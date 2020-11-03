AMC has done their best to raise capital in the midst of an unprecedented swoon in the moviegoing industry.

AMC Holdings (AMC) recently provided an update on its financial condition. The results are bleak:

As of October 9, 2020, the Company had resumed operations at 494 of its 598 U.S. theatres, with limited seating capacities of between 20% and 40%, representing approximately 83% of the U.S. theatres and 77% of 2019 U.S. same-theatre revenue. Since the resumption of operations in its U.S. markets, the Company has served more than 2.2 million guests as of October 9, 2020, representing a same-theatre attendance decline of approximately 85% compared to the same period a year ago. The remaining 17% of the U.S. theatres left to reopen are primarily located in California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, and Washington State, and include some of the Company’s most productive theatres, representing approximately 23% of 2019 U.S. revenue. Twenty-five theatres in North Carolina and Washington State are scheduled to reopen on October 16, 2020. The Company has an active dialogue with local and state government officials in the remaining states, however, there is limited visibility around the timing for resumption of theatre operations in these locales. As of October 9, 2020, the Company had resumed operations at 308 leased and partnership international theatres. This represents approximately 86% of the Company’s international theatres and approximately 90% of 2019 international same-theatre revenue. Since the resumption of operations in its International markets on June 3, 2020, the Company’s theatres have served more than 5.2 million guests as of October 9, representing a same-theatre attendance decline of approximately 74% compared to the same period a year ago.

Yikes.

But it continues:

The Company believes its cash burn to date is in line with the Prior Update. However, given the reduced movie slate for the fourth quarter, in the absence of significant increases in attendance from current levels or incremental sources of liquidity, at the existing cash burn rate, the Company anticipates that existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Thereafter, to meet its obligations as they become due, the Company will require additional sources of liquidity or increases in attendance levels. The required amounts of additional liquidity are expected to be material. The Company continues to explore potential sources of additional liquidity, including: additional debt and equity financing; to date, the Company has raised approximately $37.8 million through its at-the-market offering of approximately 9.0 million shares of its Class A common stock;

further renegotiations with landlords regarding its lease payments;

potential asset sales;

joint-venture or other arrangements with existing business partners; and

minority investments in our capital stock.

In summary, AMC is holding on for a miracle - someone to continue throwing good money after bad. The movies they were relying on to carry them through the winter months?

Even more movies are getting pushed from 2021 into 2022 (Jurassic World, Batman). In short, there's no big releases coming to save AMC. Despite press releases advertising the reopening of theatres in New York and San Francisco, it seems possible that reopening those locations is only increasing their speed of cash burn.

Let's assume for a minute though, that AMC recovers to 2019 revenue levels for 2021. What are you getting from an investment currently?

Interest Expense

Operating Income fell almost 50% from FY18 to FY19, dwindling to $136m. And that was before accounting for almost $350m of interest expense, before all their new debt was issued. Net earnings to shareholders was already $(150m) prior to the pandemic. And this wasn't primarily due to an intangible write-down or accounting gimmick; there were less than $100m of write-downs in FY19. Simply put, AMC was not profitable in FY19.

In 1H20, corporate borrowings ballooned from $4.7B to $5.5B, and share count has increased by almost 20% since FY19. The new $300m of 2026 notes issued after Q2 closed were issued at 10.5% interest rate, adding another $30m drag on pro-forma earnings aside from the interest on the new $800m of debt. I'm therefore expecting about $450m of annual interest expense going forward.

Rent and Real Estate

Rent deferrals have been a big source of cash savings for AMC. After all, they occupy unique spaces, so it's easy to see why landlords would want to work with them instead of kicking them out. AMC paid $968m in rent for FY19, but was able to cut this proportionally to $462m for 1H20, ignoring any annual escalations that would have cost them even more. This leaves about half a billion in rent to be paid for the rest of 2020, roughly equal to their cash balance at June 30th. It's not hard to see why they're burning through cash.

