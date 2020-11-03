Although MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a real estate investment trust, derives its revenues from the rental income received from a hotel and casino operator, the REIT’s dividends currently appear to be quite safe. The recently released third-quarter financials show that both MGP and its tenant, MGM Resorts, have strong liquidity positions that can help the company and the REIT survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, MGP is considering deals to expand within the United States, especially Las Vegas. The management mentioned in the conference call that it prefers to expand in the gaming business. The current quarterly dividend level of $0.4875 suggests an attractive dividend yield of 7.2%; therefore, I’m bullish on MGP.

MGM’s Liquidity Position to Help Ride Out COVID-19 Troubles

MGP derives its rental revenue from a master lease agreement with its parent, MGM Resorts International (MGM). MGM owns and operates casinos, hotels, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. As mentioned in MGP’s third-quarter investor presentation, the rent from MGM is scheduled to increase by around $15 million, or 2%, in April 2021, followed by another 2% increase in April 2022. Thereafter, the 2% escalator is subject to an annual revenue to rent hurdle.

The rent escalation next year is fixed under the master lease agreement; however, the current tough operating environment poses threats to the increase. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MGM reported a loss of $1.08 per share in the third quarter, which brought the nine-month loss to $1.10 per share, as opposed to positive earnings of $0.06 per share in the first nine months of 2019. In MGM’s third-quarter conference call, the CEO mentioned that the current shutdown of the convention business remains a challenge. Further, company management does not expect large meeting conventions to resume before early next year. I’m more pessimistic than MGM’s management, as I’m expecting the hospitality and entertainment industries to continue to suffer through at least the mid of 2021, months after a COVID-19 vaccine will most likely become available.

Despite the headwinds mentioned above, MGM is in a good position to continue rent payments to MGP. As mentioned in MGP’s third-quarter earnings release, the REIT continued to collect 100% of its rent through October despite the difficulties. MGM has strong liquidity that will most probably help the company honor its obligations and ride out the pandemic. As mentioned in MGM’s conference call, the company had liquidity of $4.5 billion in domestic operations as of the end of September 2020. In comparison, MGM’s adjusted annualized rent to MGP is presently only $828 million, as mentioned in MGP’s presentation. Further, news reports suggest that gaming revenue in Macau fell less than anticipated in October.

Considering the threats and the positive factors mentioned above, I’m expecting a lower- than-2% increase in rental income for next year.

Growth Opportunities to Support Dividend Payout

As mentioned in MGP’s presentation, the REIT had total liquidity of $1.9 billion at the end of the last quarter, including cash and cash equivalents of $655 million and revolver capacity of $1.35 billion. Management mentioned in MGP’s third quarter conference call that they are considering deals to deploy the liquidity, especially in the Las Vegas strip. Such growth will help increase the funds from operations (“FFO”), thereby paving the way for future dividend raises.

MGP is also likely to deploy its liquidity in a share buyback. The REIT has $700 million remaining under its agreement with MGM to purchase up to $1.4 billion of MGM's units for cash through February 2022. Although the buyback will reduce MGP’s liquidity in the near term, the REIT will overall benefit from the buyback, as the capital mix will slightly shift from expensive equity to cheaper debt.

Expecting FFO to Increase by 1% Next Year

Considering the regular rent increase, threats to the rent increase, and growth opportunities, I’m expecting the FFO to increase by around 1% year over year in 2021. For 2020, I'm expecting the REIT to report FFO of around $2.03 per share. The following table summarizes my estimates for income and FFO:

Current Dividend Suggests an Attractive Yield of 7.2%

Despite the expectation of an increase in FFO, I’m assuming that MGP will maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.4875 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because of the strong liquidity positions of both MGP and MGM’s domestic operations, as discussed above. Further, I’m not expecting an increase in dividend because I’m expecting a limited increase in FFO. Maintenance of the quarterly dividend at $0.4857 per share appears reasonable because, together with the FFO estimate, it implies a payout ratio of 92%, which is in line with the historical payout. The following table shows the dividend-to-FFO ratios:

The expected quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share and the closing price of $27.13 for November 2, 2020 give a high dividend yield of 7.2% for 2021. This yield is higher than MGP’s closest peers, as shown in the table below taken from Seeking Alpha’s peer comparison page.

Based on the attractive dividend yield and the low threat of a dividend cut, I’m adopting a Bullish rating on MGP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.