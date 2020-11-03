New Lévy Flight Event Sinks S&P 500 In Final Week Of October 2020
As if 2020 wasn't crazy enough already, the S&P 500 experienced a new Lévy flight event on 28 October 2020, sending the index down 3.5% for the day as investors suddenly shifted their forward looking focus from 2020-Q4 toward the more distant future quarter of 2021-Q1. Overall, the index ended the final trading week of October 2020 some 5.6% lower than the previous week, ending the month at 3,269.96.
Since we've already covered that event as an update to the previous entry in the S&P 500 chaos series, let's update that update through Friday, 30 October 2020 by noting that investors have continued focusing on 2021-Q1 in setting current day stock prices.
With the outcome of the 3 November 2020 having the potential to greatly affect the expectations for future dividends, here is the latest snapshot of those expectations:
Finally, here's a sampling of the random onset of new information that investors absorbed in the final week of October 2020.Monday, 26 October 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- ECB minions prepping for big bank merger/bailouts, debate new stimulus round, deal with woke leader:
- Wall Street closes down on soaring virus cases, U.S. stimulus worries
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, changing recovery plan:
- ECB minions planning Eurozone bank bailouts:
- S&P 500, Dow slip on worries about earnings, U.S. stimulus outlook
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- Bigger stimulus developing in the Eurozone:
- Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Post coronavirus recession recovery signs in Japan, Asia:
- ECB minions hint at, but deliver, no new stimulus despite lockdowns triggering double-dip recessions:
- Wall Street rebounds as market eyes tech results, strong U.S. data
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions expand small business loan program:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Recovery signs in Asia:
- ECB minions demonstrate amazing grasp of obvious:
- Tech slide, pandemic surge slam Wall Street, biggest weekly loss since March
Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz lists 8 positives and 8 negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news.
