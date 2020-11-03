At no time have rent collections even dipped below 90%, and at no time was the dividend in danger. In fact, the REIT continued its decades long streak of dividend growth.

W.P. Carey has been navigating the crisis in the smoothest of fashions you could expect from a REIT with a relatively large retail and office space exposure.

More than eight months into the pandemic, W.P. Carey (WPC) continues to deliver rock-solid results, defying concerns about rent collection and even resuming external acquisition activity, and yet, the stock is hardly moving. Despite almost being completely insulated from the pandemic so far, the stock is yielding more than 6% and keeps its dividend growth streak intact.

The company's stock price is disconnected from reality and thus offers a generous opportunity for long-term dividend investors.

What is going on at W.P. Carey?

W.P. Carey's third earnings report since the pandemic has begun paints the same picture as the two preceding earnings releases this year. Rent collections are increasing, new deals are being made, the dividend remains safely covered and the REIT is able to tap the debt markets at record-low coupon rates.

Despite all the good news, the stock price is hardly moving, and if there is any direction, it is downward. After a sharp rebound following the even sharper late March drop, the stock price briefly recovered into the mid-$70s, but ever since, it has been on a downward trend.

W.P. Carey offers one of the most diversified portfolios in the triple-net lease universe with over 1,200 net lease properties stretched almost equally across four main property types: Industrial, Warehouse, Office and Retail.

In Q3/2020, AFFO came in at $1.15, representing a sequential improvement of $0.04 as overall real estate collection rates climbed from 96% in Q2 to an almost perfect 98% in Q3. Numbers for October are even better, with rent collections hitting 99%, the only exception being W.P. Carey's miniscule exposure to COVID-19 sensitive sectors in fitness, theaters and restaurants.

This exceptional performance cannot be stressed enough given the world we are currently living in. Over the last months, rent collections have developed as follows: 97% in April, 96% in May, 98% in June, 98% in July, 98% in August, 98% in September and 99% in October.

While in the early days in April and May, with lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in many states and many countries in Europe, it was far from clear how resilient the portfolio would be as the pandemic drags on, we can now conclude that resiliency is second to none. W.P. Carey's focus on large companies with annual sales of more than $1 billion that have better access to liquidity has certainly proven successful.

Even more impressive is that all of its top 10 tenants have been paying 100% of their rent throughout all these months. As a result, management has now become more confident and has reinstated full-year guidance. Although it already looked as if everything is back to normal by the end of Q2/2020, management was more cautious back then and stated the following:

But we just have the sense that there's a lot of uncertainty out there. Companies going back to work, perhaps school reopening across the country. It's just hard to predict, what's going to happen.



Now contrast this to what management has been saying in the most recent earnings call:

In closing, I'm pleased to say that our third quarter results reflect another quarter of consistently strong rent collections, something our portfolio has produced since the start of the pandemic, demonstrating the reliability of our earnings and positioning us to perform well should the recent spike in case numbers cause further economic disruption.



Particularly that last sentence is important to me given that the U.S. and more or less every single country in Europe - the two geographic areas where most of W.P. Carey's properties are located - is currently witnessing a strong second wave. In Europe, this has already led to different kinds of lockdowns, and in such times, it is of crucial importance to know that W.P. Carey's portfolio is truly in a league of its own.

The key reason for that is diversification, as the portfolio is almost equally distributed by property type across the four key segments - Industrial (24%), Office (23%), Warehouse (22%) and Retail (17%) - whereby the percentage figures relate to the share in the contractually agreed upon annual base rent.

Playing the Long Game

W.P. Carey's portfolio is highly diversified and thus a source of reliable, recurring and growing income, the latter thanks to build-in rent escalators which are embed into 99% of all the leases. The top 10 tenants currently represent 21.7% of annual base rent with a weighted average lease term of 12.6 years.

All of them have paid 100% of contractual rent since the start of the pandemic, and no single tenant has a higher weighting than 3.3%, resulting in one of the lowest top 10 concentrations among the net lease peer group, and only one tenant, Marriott International (MAR), is operating in a sector which has been hammered by COVID-19.

If there is anything to be concerned about these tenants, it is the fact that both W.P. Carey's biggest tenant, U-Haul International with 78 net lease properties, and Marriott International with 18 net lease hotel properties, have remaining lease terms below 4 years.

U-Haul, as we've discussed before, they have a purchase option in April of 2024. And so we do expect them to exercise that purchase option. From Marriott, we have two tranches of that lease. We have regular dialogue with Marriott regarding these lease expirations. It's really too early to tell. I think what we do like is that we have some term there to really get past the COVID period before we're really entering into lease end outcomes

It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that when these leases expire and won't get renewed, W.P. Carey would lose more than 6% of its annual base rent, but at the same time, there are still many years left before that happens. Unless the COVID-19 period lasts for several years, I have no concerns here, especially when considering how strongly W.P. Carey's investment activity has rebounded in the last quarter.

The REIT spent $112 million, which includes two industrial sale-leasebacks and the completion of a warehouse expansion project. These sale-leaseback transactions have lease terms of 15 years and 25 years, and overall, Q3 projects carry a weighted average lease term of 21 years. This boosts the total portfolio weighted average lease term to 10.6 years, and with the exception of 2024, which includes U-Haul and Marriott, there are no major lease expirations on the horizon over the near-term future.

And just on Monday, news surfaced that W.P. Carey completed two more large investments in October totaling $85 million with a weighted average lease term of 20 years, further boosting the company's COVID-19-insulated industrial properties.

This just shows that W.P. Carey is finding ample opportunities for further growth at attractive conditions, and that should alleviate any concerns that lease expirations cannot be offset by new deals.

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

W.P. Carey has a long on strong dividend track record with over 20 years of annual dividend growth and year-long series of quarterly, even if mediocre, dividend hikes since its IPO in the late '90s.

It is one of a very few REITs that was able to maintain its dividend growth streak amid the pandemic. While these dividend raises can only be described as anemic or as a tiny snowflake (it is just 0.2% per quarter), for an investor with many years or decades of investing ahead, even a tiny snowflake can turn into a big snowball, especially when that initial snowflake, the current dividend yield, already starts at above 6%.

Right now, the yield is back above 6.5%, and there is no real reason why the stock should be yielding that much, despite the fact that the market is either massively discounting the stock or significantly underestimating the resilience of W.P. Carey's tenants and that of the portfolio overall.

I have started my position into W.P. Carey in March and have been running it on bi-weekly investment plans ever since, as well as opportunistically adding more shares when I have some money left.

W.P. Carey has not yet declared its next ex-dividend date, but it is expected to go ex-dividend at the end of December, with payment scheduled for January 15, 2021. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show these dates and expected payments for WPC.

Investor Takeaway

W.P. Carey has been navigating the crisis in the smoothest of fashions you could expect from a REIT with a relatively large retail and office space exposure. At no time have rent collections even dipped below 90%, and at no time was the dividend in danger. In fact, the REIT has continued its decades-long streak of dividend growth.

Throughout all these months, W.P. Carey has been shoring up its balance sheet, as it has been seeing strong demand for its capital, and over the last couple of months, that cheap money has been increasingly channeled into new deals, with more to come, as there are many pockets of opportunity to enhance W.P. Carey's portfolio.

I am buying this stock with both hands, collecting a juicy dividend and look very much forward to the future growth of this diversified triple-net lease REIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.