The subject of rent does bring to mind that they don't rent all their locations, and in fact, about 7% of theatres as of FY19 were owned (62 locations). If they were to sell these theatres, they could buy a bit more time for the business. Assuming the market rent would be similar to their other locations (875 leased for $986m), the market rent for these theatres would be 62 * $1.1m or ~$70m. Selling them at a 10% cap rate would produce $700m in proceeds, enough to knock out their rent bill for a full 9 months. This would, however, hurt the profitability of the go-forward business, adding $70m of additional rent expense.

They have partially executed on this strategy, having sold 9 theatres in Europe for $77m, about what I would have anticipated.

Go-Forward Costs

Given these new factors, and assuming 2021 returns to "business as normal" (very optimistic), we get the following for pro-forma 2021 earnings:

Revenue ($ in M) $5,500 Film Exhibition Costs $1,700 Food and Beverage Costs $275 Operating Expense $1,700 Rent $1,050 G&A $150 D&A $350 Operating Income $275 Interest Expense $450 Net Earnings (Loss) ($175)

Note - I took M&A costs to $0, reduced D&A proportionally for less owned property. I also assumed no raises for employees since FY19 and no additional COVID-related cleaning expenses. Given these are also optimistic assumptions, a blue-sky 2021 for AMC still results in a loss for shareholders, and $175m (minimum) loss. I understand the argument that there may be pent-up demand to go to movies post-COVID, but there will also be plenty of previous moviegoers that play it safe for a bit.

This scenario also assumes no reduction in revenues from a shift to streaming going forward, another optimistic assumption.

Tying It Together

Given that even "adjusted" EBITDA was under $800m for FY19, AMC is leveraged over 6x in good times. But these are not good times, and the writing's on the wall for the cinema chain.

Given they held $500m of cash after Q2, and have raised about $300m since, their cash burn rate appears to be ~$100m per month if they are forecasting bankruptcy in early FY21 at the current rate. So even with more theatre sales and equity raises, I don't see how they make it through next summer, which is the earliest they would begin to be infused with the kind of movies that would drive prior demand.

It remains to be seen how much more effort will be put into protecting equity holders given the prodigious cash burn, and how much investors will pivot to positioning themselves in bankruptcy court. Given the massive liabilities, I don't see any recovery for common (there are over $11B of assets on the June 30th balance sheet, but $7.5B is operating lease assets and goodwill, and this is before the last three months of cash incineration).

Potential Saviors

Some have posited that AMC remains an attractive takeover candidate at current prices. This approach seems to ignore that, on an enterprise value basis, AMC is more expensive now due to increased debt issuance and share count than they were before the pandemic. What would motivate a buyer now for a crippled business with an uncertain future, that didn't inspire them prior to COVID? The sticker price would be over $6B factoring in the debt load, which would be a higher price per theatre than a similar bid for Cinemark's (CNK) almost 600 theatres ($1B market cap and ~$2B debt). Cinemark also comes with the added bonus of having been consistently profitable (aggregate net income over $1B) for the 5 years prior to COVID, unlike AMC (negative net income over the past 5 years).

Any buyer of AMC's assets only has to wait a few months for a chapter 11 filing to get a better price on the chain, without so much debt attached.

The Trade

The stock is already a very crowded short, so I don't see much upside to paying over 100% borrow fees to bet against it with the risk of short-term pops. I've taken a position in the March 21 $1 puts (B/A around $0.25 per contract), which have ~2-3x upside in the event of a chapter 11 filing in the next 5 months, which I view as likely. June expiration $1 puts have a similar ~2x upside in the event of the common becoming (officially) worthless.

Conclusion

AMC is a zero, it's just a question of how much longer this corpse continues to stagger to the bottom of the Y-axis. News may drive additional pops, but I don't see any reasonable outcome that results in the long-term survival of the chain. It wasn't profitable before COVID and it won't be again anytime soon until the debt is addressed. And that will be done through Chapter 11.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.