Investors are only asked to pay 27x trailing cash flows for Amazon, despite its strong top-line growth prospects.

Putting a spotlight on Amazon's advertising business and why investors are not fully appreciating this revenue stream.

Amazon's top-line continues to plow ahead, with more than 30% top-line guidance for the key holiday season ahead.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is growing at a very strong pace, of more than 30% y/y, yet its stock is still priced at 27x trailing cash flows.

Investors find themselves obsessing over its cloud operations, but I contend that the next leg of growth is likely to come from Amazon's advertising business.

Household Name and Still Not Losing Steam

Investors had meaningful expectations backed into Amazon's results and still, Amazon delivered an impressive set of results. For the quarter ahead, Amazon continues to eye up impressive growth rates, with more than 33% top-line growth expected. Yet, the stock still sold off post-earnings, why?

Why The Post Earnings Sell-Off?

Reporting on the same day as Apple (AAPL) has caused the tech boom market to deflate.

However, despite owning a significant amount of tech stocks, I don't view it as particularly troublesome that the market slows down every so often. Firstly, it adds ''value'' to investors that actually do the work. Secondly, trees don't grow to the sky. And the more the market rises, the harder and faster it falls. So these sell-offs are good for the market as a whole.

Moving on, investors are all too familiar with Amazon's AWS and retail operations, and I believe it will be difficult to find any sort of edge which is not in some way priced in already. What I believe investors are underappreciating is Amazon's advertising business.

What The Market Is Missing? Amazon's Advertising Opportunity

Amazon's Other segment is primarily driven by its Advertising revenues.

For a considerable amount of time, I was unsure about Amazon's advertising business. As you can see above, towards the far left of the graphic, back in 2018 Amazon's Other segment (primarily advertising) was growing at close to triple digits, then, during the whole of 2019, we saw this segment's growth rates halve y/y.

From the investment perspective, this was concerning, to put it mildly. It showed both an unpredictable revenue stream, but it also brought into question Amazon's ability to come up with new revenue sources.

However, now that this revenue stream is actually generating $5 billion every 90 days, rather than continuing to slow down, as one would expect as a business unit matures, it's actually picking up speed, with Q3 2020 being up 49% y/y (excl. F/X).

Previously, I was all too quick to dismiss investors' point of view that Amazon's advertising business could disrupt Alphabet's. Investors proclaimed that since consumers were researching their desired products on Amazon.com, that advertisers in time would have to go to where the consumer finds itself.

Indeed, the thesis had been that since Amazon.com was the third most visited site in the US, it made a lot of sense to go where the consumer was doing their research.

However, the tangible figures were not backing up that rhetoric during 2019. Having said that, during 2020, it's been quite a dramatically different story: not only has Amazon's advertising segment stabilized, but this segment has actually reignited its revenue growth rates.

Amazon doesn't disclose its Other segment's profitability. Nonetheless, during the earnings call, Amazon's CFO Brian Olsavsky asserted that strong operating profits were witnessed from its advertising business, as Amazon was able to turn the large volume of traffic to its website to valuable real estate, helping brands' discoverability.

Now, let's discuss why Amazon is still not fully priced.

Valuation -- Why It Still Makes Sense

For years Amazon hasn't been priced on a P/E ratio (if it ever was). On the other hand, Amazon is not a high margin software business. However, to assert that its customers are not locked in, would be nonsensical. The ease and convenience with which customers can shop on Amazon put Amazon years ahead of the competition. On this front, Amazon's customers can be truly said to be recurring.

However, as a sanity check, over its trailing twelve months, Amazon's cash flows from operation reached $55 billion, up 56% compared with the same period a year ago. This puts the stock trading for 27x trailing cash flows.

Thus, I question the reader, how many many US mega-cap, household names are growing on the top line at more than 30% y/y? Not too many to my knowledge (and I follow a lot of companies, so I should know).

And of those hypothetical mega-caps, how many are still being priced at 27x trailing cash flows?

The Bottom Line

Investors will struggle to find reasons to argue that paying 27x trailing cash flows for Amazon leaves its stock fully valued. Presently, Amazon is still growing its intrinsic value and showing no signs of slowing down despite its size.

