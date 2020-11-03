One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute. – William Feather

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Exchange Traded Fund (XLY) is an ETF that provides more strategic and tactical positioning in publicly traded stocks of American companies. The fund aims to provide exposure in a mix of high growth and value stock of companies with a diversified market capitalization. In this, it seeks to track the performance of the Consumer Discretionary Index using the full replication technique. The Consumer Discretionary Select is an index that includes companies from retail, hospitality, textile goods, household durables, cars and components, and others cutting across a broad section of the American economy.

Markets saw a significant decline during February and March of 2020 and valuations of companies plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but since then markets have seen a significant recovery. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has also mirrored this recovery, as its price recovered all the way to $151.66 this month, after bottoming out at below $90 in March. However, there are strong signs that its upward march has not finished, especially given the consolidation recently.

Constituent Holdings

Given that XLY represents companies that are part of consumer cyclicals, it comes as no surprise that the fund has almost all of its investments in consumer product companies. This lack of diversification makes it more susceptible to concentrated selloffs, but it also means that such concentrated investment can result in a big pay-off.

Analyzing XLY's top 10 holdings shows us that 23.05% of the fund's assets have been allocated to Amazon (AMZN). This heavyweight has been a major boon for the fund as the consumer giant alone has increased in value by around 78% in the last year to October 29. This increase makes sense as Amazon's growth has skyrocketed due to the explosion in the demand for e-commerce among other of their tech-heavy businesses, such as AWS, as more and more people shop while at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and need the use of their cloud computing platforms.

Similarly, as more people spent time at home and turned their attention to home improvement projects, demand significantly grew for home improvement tools and products. This was great news for the likes of Home Depot Inc. (HD) which saw an increase in value of 23.5% during the year. As Home Depot Inc. is the second largest investment in the ETF's portfolio, at 12.24% of the fund, this was another attributor for the strong performance YTD.

XLY has easily outperformed the S&P 500 market index by having large exposure to pandemic winners. Where the index showed a total return of 9.7%, this was far outpaced by XLY's performance of 21.1% during the year. The case can therefore be made that as the pandemic continues with a spike in cases recently, and as more consumers shift their behavior as a result, the biggest companies that are part of the fund will be well-placed to take advantage, just as they have been up to this point. And the better performance will have carry-forward effects on the ETFs own performance in the future.

Dividend History

For those investors looking for the protection offered by cash flow, XLY provides a quarterly dividend to investors. The ETF has shown a steady increase in the amount of dividend it pays out to investors. This is a steady, albeit not a spectacular, increase in dividend over the years. However, this statement has to be qualified by the fact that the dividend amount is small compared to its price, a dividend yield of just 0.94%. Therefore, investors cannot rely on dividends generating a large return for them – but it will help protect against some downside at a minimum.

Risks to be considered

Cyclical sector: Almost the entire fund is wholly invested in consumer cyclicals which are particularly vulnerable to the impact of recessions. Such a strong correlation means that any decline in the sector's performance will have an immediate and negative impact on the fund. This holding would be better off used as part of your portfolio as opposed to the entirety of it, for diversification purposes.

Low Diversification: The lion's share of investments are concentrated in a dozen or so shares, which makes it particularly vulnerable to the performance of the companies. Consider Amazon where 23% of the ETF's assets under management are invested in. It has performed very well in the pandemic but any change in fortune can lead to the reverse. Amazon is not completely immune from adverse economic winds and any reversal in consumer behavior once the pandemic subsides can lead to its growth being capped. Being 23% of the fund will have a heavy impact on its growth rate.

Low dividend yield: As mentioned, the fund has not been as aggressive in shelling out dividends for investors with an annual payout of just $1.44. This has meant that the fund has provided investors with a relatively weak dividend yield of 0.94%. As investors do not have the risk reduction that dividend cash flows offer, they need to peg their hopes for return in the form of capital gains. And this makes the performance of the companies invested in all the more important.

Recommendation

Aside from some of the risks highlighted, the fund has shown some very impressive performance during the year in terms of capital gains. There is added assurance in its performance as it has been able to not only match the overall market trend but has also shown considerable ability at outpacing the market's performance. As the fund is invested in companies that are reaping the full rewards of the pandemic, and with the pandemic not showing any signs of ending any time soon, there is still significant room for upward movement in its price. This is a strong performer that deserves a place in your portfolio long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.