earlier, KB Financial has guided that it targets to increase the company's dividend payout ratio to 30% in the medium term, as compared to its FY 2019 dividend payout ratio of approximately 26%. The company is likely to maintain its dividend payout ratio for FY 2020 at the same level as it was for FY 2019. At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 22, 2020, KB Financial noted that a "very aggressive dividend payout expansion could be a little bit challenging in the current environment", but acknowledged that Korean bank's dividend payout ratios in general are very low "compared to the banks in the U.S., Europe and Australia."

It is noteworthy that KB Financial highlighted at the recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that the company is maintaining its medium term dividend payout ratio target of 30%. Furthermore, KB Financial did not rule out the possibility of paying dividends on an semi-annual basis in the future. The company mentioned at its 3Q 2020 earnings call that an interim dividend payout is "a possibility that we could consider" with the aim to "increase shareholder value." In the past decade, KB Financial has paid out dividends only once per year.

Separately, KB Financial made headlines at the end of last year, when it became the first listed Korean financial institution to cancel some of its treasury shares, which amounted to approximately 8% of its total treasury shares. There are expectations of further share buybacks and treasury share cancellations, although that will likely happen in 2021 rather than 2020. In response to a question on share buybacks and treasury share cancellations at the company's recent 3Q 2020 results briefing, KB Financial admitted that this is less likely this year, but highlighted that it could consider doing so starting "from next year, taking into account economic environment and other factors."

Furthermore, another positive factor for KB Financial's improved capital return going forward is that it might put a hold on new M&A activities and focus on integration of past acquisitions instead for the time being, as per its comments at the recent 3Q 2020 earnings call. This means that more capital can potentially be set aside for dividends and share buybacks.

Valuation

KB Financial is valued by the market at 0.40 times P/B based on its share price of KRW42,000 as of November 2, 2020. In comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.54 times and 0.60 times, respectively.

The stock also trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 5.1 times and 5.0 times, respectively. In contrast, KB Financial's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.0 times and 7.4 times, respectively.

KB Financial offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 5.1% and 5.5%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KB Financial are weaker-than-expected economic growth in Korea which poses downside risks to its loan growth and earnings, a longer-than-expected time taken to increase the company's dividend payout ratio going forward, and future share buybacks and treasury share cancellations falling short of market expectations.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.