Image by Andriy Blokhin

On August 6, 2020, Nikon Corporate (OTCPK:NINOY) reported its fiscal Q1 numbers. The quarterly revenues declined from ¥143 billion to ¥64.7 billion, dragging operating results from a profit of ¥9.3 billion last year to a loss of ¥20.5 billion. The main culprits for this decline were an increase in risk aversion among photographers to spend on expensive photo equipment in times of economic uncertainty and business travel restrictions that prevented the company from installing its lithography equipment. Despite this setback, I view these negative factors as transitory and remain bullish on Nikon stock with the same price target and about 100% upside from the current stock price of ¥650. The time horizon for my investment thesis to play out will likely extend into 2021, conditional upon lifting business travel restrictions and at least partial relaxing of leisure travel restrictions.

Lithography Business

The major setback for Nikon’s lithography segment has been restrictions on business travel. Since March/April, business travel between Japan and other countries/regions, especially China, ground to a halt. Because installing and servicing lithography equipment at customers’ facilities requires on-site presence of Nikon’s engineers, a lot of revenue got pushed out into later periods. To give a sense of scale, the company sold only 3 semiconductor lithography systems in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, compared to 7 systems sold in the same quarter last year.

To my knowledge, Nikon is still the only supplier of Gen 10.5 flat panel display (FPD) lithography systems capable of producing 8K large displays. As the transition to larger displays will gain momentum in the next several years, the company will greatly benefit from it. Overall, Nikon installed zero FPD lithography tools in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, compared to 9 in the same quarter of 2019. This also weighed a lot on the bottom line due to lumpy revenues coming from these expensive machines. However, the company is expected to ship 18 FPD lithography systems over the next three quarters.

The U.S. government ramped up its export restrictions of semiconductor equipment to China. Also, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCQX:SMICY) has been restricted from receiving EUV equipment from ASML since 2018-2019. This development can be beneficial for Nikon, because the company does not manufacturer EUV systems, but instead, sells DUV semiconductor equipment with the capability to go down to sub-10nm nodes. DUV equipment has not faced U.S. export restrictions so far.

According to Asian media, Japan and China are in talks to resume business travel likely starting this quarter without a 14-day quarantine requirement. Once business travel resumes, I expect a ramp-up in lithography installations, which have been in backlog. It is very likely that Nikon's precision segment will have a very strong finish to the current fiscal year, which will improve the overall stock sentiment.

Imaging Segment

As expected, the demand for cameras/lenses plummeted and continues to stay subdued due to public health uncertainty, restrictions on travel and entertainment events. Nikon’s imaging segment performed in line with industry trends by showing a double-digit decline in revenue. The operating loss of the imaging segment was ¥8.1 billion out of the total operating loss of ¥20.5 billion in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. The main reason for such a high loss was a fixed nature of the imaging segment’s expenses. Nikon continues heavily investing in R&D for its mirrorless Z-line cameras/lenses, which are the future of the company’s imaging segment.

In October 2020, Nikon released two updated versions of its flagship mirrorless cameras, Z6II and Z7II. However, major upgrades to its mirrorless cameras with more advanced features and performance are not expected until 2021, which probably weighed on the stock. Also, the mirrorless lens lineup remains a work in progress. Although Nikon managed to issue some major lens models, supply chain problems caused either delays in shipments or small quantities of products getting sold out. This has created a situation where many of Nikon’s photographers who still use DSLRs remain on the fence regarding the transition to mirrorless. They are likely happy with what they have, and will wait until more compelling propositions emerge.

However, the company’s new mirrorless lenses continue showing outstanding optical performance and image quality compared to not only its old DSLR lens models, but also competitors’ products. I expect major upgrades will start kicking in sometime in 2021, as new, improved mirrorless cameras will likely have features that are superior compared to Nikon’s DSLRs. And as I mentioned in my previous article, elevated R&D costs in the imaging segment are not forever. Currently, the company maintains high R&D expenses to expand its mirrorless products offering, which will benefit Nikon’s bottom line once major products are developed, especially Z-line lenses.

Conclusion

My investment thesis on Nikon remains unchanged despite stock price weakness. I used recent declines to gradually add to my position in small increments. Overall, I do not see competitive deterioration in the company's lithography business and view most of the outlined above negative factors as transitory. Nikon continues maintaining relatively high levels of R&D costs in all of its segments, which temporarily caused large losses as revenues got more than halved. However, given the long-term nature of these efforts, I see this as a largely positive sign. When revenues rebound in the next 1-2 years, Nikon’s sizeable operating leverage will play out on the other side of the equation, leading to improvement in profits and overall sentiment towards the company’s stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NINOY, 7731.T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SMICY.