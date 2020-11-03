Since 2018, Universal Display (OLED) ran up to the $200 level on three occasions only to pull back. More recently, the stock appears poised to break out again after posting strong third-quarter results. At a market capitalization of below $10 billion and a price to book ratio of 10 times, OLD stock is expensive. Investors are willing to pay for its intellectual property value and growing importance in the display market.

Still, as the stock hovers around the $200 level again, investors should watch where the stock heads to next.

Strong Q3 Results Beat Expectations

OLED posted GAAP earnings per share of 85 cents, beating estimates by 38 cents. Revenue also exceeded estimates, up 20.1% year-on-year to $117.08 million. The token dividend of 15 cents, which yields 0.3%, is more symbolic for the company than rewarding for investors. It signals management’s confidence in dispersing consistent cash flow each quarter. For example, cash increased by $30.993 million in the third quarter. Investment purchases declined from last year and net cash from operating activities fell.

As the Huawei story plays out, OLED does not expect any negative impact on customer orders. So long as the smartphone industry is innovating, thanks to the Apple iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel refresh, product demand will grow.

5G Play

OLED is not an OEM that makes the display but it still benefits as smartphone manufacturers offer picture quality improvements and power consumption reductions. The addition of 5G in the latest smartphones will also increase power consumption. So, this will help drive demand for power-efficient OLED screens.

For 2020, Universal Display forecasts revenue in the range of $385 million to $400 million. Management is factoring the potential downside pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic hurting results. Fortunately, market demand, fab utilization rates, and panel production schedules are favorable.

At the start of 2021, OLED is expecting a modest mid-single-digit year-on-year growth rate. With shares trading at a forward price-to-earnings of close to 50 times, technology investors should not ignore the unfavorable value score. OLED scores an “F” on value but an A- grade on both growth and profitability.

Conversely, LG Display (LPL), covered last year here, offers investors deep value. Corning (GLW), which I rate as “very bullish,” is up 54.35% since this publication since May 2020. That return excludes the 2.75% dividend yield.

Below, Universal Display performed the best in the last three years:

Corning is a relevant comparison because the glass-ceramic maker supplies smartphone cover materials for the iPhone 12 and other smartphone devices. Corning also continues to innovate, while its stock trades at a forward P/E of 17.5 times. Its inventions are protecting phones using both glass and ceramics. It also ensures high-optical transparency. Corning achieved this by growing index-matched nanocrystals inside the glass.

In Q3, Corning posted a core operating margin expanding an impressive 710 basis points to 18.3%.

To the cred of Wall Street and SA authors, the rating for Corning and LG Display is bullish to very bullish:

So, if OLED’s quant rating is neutral, investors should wait for a few trading sessions post-earnings. If the stock does not fall near the $200 multi-year “resistance” level, then there is no reason to sell the position yet.

Risk

Investors need to watch for any year-end inventory issues hurting margins. As long as utilization rates rise, Universal should keep posting strong operating performance. OLED also needs strong television demand in the next year. CEO Steve Abramson said on the conference call, “LG talked about 2021 being somewhere between 7 million and 8 million TVs. I think this year the number is probably in the mid-4s, with 19 OEMs branding OLED TVs and as production continues to grow, we hope that pricing continues to come down to help the market grow.”

As OLED’s second-largest customer, LG’s OLED TV growing sales next year are a positive catalyst for both companies.

Your Takeaway

Technology investors should not fear OLED’s unfavorable valuations. I cautioned readers about that issue with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) but the stock still went on to rise nearly 130% from 52-week lows. LPL is an inexpensive stock at 13 times forward P/E. Although it is up 76% from the March lows, it has a debt/equity of 1.36 times. It is also a cyclical stock, so “cheap” does not mean much. Conversely, Universal Display keeps on beating estimates and will keep rewarding its investors.

