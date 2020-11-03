Seeking Alpha
New Lévy Flight Event Sinks S&P 500 In Final Week Of October 2020

by: Ironman at Political Calculations
Summary

S&P 500 experienced a new Lévy flight event on 28 October 2020, sending the index down 3.5% for the day.

Investors suddenly shifted their forward looking focus from 2020-Q4 toward the more distant future quarter of 2021-Q1.

Overall, the index ended the final trading week of October 2020 some 5.6% lower than the previous week.

As if 2020 wasn't crazy enough already, the S&P 500 experienced a new Lévy flight event on 28 October 2020, sending the index down 3.5% for the day as investors suddenly shifted their forward looking focus from 2020-Q4 toward the more distant future quarter of 2021-Q1. Overall, the index ended the final trading week of October 2020 some 5.6% lower than the previous week, ending the month at 3,269.96.

Since we've already covered that event as an update to the previous entry in the S&P 500 chaos series, let's update that update through Friday, 30 October 2020 by noting that investors have continued focusing on 2021-Q1 in setting current day stock prices.

With the outcome of the 3 November 2020 having the potential to greatly affect the expectations for future dividends, here is the latest snapshot of those expectations:

Finally, here's a sampling of the random onset of new information that investors absorbed in the final week of October 2020.

Monday, 26 October 2020 Tuesday, 27 October 2020 Wednesday, 28 October 2020 Thursday, 29 October 2020 Friday, 30 October 2020

Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz lists 8 positives and 8 negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news.

